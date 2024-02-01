IT'S CUFFING SEASON: BAILEYS CHOCOLATE LIQUEUR PARTNERS WITH THE SKIN DEEP TO HELP ACHIEVE YOUR RELATION-SIP GOALS

This Valentine's Day, love and connection are in the cards for couples, friends and all relation-sips in between

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Love is in the air, and adults everywhere are gearing up for the most chocolate-filled day of the year. This Valentine's Day, Baileys Chocolate Liqueur is partnering with Emmy award-winning experience design studio The Skin Deep to release the limited-edition {THE AND} Relation-Sip Goals conversation cards that will bring a hot take to your connection with just the flip of a card.

Baileys Chocolate Liqueur x The Skin Deep

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9247351-baileys-chocolate-the-skin-deep-relation-sip-goals-conversation-cards-valentines-day-release/

Whether you are riding the rollercoaster of a new romance, cozying up with your soulmate, or having a fun night in with your BFF, this unique deck of conversation cards is tailored for duos of all relationship statuses – yes, even those navigating the DTR conversation. The deck includes 50 cards with a range of questions designed to open up the dialogue and spark fun conversations to learn more about each other. Leave no card unturned as you get the hottest tea on all the icks and greens flags in your relationship.

"Valentine's Day is a celebration of connections and relationships of all kinds, and Baileys believes in making those connections even sweeter" says Milly Shome, Director of Baileys & Liqueurs, DIAGEO North America. "We are thrilled to partner with The Skin Deep to create a special offering that celebrates the spirit of Valentine's Day while fostering love and laughter."

The limited-edition {THE AND} Relation-Sip Goals conversation cards are available exclusively on The Skin Deep for $15 while supplies last. Order by February 9 with priority shipping to ensure it arrives in time for Valentine's Day. To make the holiday even sweeter, sip your dessert with the Baileys Chocolate Covered Strawberry Martini, the cocktail equivalent of the quintessential Valentine's Day treat – a chocolate covered strawberry.

Baileys Chocolate-Dipped Strawberry Martini

Ingredients:

2 oz. Baileys Chocolate Liqueur

1 oz. Tequila Don Julio Blanco

0.5 oz. Simple Syrup

3 Fresh Strawberries, Sliced

2 dashes Peychaud's Bitters

Preparation: Add strawberry slices to the cocktail tin. Add remaining ingredients to tin. Shake and fine strain into coupe glass. Garnish with a strawberry (sliced, full, or chocolate dipped).

Baileys Chocolate Liqueur is available nationwide for those 21+ wherever spirits-based beverages are sold. From February 1st through February 29th, visit TheBar.com and enter code SIPYOURDESSERT for $5 off* shipping and handling on a bottle of Baileys Chocolate Liqueur. For more information, please visit www.BAILEYS.com or follow @BaileysUS on Instagram.

*Enjoy $5 off thebar.com service fees on qualifying orders that include Baileys Chocolate Liqueur (product alone and/or Ketel One & Baileys Chocolate Martini Cocktail Kit) with code SIPYOURDESSERT through 3/1/2024. No minimum required. Discount applied at checkout with use of promo code. One code per customer, per order. Discount cannot be applied to past purchases, combined with other discounts or redeemed for cash.

About The Skin Deep:

The Skin Deep is an Emmy award winning experience design studio creating the space to explore our shared humanity. Their signature project {THE AND} illuminates the power of human relationships with questions designed to create intimacy, empathy and deepen relationships. Follow their work on @the_skindeep on Instagram, @theskindeep on Tiktok and Youtube. Explore products and card games at theskindeep.com/shop.

About BAILEYS Irish Cream Liqueur:

BAILEYS launched in Ireland in 1974. It is now available in 180 markets worldwide and is the number one selling liqueur in the world. Owned by Diageo plc, BAILEYS is currently ranked 7th among all distilled spirits sold worldwide. It's the signature delicious balance of Irish Cream, whisky and fine spirits that makes BAILEYS Original Irish Cream the perfect little indulgence when you need a break from your daily routine. The BAILEYS portfolio includes Original Irish Cream, Chocolate, Salted Caramel, Vanilla Cinnamon, Espresso Crème, Strawberries & Cream and Almande. For more information on BAILEYS Original Irish Cream, please visit us at www.BAILEYS.com.

About Diageo North America:

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness. Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

SOURCE Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur