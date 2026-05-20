Fireblocks Joins x402 Foundation, Launches Agentic Payments Suite

New infrastructure gives payment service providers and fintechs the fastest path to launch agentic payments - with production scale, built-in compliance and spend governance

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fireblocks, the enterprise platform securing more than $14 trillion in digital asset transactions, today announced the launch of its Agentic Payments Suite, delivering the infrastructure for agent-initiated payments using any stablecoin, on any blockchain. The Suite covers the full lifecycle of agentic payments; from the wallet infrastructure agents use to send funds, to the acceptance layer merchants use to receive them. Fireblocks has also joined the x402 Foundation, the Linux Foundation-hosted governing body for the x402 protocol, delivering the security extension that adds request integrity and spend governance to the protocol.

AI agents are moving from research and recommendation to payment execution. A growing share of the billion-plus people using AI assistants daily are now connecting wallets so those agents can transact on their behalf: booking travel, replenishing supplies, paying for usage-metered APIs. Stablecoins are the right infrastructure for this shift: they settle in seconds, cost a fraction of card rails, and are programmable in ways agents can natively reason about.

Protocols like x402 that enable agent-to-merchant payments are maturing fast. But merchant and mass consumer adoption require the security posture, compliance controls and operational guardrails that exist for mature payment systems. The Agentic Payments Suite adds the security and governance layer required for production scale agentic payments.

"Card infrastructure was built on the assumption that humans initiate every transaction. Agent infrastructure reimagines this at the root," said Idan Ofrat, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at Fireblocks. "The protocols have answered how agents pay. We built the layer that makes sure they do it with the right controls in place."

The Agentic Payment Suite operates across both sides of every agent-initiated transaction:

Agentic Payments Gateway allows PSPs to offer merchants stablecoin payment acceptance the same way they offer card acquiring or bank transfers. No blockchain expertise required. Inbound agent payments route directly into Fireblocks' wallets or connected accounts, with embedded compliance and security at agent speed.



allows PSPs to offer merchants payment acceptance the same way they offer card acquiring or bank transfers. No blockchain expertise required. Inbound agent payments route directly into Fireblocks' wallets or connected accounts, with embedded compliance and security at agent speed. Agentic Wallets give fintechs programmable wallet infrastructure for their end users to safely delegate to AI agents. . Agents can access funds, sign transactions, and pay any merchant accepting x402 or MPP within defined limits, with a full audit trail.

The Suite supports any stablecoin on any chain, and any emerging agentic payment standard as the ecosystem evolves. Off-ramp, conversion, and reconciliation are built into a single platform, producing structured settlement data that can be explained to auditors and regulators from day one.

"The Agentic Payments Gateway is helping us move from experimentation to merchant-ready agentic acceptance - at scale, and on neutral infrastructure across the 70+ markets we serve," said Amlan Chanda, VP of Product Management at Tazapay.

AUSD, Agora's regulated stablecoin, is already live on the stack, a purpose-built dollar-denominated asset for governed, high-velocity movement across chains.

"For agentic commerce to scale, the money layer has to work across chains, issuers, and applications", added Nick van Eck, CEO and Co-Founder, Agora. "AUSD was built to move that way, and agent-initiated payments are one of the clearest new pathways for stablecoin circulation at scale. Fireblocks is building the infrastructure that lets AUSD reach those flows without friction."

"When you issue a stablecoin under public accountability, the controls aren't an add-on, they're the reason the token can move at all. Agent-initiated payments raise the bar on every part of that: who authorized a transaction, what the limits are, whether it can be explained to an auditor. Building those controls into the protocol layer is the only approach to solve it," said Keith Lawhorn, Chief Information Security Officer, at the Wyoming Stable Token Commission "It's the difference between agentic commerce being a flash in the pan versus something a regulated issuer can stand behind."

The largest payment companies and fintechs already run stablecoin operations on Fireblocks, settling across 100+ countries. Now they can put those same rails to work for agent-initiated payments.

To learn more, visit https://www.fireblocks.com/products/agentic-payments

About Fireblocks

Fireblocks is the world's most trusted digital asset infrastructure company, empowering organizations of all sizes to build, manage and grow their business on the blockchain. With the industry's most scalable and secure platform, we streamline stablecoin payments, settlement, custody, tokenization, trading, accounting operations, and compliance reporting, enabling everything from institutional finance to consumer-facing digital experiences across the largest ecosystem of banks, payment providers, stablecoin issuers, exchanges and custodians. Thousands of organizations, including Worldpay, BNY, Galaxy, and Revolut, trust Fireblocks to secure more than $14 trillion in digital asset transactions across 150+ blockchains. Learn more at fireblocks.com.

SOURCE Fireblocks