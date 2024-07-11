Fire Up the Fryer - It's Time Again for National Beef Tallow Day and Coast Packing's #BeefTallowFrenchFries Contest

Coast is asking fry-lovers to submit a favorite restaurant that features beef tallow French fries by including the hashtag #BeefTallowFrenchFries and tag @CoastPackingCo, while adding enticing photos of the fries themselves.

No restaurant with tallow fries near you? No problem! Don an apron, break out the fryer and enter your own #BeefTallowFrenchFries Contest. See our easy recipe here: Beef Tallow French Fries. The most creative and tasty-looking entries have the best chance to win.

An initiative of The Healthy Fats Coalition, National Beef Tallow Day is a celebration of a traditional animal fat – pure beef tallow shortening – that has been enjoying a resurgence within America's food culture, in restaurants, fast food operations and home kitchens. Because beef tallow is a delicious (and healthier) way to cook French fries, Coast is hungry for posts extolling beef tallow French fries on offer.

More and more, restaurants are re-discovering beef tallow as a medium for preparing French fries. The color, texture, and umami that beef tallow imparts to fried foods make it a vastly superior alternative to heavily processed, industrially produced substitutes.

This year's prize lineup is tailor-made for home cooks:

"For diners and home cooks, the message of our contest is simply, 'beef tallow makes for a better French fry,'" said Greg Hozinsky, Coast Packing Corporate Chef. "By any (and every) measure, beef tallow sets the standard for how a fried potato should taste. One bite is all it takes."

No purchase necessary. Contest open to legal residents of the USA, 13+. Entries accepted from July 13 until July 27, 2024. Winners will be announced on August 6, 2024.

About Coast Packing Company

Now marking its 102nd year in business, Coast Packing Company (www.coastpacking.com), a closely held corporation, is the number one supplier of animal fat shortenings – particularly lard and beef tallow -- in the Western United States. The company sells to major manufacturers, distributors, retailers, smaller food service operations and leading bakeries. The company participates actively in diverse ethnic markets – from Hispanic retail chains, with its VIVA brand, to various Asian specialty markets. Based in Vernon, Calif., Coast Packing Company is regional, national and, increasingly, global. In some cases, supplier relationships are multigenerational, extending back 50 years and more. Coast is a founding member of the Healthy Fats Coalition (http://www.healthyfatscoalition.org/).

For more information about Coast Packing Company, visit: www.coastpacking.com.

