Firehawk Aerospace Secures Strategic Investment From Hanwha Defense USA To Accelerate The Transformation Of Propulsion

DALLAS, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Firehawk Aerospace ("Firehawk"), a Dallas-based defense company specializing in advanced energetics and propulsion, today announced it has secured an investment from Hanwha Defense USA, a subsidiary of Hanwha Aerospace.

This investment will focus on advancing solid rocket motor technology, production, and integration, leveraging Firehawk's expertise in additive manufacturing and its patented process. Additionally, this investment will accelerate the full-rate production of 3D printed propellant, rocket motor development, and the delivery of fully integrated missile systems that strengthen national security.

"This investment from Hanwha supports our mission of bringing solid rocket motor technology into the 21st century to address the challenges of the current industrial supply base and provide the warfighter with a decisive advantage," said Will Edwards, CEO of Firehawk. "Leveraging additive manufacturing, at scale, eliminates many of the constraints associated with traditional propellant production and enables us to make a high-performing, tailored munition faster, safer, and more cost-effective in a smaller footprint."



"Hanwha is developing strategic partnerships and making strategic investments in U.S. defense companies such as Firehawk, which is at the forefront of energetics and propulsion technology," said Mike Smith, President of Hanwha Defense USA. "Firehawk's transformative approach to propulsion production redefines what is possible within the industry while directly addressing U.S. supply chain challenges and modernizing our military."

This announcement builds upon the most recent investment from Presto Tech Horizons (PTH), a unique defense and resilient dual-use fund, that established a partnership between European venture capital firm Presto Ventures and Czech industrial and technology firm Czechoslovak Group (CSG).

About Firehawk Aerospace

Firehawk is an end-to-end energetics company, revolutionizing the supply chain to fuel the future of defense to deter and win tomorrow's wars. We build rocket motors powered by our 3D printed propellant – faster and more cost effectively with the ability to manufacture and distribute almost anywhere in the world. Firehawk designs its products at its Dallas headquarters, is building a 340-acre production facility in Lawton, Oklahoma, and performs static fire and flight tests at two facilities in West Texas, including a 30-square-mile launch range. For more information, visit www.firehawkaerospace.com .

About Hanwha Defense USA

A subsidiary of Hanwha Aerospace, Hanwha Defense USA delivers proven platforms with a demonstrated process maturity successfully projected across numerous markets and supply chains across the globe, with a track record of developing local workforces required to produce and sustain across product life cycles to meet the needs of warfighters and industrial base partners. HDUSA continues to expand its U.S. footprint through organic growth, strategic industrial partnerships, and selective business acquisition. For more information on Hanwha Defense USA, please visit www.hanwhadefenseusa.com.

