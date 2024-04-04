FIRE UP THE SUMMER VIBES WITH THE RETURN OF BAILEYS S’MORES LIQUEUR, A LIMITED TIME OFFERING THAT BRINGS BACK THE NOSTALGIC TASTE OF WARMER MONTHS AHEAD

The delicious flavors of toasted marshmallow, sweet graham crackers and rich chocolate in every sip

NEW YORK, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The season is already blooming with the return of sunshine, outdoor activities, and warmer days, marking the perfect occasion for Baileys S'mores Irish Cream Liqueur to make its highly-anticipated comeback. After winning a gold medal at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, the limited time offering from Baileys' esteemed portfolio is back by popular demand, serving up an indulgent take on this cherished outdoor dessert for all your spring and summer festivities. Whether planning a cabin retreat, hosting a backyard barbeque, or gathering for a rooftop celebration, Baileys S'mores makes it easier than ever to enjoy the season's quintessential treat – no campfire skills required!

"We are thrilled to bring back the beloved Baileys S'mores flavor just in time for peak s'mores season," says Whitney Mullen, Director of Baileys & Liqueurs at DIAGEO North America. "This limited-time offering has captured the hearts and taste buds of adult treaters everywhere, and truly encapsulates the summer spirit with its irresistible blend of flavors reminiscent of classic s'mores treat."

Made with the iconic taste of our Irish Cream, Baileys S'mores combines the nostalgic flavors of toasted marshmallows and sweet graham crackers with a rich chocolate finish for a truly unique, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Try it neat, in a S'morestini, or even in a marshmallow shot, because Baileys S'mores offers s'more ways to enjoy the classic treat anytime, anywhere![6]

BAILEYS S'MORES-TINI

Ingredients:

2 oz Baileys S'mores Irish Cream Liqueur

.5 oz Vodka

.75 oz Cream de Cacao

1 oz Half & Half

1 oz Chocolate Syrup for inside the glass

Method: Add the shell into the bottom glass, then roll the chocolate halfway around the glass. Put the glass into the fridge/freezer. Combine all the ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake for about 6 to 8 seconds and strain into the martini glass then garnish with a toasted marshmallow.

Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur has been a pioneer in the category since it was first created in 1974. Expanding from the world's first cream liqueur to proudly becoming one of the world's most-loved spirit, this year marks the 50th anniversary for the brand and its commitment to adult treating. As the world of treating continues to evolve and expand, Baileys is excited to continue innovating new ways to indulge with seasonal, limited-time offerings.

Stay up to date on what's to come by following @BaileysUS on Instagram as Baileys explores if there's a "right" way to enjoy your s'mores. Baileys S'mores is available now for a limited time wherever spirits-based beverages are sold for a suggested retail price of $24.99 for a 750ml bottle. For more information, please visit www.BAILEYS.com.

About BAILEYS Irish Cream Liqueur:

BAILEYS launched in Ireland in 1974. It is now available in 180 markets worldwide and is the number one selling liqueur in the world. Owned by Diageo plc, BAILEYS is currently ranked 7th among all distilled spirits sold worldwide. It's the signature delicious balance of Irish Cream, Irish whisky and fine spirits that makes BAILEYS Original Irish Cream the perfect little indulgence when you need a break from your daily routine. The BAILEYS portfolio includes Original Irish Cream, Chocolate, Salted Caramel, Vanilla Cinnamon, Espresso Crème, Strawberries & Cream and Almande. For more information on BAILEYS Original Irish Cream, please visit us at www.BAILEYS.com.

