Fireball Burns Traditions for Horse Racing's Biggest Event with Pair of Custom Hats

For decades spring's most famous horse racing events have been synonymous with mint juleps, but this year Fireball is flipping the script. For the first time ever Fireball fans can purchase a Hot Lid Hat exclusively engineered to not only match the traditional race attire, but also secretly stash their favorite fiery spirit inside. The announcement coincides with the re-launch of Fireball's Small Batch Dragon Reserve, aka Fireball Cinnamon Whisky rested in premium charred oak for a sophisticated whisky-shooting experience that tastes eerily similar to classic Fireball.

"Fireball thrives by injecting fun where it has otherwise been missing, and famed events like a certain iconic upcoming horse race provide the perfect opportunity to bring that spirit to life," said Danny Suich, Global Brand Director for Fireball. "For 149 years (give or take), people have worn the same outrageous hats and drank the same boring drinks... until now. With Hot Lids, Fireball lovers can embrace their rebellious side by setting fire to old traditions and enjoying their favorite cinnamon whisky at the track or at watch parties across the country."

Fireball's vibrant, red "Hot Lids" will be available for purchase via FireballWhisky.com starting April 19 at 10:00AM EST for $24.99 each - the suggested retail price of a bottle of Small Batch Dragon Reserve. Hot Lids ensure that fans can rock the perfect shade of red while adding a dash of mischief to the race-watching experience. Two unique styles will be available:

A ridiculously oversized large top-hat style boasting bold red, gold and black colors inspired by Small Batch Dragon Reserve's bottle design, gigantic feathers, exotic flowers, and custom ribbon. This style is also big enough to hold an entire 750mL bottle of Fireball Small Batch Dragon Reserve, if someone was so inclined.

boasting bold red, gold and black colors inspired by Small Batch Dragon Reserve's bottle design, gigantic feathers, exotic flowers, and custom ribbon. This style is also big enough to hold an entire 750mL bottle of Fireball Small Batch Dragon Reserve, if someone was so inclined. A more "traditional" and ornate style featuring fancy embellishments including unique florals, elaborate plumage, and elegant bows in the classic Fireball shade of red. Most importantly, this style offers secret compartments to discreetly hold the most necessary of companions: multiple Fireball 50mL shooters.

Visit FireballWhisky.com to learn more about Fireball Hot Lids, and stay up to date on all things Fireball by following @FireballWhisky on Instagram and Facebook .

About Fireball

Imagine standing face-to-face with a fire-breathing dragon who just ate a barrel of spicy cinnamon…that's Fireball Whisky. Tracing its roots all the way to Canada, Fireball is known to ignite any occasion – from a round of golf, to happy hour and everything in-between. Made using natural cinnamon flavor, Fireball is best enjoyed straight up as an ice-cold shot. Guaranteed to taste like heaven and burn like hell – what happens next is up to you. For more information, visit https://www.fireballwhisky.com .

Please Drink Responsibly. Whisky with Natural Cinnamon Flavor. 33%/Alc/Vol. Produced by Sazerac Company, Louisville, KY

SOURCE Sazerac