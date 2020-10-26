Firearm Manufacturer's Donation Raises Over $47,000 For 3-Year-Old Battling Leukemia

RICE LAKE, Wis., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading lever-action firearms manufacturer, Henry Repeating Arms, donated a series of 65 custom rifles that raised a total of $47,040 to benefit the family of 3-year-old Preslie Mantsch from Iron River, Michigan. Preslie was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) in April of this year and still has two years of treatment left. All proceeds from the sales and auctions of the rifles are being presented to the Mantsch family to assist with the medical expenses associated with childhood leukemia.

3-year-old Preslie Mantsch of Iron River, Michigan is the latest beneficiary of Henry Repeating Arms’ Guns For Great Causes.

The "Prayers For Preslie" Edition Golden Boy Silver rifles were created under Henry Repeating Arms' Guns For Great Causes banner, a charitable branch of the company that focuses on raising money through firearm donations for individual sick children, children's hospitals, veterans' organizations, shooting sports preservation, and wildlife conservation efforts. So far this year, the company has raised over $175,000 for individual families of sick children and presented Shriners International with a $52,500 check to assist with their philanthropic efforts with the renowned Shriners Children's Hospitals.

The rifles, which sold for $620 each, sold out within a matter of hours after Henry's initial announcement. The first and last serial numbers in the series were put up for auction and pulled in an additional $6,525 and $2,075, respectively.

Anthony Imperato, President and Owner of Henry Repeating Arms says, "With Preslie's father being a frontline medical worker in their community's fire and ambulance departments, I just can't imagine the struggle this family has been through so far this year." Imperato continues, "I want to personally thank everyone who chose to support this family with the purchase of a rifle, and I look forward to seeing little Preslie conquer her road to remission. We're all rooting for her."

Henry rifles and shotguns can only be purchased through a licensed firearms dealer. For more information about Henry Repeating Arms and its products, visit henryusa.com or call 866-200-2354.

About Henry Repeating Arms:

Henry Repeating Arms is one of the leading rifle and shotgun manufacturers in the United States and a world leader in the lever action category. The company motto is "Made in America, or not made at all" and its firearms come with a lifetime guarantee backed by award-winning customer service. The company is also known for its charitable endeavors under its Guns For Great Causes program, which focuses on sick children, both individual cases and children's hospitals, veteran and wounded veteran organizations, Second Amendment and wildlife conservation organizations. The company currently employs 535 people and has 250,000 square-feet of manufacturing space in its Rice Lake, Wisconsin and Bayonne, New Jersey facilities. The company is named in honor of Benjamin Tyler Henry who invented and patented the Henry rifle in 1860 – the first repeating rifle, the lever action rifle, which is America's unique contribution to international firearms design and is one of the most legendary, respected and sought after rifles in the history of firearms. Visit Henry Repeating Arms online at www.HenryUSA.com, on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/HenryRepeating, and on Instagram @Henry_Rifles.

