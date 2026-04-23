Firefighting Aircraft Market to Reach $27.2 billion, Globally, by 2040 at 6.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The firefighting aircraft market is expected to witness notable growth owing to use of aircraft to extinguish wildfire, increase in fire-related incidents in the oil & gas industry and increase in wildfire incidents.

WILMINGTON, Del., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, 'Firefighting Aircraft Market by Aircraft Type (Fixed Wing or Airplanes, Rotorcraft or Helicopters), Tank Capacity (Less than 10,000 litres, 10,000 to 30,000 litres, More than 30,000 litres), Maximum Takeoff Weight (Less than 8,000 kg, 8,000 to 30,000 kg, More than 30,000 kg), and Range (Less than 1,000 km, 1,000 to 3,000 km, More than 3,000 km): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2040.' According to the report, the firefighting aircraft market was valued at $9.5 billion in 2024, and is estimated to reach $27.2 billion by 2040, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2025 to 2040.

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Prime determinants of growth

The firefighting aircraft market is expected to witness notable growth owing to use of aircraft to extinguish wildfire, increase in fire-related incidents in the oil & gas industry and increase in wildfire incidents. Moreover, surge in contracts and agreements for long-term businesses and technological advancements in firefighting aircraft are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the contrary, high capital requirement and delayed delivery of aircraft limit the growth of the firefighting aircraft market

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2025–2034 Base Year 2024 Market Size in 2024 $9.5 billion Market Size in 2034 $27.2 billion CAGR 6.9 % No. of Pages in Report 391 Segments covered Aircraft Type, Tank Capacity, Maximum Takeoff Weight, and Range Drivers Use of Aircraft to Extinguish Wildfire Increase in Fire-related Incidents in the Oil & Gas Industry Increase in Wildfire Incidents Opportunities Surge in contracts and agreements for long-term businesses Technological advancements in firefighting aircraft Restraints Delayed Delivery of Aircraft High Capital Requirement

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The less than 8000 KG segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By maximum takeoff weight, the less than 8000 kg segment is expected to hold the highest market share in 2024, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global firefighting aircraft market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This dominance is driven by the widespread use of lightweight firefighting aircraft for rapid deployment, especially in rugged terrains and remote areas were larger aircraft face operational limitations.

The rotorcraft or helicopters segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By aircraft type, the rotorcraft or helicopters segment is expected to hold the highest market share in 2024, accounting for nearly half of the global firefighting aircraft market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment's dominance is attributed to the helicopters' exceptional versatility, ability to access hard-to-reach fire zones, and effectiveness in water bucket operations and precision drops.

The less than 10,000 litres segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By tank capacity, the less than 10,000 litres segment is expected to hold the highest market share in 2024, accounting for nearly one-third of the global firefighting aircraft market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment's dominance is attributed to the high demand for agile and cost-effective firefighting solutions that can quickly access fire-prone regions with limited infrastructure. These aircraft are ideal for initial attack operations, enabling rapid response and containment of wildfires before they escalate.

The 1000 to 3000 km segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By range, the 1000 to 3000 km segment is expected to hold the highest market share in 2024, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global firefighting aircraft market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Owing to their optimal balance between operational reach and fuel efficiency, aircraft in this range category are well-suited for regional firefighting missions. They can cover large areas without frequent refuelling stops, allowing for sustained firefighting operations across multiple hotspots.

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North America dominated the market in 2024

By Region, North America region generated the largest share in 2023, accounting for more than two-fifth of the global firefighting aircraft market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Owing to the increasing frequency and severity of wildfires in countries like the United States and Canada, there is a heightened demand for advanced aerial firefighting capabilities. The presence of well-established firefighting infrastructure, substantial government funding, and continuous investment in upgrading aircraft fleets with modern technologies further supports the region's dominance.

Leading Market Players: -

SAAB

ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd.

COULSON GROUP

Conair Aerial Firefighting

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Kaman Corporation

AIRBUS

Textron, Inc.

Leonardo S.p.A.

De Havilland

Aircraft of Canada Limited

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global firefighting aircraft market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in country. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

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