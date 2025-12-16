Fireblocks and Zepz Join Forces to Scale Stablecoin Remittance Adoption for WorldRemit and Sendwave

Zepz will use Fireblocks' secure treasury and settlement infrastructure to scale stablecoin remittances to emerging markets, marking a major step in the next wave of digital asset adoption.

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zepz , the global payments group behind WorldRemit and Sendwave , will leverage Fireblocks , the enterprise platform securing more than $4 trillion in digital asset transfers annually, to help scale stablecoin-powered remittances to consumers at scale. Serving more than 9 million users across 130 countries, WorldRemit and Sendwave will use Fireblocks to enable near-instant, lower-cost cross-border payments.

"Remittances are lifelines," said Mark Lenhard, CEO of WorldRemit. "By integrating Fireblocks, we're improving speed, cost, and transparency for families who rely on us every day - and we're doing it in a way that's secure and scalable across our global footprint."

With the global remittance market projected to reach $895 billion by 2025 , traditional channels are still painfully slow and costly for the 280+ million migrants who rely on them, often taking several days to settle and incurring high foreign exchange and correspondent banking fees. As a result, remittances are emerging as the next major wave of digital asset adoption, where stablecoin rails can deliver immediate, tangible benefits. By integrating Fireblocks' infrastructure , Zepz will:

Leverage Fireblocks' wallet infrastructure to securely store and manage digital assets across its global network, ensuring compliance and operational control

to securely store and manage digital assets across its global network, ensuring compliance and operational control Automate payment and treasury operations to improve efficiency and reduce risk

to improve efficiency and reduce risk Settle transactions in near real-time , enhancing speed and reliability for recipients

, enhancing speed and reliability for recipients Reduce FX and intermediary costs, increasing affordability for senders and recipients across key corridors in Africa, Asia, and Latin America

Supported by a Solana Foundation grant facilitated by Fireblocks , Zepz's initiative represents the next step in integrating stablecoins into mainstream consumer finance.

"Global remittances represent one of the most powerful, real-world use cases for digital assets," said Michael Shaulov, Co-Founder & CEO of Fireblocks. "WorldRemit and Sendwave are demonstrating how stablecoins can move real economies - delivering faster, cheaper, and more transparent payments at scale. With Fireblocks, Zepz is proving how blockchain infrastructure can power the next generation of global consumer finance."

This collaboration reflects Fireblocks' broader vision to provide the infrastructure for secure, programmable digital money - supporting everything from institutional finance to consumer-facing digital experiences. From banks and payment providers to leading remittance platforms, Fireblocks enables organizations to move assets globally with the security, compliance, and efficiency required for mainstream adoption.

With this initiative, Zepz joins Fireblocks' ecosystem of stablecoin innovators, including Bridge by Stripe , Checkout.com , Circle , Worldpay , Yellow Card and major PSPs , cementing Fireblocks' position as the trusted infrastructure partner for global remittance and consumer payment systems.

About Fireblocks

Fireblocks is the world's most trusted digital asset infrastructure company, empowering organizations of all sizes to build, manage and grow their business on the blockchain. With the industry's most scalable and secure platform, we streamline stablecoin payments, settlement, custody, tokenization, and trading operations enabling - everything from institutional finance to consumer-facing digital experiences across the largest ecosystem of banks, payment providers, stablecoin issuers, exchanges and custodians. Thousands of organizations - including Worldpay, BNY, Galaxy, and Revolut - trust Fireblocks to secure more than $10 trillion in digital asset transactions across 120+ blockchains. Learn more at fireblocks.com .

About Zepz

Zepz powers two leading global remittance brands, WorldRemit and Sendwave, to build the next generation of cross-border payments. Serving over 9 million customers across 5,000 corridors, Zepz is transforming how money moves across borders by making it faster, safer and more convenient. Its innovative digital solutions are designed to break down financial barriers and expand access to better financial tools. Zepz operates across a broad global footprint, connecting the global north and south and enabling migrants to support loved ones, fuel local economies and build better futures.

