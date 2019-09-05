Fireblocks Expands Exchange Connectivity, Adds Support for OKCoin, OKEx, Huobi, and 2 More Exchanges

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fireblocks ( www.fireblocks.com ), an enterprise platform for securing digital assets in transit, announced today five new exchange integrations, adding support for OKCoin , OKEx , Korbit , Bithub , and HitBTC . This release also expands current integrations with Huobi Global 's API and Deribit , extending its umbrella of protection to a total of 20 exchanges.

The Fireblocks platform allows for the secure deposit, withdrawal, and rebalance of assets between exchanges by eliminating the risk of deposit address spoofing and credential theft. As each exchange account is uniquely configured, firms trading on multiple exchanges are required to manage a multitude of workflows. This creates operational challenges and weakens their ability to capitalize on market movements. With this release, market makers, prop traders and OTCs have a simple and secure unified workflow for securing assets in motion between 20 different exchanges.

Cryptocurrency companies are under a constant barrage of attacks, with $1.7 billion lost in 2018 alone. Recently, Philip Martin, CISO of Coinbase underscored the level of sophistication of a multi-pronged, and thoroughly planned hacking attempt by confirming, "As this space continues to grow and develop and gain traction, it's also going to gain traction with more and more sophisticated attackers."

Fireblocks' customers use the platform to secure the transfer of digital assets across exchanges, OTCs, counterparties, hot wallets, and custodians. Its unique patent-pending Secure Transfer Environment and Hot Vault system enable secure operational handling and easy mobilization of digital assets without exposure to internal or external threats.

"The current state of the market expects a stronger, more secure foundation with the entry of institutional players that are required to hold accountability over its clients' funds. We are continuously pushing the envelope to securely connect the institutional ecosystem, linking more and more venues, endpoints and market participants," said Idan Ofrat, CTO and Co-Founder of Fireblocks. "We're confident that as we grow our connectivity layer across each touchpoint, the industry as a whole will become more secure."

About Fireblocks

Fireblocks is an easy to use, enterprise-grade platform for financial institutions that need to streamline digital asset trading operations – without sacrificing security. Only Fireblocks can securely transfer assets across exchanges, wallets, custodians, and counterparties and keep them readily available using patent-pending chip isolation security and MPC technology. Some of the biggest trading desks have switched to Fireblocks because it's the only solution that CISOs and Ops Teams both love.

