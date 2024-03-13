Firefly Solar Announces Exciting Expansion into Virginia

PIEDMONT, S.C., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Firefly Solar is elated to announce our expansion into Virginia, marking a new chapter in our mission to deliver renewable energy solutions. This growth reflects our ongoing success and the broadening of our service areas to include The Carolinas, Georgia, and now Virginia, fueled by community support and our drive for excellence in sustainable energy and customer service.

Firefly Solar Expansion And Energy Cost-Savings: Firefly Solar owner, Aaron Davis, tours Firefly Solar's recent property acquisition due to business growth in South Carolina's Upstate. In addition, Firefly Solar has extended solar services into Virginia and shares energy cost-saving incentives including the Inflation Reduction Act plus North Carolina's PowerPair program by Duke Energy. Learn more about Firefly Solar at: https://firefly.solar

Celebrating our significant progress, Firefly Solar, acknowledged as the Best of the Upstate's Solar Service Company and an INC 5000 fast-growing company, reaffirms our commitment to clean energy solutions and unparalleled customer service.

"Our recent achievements highlight the trust and dedication within our team and community. We're motivated to keep pushing the boundaries of solar energy and efficiency services," Aaron Davis, Firefly Solar's owner, stated.

Recognizing the Inflation Reduction Act's advantageous incentives, we're poised to enhance the integration of solar power systems with HVAC projects and EV charging stations. This initiative offers potential savings and greater energy independence for Virginia residents.

Eager to extend our reach, we're enhancing our residential and commercial EV charging solutions. We welcome partnerships with Virginia's cities and municipalities to improve clean transportation accessibility, reinforcing our commitment to building a robust EV infrastructure.

Simultaneously, our energy and electrical expertise encompass in-depth Home Energy Efficiency (HVAC) services. This expansion allows us to deliver even more efficient, cost-saving energy solutions, tailored to meet the unique needs of homes and businesses in Virginia.

As a Tesla Premier Certified Installer, our ability to merge sophisticated solar technology with aesthetic appeal is unmatched. From the advanced Tesla Powerwall 3 to the sleek Tesla Solar Roof tiles, we're at the forefront of integrating innovative energy solutions into everyday life.

Furthermore, watch for our Solar Power Gazebo installations to offer an exciting opportunity to enjoy stylish outdoor living spaces powered by solar to be available in Virginia soon.

With a comprehensive range of services, including residential solar installations backed by a unique lifetime warranty, commercial solar installations, solar battery storage, smart home technology, and EV charging solutions, coupled with roofing and repair services, plus (HVAC) energy efficient upgrades, Firefly Solar is set to lead the renewable energy revolution in Virginia.

We warmly invite Virginia homeowners and businesses to explore the benefits of our vertically integrated renewable energy company. For more information, please visit our website, email us or call directly at 864-252-7858.

SOURCE Firefly Solar