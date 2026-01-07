Fireblocks Acquires TRES Finance to Deliver the First Unified Operating System for Digital Assets

The acquisition brings financial-grade accounting, auditability, and reporting to blockchain transactions, giving institutions a complete operating system for onchain finance.

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fireblocks , the platform securing more than $4 trillion in digital asset transfers annually, today entered into an agreement to acquire TRES Finance , the enterprise financial data and reporting platform for digital assets. TRES will join the Fireblocks platform, enabling institutions to manage the full lifecycle of digital asset operations, from transaction execution to financial reporting.

As regulatory clarity crystallizes globally and digital assets secure their position in institutional portfolios, robust financial reporting and operational agility are becoming the baseline for market participation. Every institution in the digital asset ecosystem - from established banks to crypto-first platforms - now needs to meet regulatory standards set out across jurisdictions, including accurate reconciliation, audit-ready reporting, and full tax compliance across providers, protocols, and asset types. Digital asset activity must also align with established ERP, ledger, and reporting workflows.

Fireblocks provides secure infrastructure upon which institutions build, scale and manage their digital asset businesses. TRES adds the financial intelligence needed to turn that activity into accurate, contextualised, and audit-ready records that meet enterprise standards. Together, Fireblocks and TRES form the foundational infrastructure for an onchain financial world, linking middle-office operations with the back-office finance and compliance required for institutions to operate at scale.

Michael Shaulov, Co-founder and CEO of Fireblocks, said: "With digital assets now part of day-to-day financial operations, both crypto-native firms and traditional institutions need clear, accurate accounting and auditability. Crypto companies must meet higher standards around tax reporting and disclosures, while banks and fintechs need reconciliation and controls that align with their existing ERP and ledger systems. By bringing TRES into the Fireblocks ecosystem, customers can now run both their operations and their back-office finance on one secure, compliant, and scalable stack."

Customers gain a complete foundation for digital asset finance. Financial records carry full context from the moment the transaction is created. This unified approach connects operations with back-office finance in a single workflow, strengthening reconciliation, audit preparation, tax reporting, and regulatory processes as digital asset usage grows.

Tal Zackon, Co-founder and CEO of TRES Finance, said: "The TRES team has built the financial record-keeping behind onchain activity, delivering clean, audit-ready data for institutions operating at scale. Joining Fireblocks allows us to extend this capability globally and help create the end-to-end financial stack institutions will rely on as the world moves onto blockchain rails."

TRES supports more than two hundred organizations, including Alchemy, Bank Frick, Dune, Finoa, M2, and Wintermute.

Fireblocks has secured over $10 trillion digital asset transactions and serves both crypto-native companies and traditional financial institutions moving onchain.

Together, Fireblocks and TRES provide the infrastructure and financial intelligence required for institutions to operate onchain with full confidence and clarity.

