MoneyGram and Fireblocks Partner to Supercharge Global Treasury Management Using Stablecoins and Real-Time Payments

Fireblocks will extend MoneyGram's real-world stablecoin utility by providing a secure stablecoin infrastructure and a programmable settlement layer that enhances global payment flows

NEW YORK and DALLAS, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram, a leading global payments network for consumers, businesses and communities, has partnered with Fireblocks , the infrastructure platform securing more than $5 trillion in digital asset transfers annually. The collaboration will further advance stablecoin-based settlement and multi-asset treasury operations across MoneyGram's retail and digital footprint, enabling faster, lower-cost payments and real-time treasury operations throughout its network.

MoneyGram operates one of the world's largest payment networks, connecting over 200 countries and territories, 20,000 corridors, nearly half a million retail locations and billions of digital endpoints. Each year, more than 50 million people rely on MoneyGram to move money across borders quickly, affordably and securely, while the company navigates complex regulatory requirements in every market.

"We are leading the next era of money movement by enabling money to move instantly across any channel – fiat or stablecoin," said Anthony Soohoo, Chairman and CEO of MoneyGram. "Fireblocks accelerates this vision by giving us the secure, programmable infrastructure to transform global payments at scale."

Solving for Real-World Stablecoin Utility

MoneyGram's early investments – including global cash on/off-ramps for digital currencies, stablecoin-backed consumer features and crypto compliance infrastructure – have created a first-mover advantage in the space.

Today, MoneyGram provides live, scaled stablecoin solutions serving real customers around the world. Fireblocks will build on this foundation by serving as MoneyGram's secure stablecoin infrastructure and programmable settlement layer. This technology will enable MoneyGram to:

Move value across multiple blockchains in real-time

across multiple blockchains in real-time Reduce capital requirements with pre-funding partners through continuous funding

with pre-funding partners through continuous funding Receive stablecoin payments at scale from all its partners

at scale from all its partners Improve access to liquidity pools across global entities

across global entities Streamline reconciliation and financial reporting for stablecoin operations

and financial reporting for operations Improved treasury efficiency through Fireblocks' connections with exchanges

This integration also provides flexibility to introduce new stablecoin-enabled features over time – including programmable money and more resilient liquidity pathways, without requiring fundamental changes to MoneyGram's user experience or compliance stack.

"MoneyGram is rebuilding the rails of cross-border settlement in real time," said Michael Shaulov, Co-Founder and CEO of Fireblocks. "By moving to a multi-chain, programmable infrastructure, it's upgrading the speed and reliability of global payments at the foundation layer – where it matters most for the people who rely on these payments every day."

Unlocking the Full Value of Global Payments

Senders increasingly expect faster, lower-cost transfers and more transparency. Receivers – who once cashed out immediately – are increasingly using digital wallets as their primary financial tool, storing value longer, managing expenses digitally and expecting funds to arrive instantly.

As digital wallets reshape how people hold and use money, cross-border payments increasingly connect two sides of an ongoing financial relationship – not just the sender, but the receiver whose financial needs continue beyond the initial transfer.

"Continuing to meet both sides requires infrastructure that can move value instantly, flexibly and at lower cost. As such, we have implemented Fireblocks to provide the infrastructure strong enough to power stablecoin solutions at global scale," said Luke Tuttle, Chief Product and Technology Officer at MoneyGram.

This partnership reflects MoneyGram's omnichannel, two-sided network that serves both ends of the relationship. With MoneyGram's global reach and Fireblocks' programmable infrastructure, the companies are building an experience that stays with the user end-to-end, offering more flexibility, more continuity and a future-proof foundation for how value moves across borders.

About Fireblocks

Fireblocks is the world's most trusted digital asset infrastructure company, empowering organizations of all sizes to build, manage and grow their business on the blockchain. With the industry's most scalable and secure platform, we streamline stablecoin payments, settlement, custody, tokenization, and trading operations enabling - everything from institutional finance to consumer-facing digital experiences across the largest ecosystem of banks, payment providers, stablecoin issuers, exchanges and custodians. Thousands of organizations - including Worldpay, BNY, Galaxy, and Revolut - trust Fireblocks to secure more than $10 trillion in digital asset transactions across 120+ blockchains. Learn more at fireblocks.com .

About MoneyGram

MoneyGram is a global payments network built to move money across borders with speed, simplicity and trust. Our omni-channel platform empowers consumers, developers and agents to transfer cash, fiat and stablecoin however it works best for them.

We serve over 50 million customers a year across 200+ territories, more than half a million retail locations and a rapidly expanding digital ecosystem reaching billions of devices. As one of the most recognized and trusted names in global payments, MoneyGram continues to reinvent how money moves — helping people around the world support their loved ones and build better futures.

