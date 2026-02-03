Fireblocks Launches Canton Support to Expand Its Regulated Tokenization and Settlement Infrastructure

Canton's privacy-focused design, combined with Fireblocks platform and Fireblocks Trust Company custody, provide a unified foundation for tokenized securities, deposits, and asset flows.

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fireblocks , the infrastructure platform securing more than $5 trillion in digital asset transfers annually, today announced the integration of the Canton Network , the privacy-enabled open blockchain network, purpose-built for institutional finance. The launch enables secure custody for Canton Coin (CC) and gives financial institutions a governed, secure environment to begin settling assets on Canton with Fireblocks' enterprise policy controls and workflow automation. Fireblocks Trust Company, a qualified custodian chartered by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS), also supports custody of Canton Coin for its clients within a regulatory-compliant framework designed for the highest standards of fiduciary responsibility and risk management.

Canton uniquely combines privacy, interoperability, and scalability, providing real-time, secure synchronization across regulated markets. By integrating Canton, Fireblocks offers banks, custodians, asset managers, and market participants a unified operational environment for private settlement, cross-application asset flows, and the emerging wave of regulated digital instruments.

Interest from traditional finance institutions - including global banks, market makers, and asset servicing platforms - has accelerated Canton's momentum as a preferred network for regulated digital market infrastructure. Fireblocks' integration supports this adoption by providing the MPC security, governance, required to bring institutional-scale activity onto Canton.

"Canton was designed to meet the privacy, compliance, and scalability requirements of institutional finance while enabling secure real-time synchronization across global markets," said Melvis Langyintuo, Executive Director of the Canton Foundation. "Fireblocks' integration strengthens that vision by giving institutions a trusted, production-ready environment to begin engaging with Canton Coin and to prepare for the next generation of regulated digital asset activity on the network."

With support for Canton Coin now live, Fireblocks provides institutions a secure, governed way to begin operating on the network. Additional capabilities for Canton-based tokens and applications are planned, expanding the pathways for regulated settlement and asset flows over time.

"Institutions exploring tokenized assets and regulated digital finance need infrastructure that aligns with how they operate - confidentially, predictably, and with strong governance," said Stephen Richardson, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Banking at Fireblocks. "Integrating Canton gives our customers a clear path to build and scale private settlement and future tokenization use cases on a network architected for institutional requirements."

This integration strengthens Fireblocks' position as the infrastructure layer for regulated digital finance, enabling compliant settlement, emerging tokenized asset flows, and governed digital money movement for thousands of financial institutions globally.

"Canton is purpose-built for regulated markets and offers the privacy, interoperability and scalability that will be in demand from traditional finance users," added Chris Zuehlke, Partner at DRW and Global Co-Head of Cumberland. "Fireblocks' institutional-grade [wallet] provides the secure operational foundation needed to interact with Canton at scale, reducing friction and accelerating adoption of Canton-based market workflows."

Fireblocks is the leading digital asset infrastructure platform for financial institutions. Banks, neobanks, payment providers, exchanges, asset managers, and enterprises rely on Fireblocks' MPC-based architecture and governed policy engine to custody digital assets, run tokenization and payment operations, and build secure, compliant digital asset products at scale. Fireblocks has supported more than $10 trillion in asset transfers and is trusted by over 2,400 organizations worldwide.

The Canton Network is the only public, permissionless blockchain purpose-built for institutional finance—uniquely combining privacy, compliance, and scalability. Governed by the Canton Foundation with participation from leading global financial institutions, Canton enables real-time, secure synchronization and settlement across multiple asset classes on a shared, interoperable infrastructure. The open-sourced network is powered by its native token, Canton Coin, and supports decentralized governance and collaborative application development. It's the proven link between the promise of blockchain and the power of global finance, enabling finance to flow as it should. Learn more at: canton.network.

Fireblocks Trust Company, LLC is a limited purpose trust company chartered by the New York State Department of Financial Services to engage in virtual currency business activity. Fireblocks Trust Company, LLC provides digital asset custody and administrative services to its clients as a qualified custodian under New York Banking Law.

