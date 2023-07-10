Firehouse Subs® Brings Back its Pepperoni Pizza Meatball Sub for $6 When You Order on the App

News provided by

Firehouse Subs

10 Jul, 2023, 07:00 ET

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - It's back! Firehouse Subs® is celebrating the return of its guest favorite Pepperoni Pizza Meatball Sub, an epic mashup of pizza flavors all in one, hot and hearty sub. First launched in 2021, the popular limited time menu item features Italian meatballs, marinara, extra provolone, crispy pepperoni, and Italian seasoning on a toasted garlic bread roll.

Continue Reading
The Pepperoni Pizza Meatball Sub is back. An epic mashup of pizza flavors all in one, hot and hearty sub, the popular limited time menu item features Italian meatballs, marinara, extra provolone, crispy pepperoni, and Italian seasoning on a toasted garlic bread roll. A medium Pepperoni Pizza Meatball Sub is now available for just $6 when you order it on the new Firehouse Subs app. (CNW Group/Firehouse Subs)
The Pepperoni Pizza Meatball Sub is back. An epic mashup of pizza flavors all in one, hot and hearty sub, the popular limited time menu item features Italian meatballs, marinara, extra provolone, crispy pepperoni, and Italian seasoning on a toasted garlic bread roll. A medium Pepperoni Pizza Meatball Sub is now available for just $6 when you order it on the new Firehouse Subs app. (CNW Group/Firehouse Subs)

Firehouse Subs Rewards Members can get a medium Pepperoni Pizza Meatball Sub for just $6* for a limited time when they purchase on the new Firehouse Subs app. Available for download in all mobile app stores, the Firehouse Subs app now features a new look and improved features for guests to place their order for delivery or pick up via Rapid Rescue to Go®.

"The classic Firehouse Meatball sub is popular among many guests, but when you combine three Italian American staples – a classic meatball sub, pepperoni pizza and garlic bread – you get a delicious, indulgent sub that wows the taste buds," said Yosef Hojchman, Chief Marketing Officer at Firehouse Subs. "Guests have been asking for it and we're excited to bring it back."

Much like when guests visit their local Firehouse Subs in person, guests have the option to donate to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation® when they check out on the app. To date, the Foundation has provided more than $77 million in the U.S. and Puerto Rico in lifesaving equipment, training and funding to first responders and public safety organizations. Guests can also support their local communities through the Foundation when dining in Firehouse Subs restaurants by rounding up at the register, donating spare change and purchasing a recycled, five-gallon pickle bucket for a $3 donation.

Can't get enough of this garlicky, tasty sub? You can upgrade to a garlic bread roll for any signature Firehouse Sub, like the New York Steamer®, Firehouse Italian or even the Smokehouse Beef & Cheddar Brisket. A side of garlic bread can also be purchased to accompany Firehouse Chili, soup, salad or macaroni and cheese.

The Pepperoni Pizza Meatball Sub is now available at all participating U.S. locations. Firehouse Subs guests can visit FirehouseSubs.com to find their nearest restaurant to dine-in or pick up via the app.

*Limited time only through app and online purchases, at participating U.S. restaurants. Price varies. Tax and modification extra. Terms apply, see FirehouseSubs.com/offer-terms. 

About Firehouse Subs® 

Firehouse Subs® is a restaurant chain with a passion for hearty and flavorful food, heartfelt service and public safety. Founded in Jacksonville, Florida in 1994 by two brothers and former firefighters, Firehouse Subs is a brand built on decades of fire and police service, hot and hearty subs piled high with high quality meats and cheeses and its commitment to saving lives through the establishment of the non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®. Driven by the passion of Firehouse Subs franchisees to serve their local communities, for the fifth consecutive year, based on recent Technomic Insight consumer data, Firehouse Subs was named the No 1 brand in the restaurant industry that "Supports Local Community Activities." This year, Firehouse of America, LLC and Firehouse Subs suppliers will together donate a portion of purchases at Firehouse Subs locations to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation for the purchase of lifesaving equipment, with a minimum donation of $1 million. 

Enjoy more subs. Save more lives.® To learn more, visit http://www.firehousesubs.com.

Quick Facts: 
  • More than 1,240 restaurants in 46 states, Puerto Rico, Canada and Switzerland
  • More than $77 million granted to public safety organizations via Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation

SOURCE Firehouse Subs

Also from this source

Firehouse Subs® Triples the Meat and Flavor with New Smokin' Triple Stack Sub

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.