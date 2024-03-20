GLOBAL SPIRITS COMPANY SAZERAC SIGNS DEAL TO ACQUIRE BUZZBALLZ, A RAPIDLY GROWING BEVERAGE BUSINESS WITH INNOVATIVE BRANDS

Sazerac and BuzzBallz announce agreement for Sazerac to acquire BuzzBallz, an award-winning, growing ready-to-drink focused portfolio

LOUISVILLE, Ky. and DALLAS, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The genesis of BuzzBallz, LLC (dba Southern Champion) began in 2009 as a result of Merrilee Kick's master's degree thesis project. BuzzBallz's spherical iconic shape and unique flavors that were ready-to-drink quickly stood out. Woman-owned and family-operated, BuzzBallz has experienced tremendous growth and gained significant recognition with hundreds of awards from around the world.

The partnership with Sazerac will allow BuzzBallz to reach more consumers domestically and internationally. BuzzBallz complements Sazerac's robust spirits portfolio with a fun, unique, pre-mixed ready-to-drink portfolio. Merrilee will stay on as CEO to continue the success of BuzzBallz.

"Merrilee and the team at BuzzBallz have created incredible brands and we are both honored & excited to partner together to take them to the next level," said Sazerac CEO and President, Jake Wenz. "Merrilee's creativity, commitment to quality and drive is inspiring. BuzzBallz is truly one-of-a-kind and we can't wait to help spread the products to more consumers all over the world."

Merrilee Kick, CEO of BuzzBallz said: "As a trailblazer in the ready-to-drink space, we have received many inquiries to acquire the company, however, Sazerac matched our innovative culture and spirit best. They are a partner we can continue to grow with internationally, as well as expand our existing distribution footprint in the USA. We are excited about our future growth opportunities from the synergies we will create together."

The BuzzBallz company also includes ready-to-drink beverages like: BIGGIES, Uptown Cocktails, Sip Sip Hooray, and Texas Craft, along with other brands.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals. Terms of the agreement will not be disclosed.

About Sazerac

With over 400 years of history, Sazerac is one of the world's largest distilled spirits companies. Now in the fourth generation of the current family ownership, Sazerac strives each day to bring the finest spirits to consumers and communities around the world.

Over 500 of the world's most extraordinary brands are part of the Sazerac portfolio, including Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Eagle Rare, Weller, The Last Drop Distillers, Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, Southern Comfort, Wheatley Vodka, Meyers's Rum, White X Cognac, Sazerac de Forge Cognac, Paddy's Irish Whiskey, and many more.

Sazerac is also the steward of many fine distilleries internationally, including Buffalo Trace Distillery in Kentucky, United States; Domaine Sazerac de Segonzac in Cognac, France; Paul John Distillery in Goa, India; and Lough Gill Distillery in County Sligo, Ireland. Additional impressive locations can be found in New Orleans, Montréal, London and Sydney, to name a few.

Learn more at: www.sazerac.com.

About BuzzBallz

BuzzBallz, LLC (dba Southern Champion), is a woman-owned and family-operated distillery, winery and brewery in the state of Texas, which was founded in 2009 as the result of Merrilee Kick's master's degree thesis project. The company has greatly expanded its product base since inception and has grown internationally. As the only woman-owned distillery, winery and brewery combo in the United States, BuzzBallz has gained significant recognition, built distribution nationwide and across 27 other countries, and garnered hundreds of awards. The company's mission is to create fun and innovative cocktails for the world, with a vision to reinvent happy hour!

Learn more at: http://www.southern-champion.com and www.buzzballz.com.

BuzzBallz/Southern Champion is represented by Arlington Capital Advisors.

