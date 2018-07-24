Firehouse Subs® Brings the Heat with New Spicy Cajun Chicken Sub

At $5.55 for a medium Spicy Cajun Chicken Sub**, Firehouse Subs guests can enjoy the brand's newest menu item at an affordable price that delivers the unmatched quality, portions and flavor they expect and enjoy. Additionally, guests can make their sub a combo with the return of the guest-favorite Miss Vickie's Kettle Cooked Farmhouse White Cheddar chips, also available for a limited time.

"The Spicy Cajun Chicken Sub includes bold flavors in a recipe unique to our brand that we are proud to debut during this milestone year for us," said Firehouse Subs Director of Product Development Jay Miller. "We look forward to unveiling innovative new offerings for our guests this year, starting with this sub packed with Cajun spice and zesty medium heat."

Want to turn the spice-level of your sub up a notch? Ask a team member at your local Firehouse Subs to help customize your sub by adding more cherry peppers. Additionally, each restaurant offers an assortment of 25+ complimentary hot sauces, ranked on a heat-scale of 1-10, including Captain Sorensen's® Datil Pepper Hot Sauce, named in honor of the founding brothers' father, Rob Sorensen, a 43-year retired fire captain.

To find your nearest Firehouse Subs location, to see if the Spicy Cajun Chicken Sub is available via third-party delivery, or to have your sub ready for pickup at the Rapid Rescue To Go station, visit www.firehousesubs.com or download the Firehouse Rewards app.



*Excludes Firehouse Subs restaurants in Canada, airports and universities.

**Prices in Alaska may differ.

About Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs® is a fast casual restaurant chain with a passion for Hearty and Flavorful Food, Heartfelt Service and Public Safety. Founded by brothers and former firefighters Chris Sorensen and Robin Sorensen, Firehouse Subs is a brand built on decades of fire and police service, hot subs, steamed and piled high with the highest quality meats and cheeses and its commitment to saving lives through the establishment of the non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®. The founders are the real deal, the food is their creation and the restaurant is built upon a family of franchise operators who share their same passion for generously serving food and community. Today, the brand operates more than 1,150 restaurants in 45 states, Puerto Rico, Canada and non-traditional locations. This year, Firehouse of America, LLC (franchisor for the brand) will donate a portion of all purchases at U.S. Firehouse Subs restaurants to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. This percentage will result in a minimum donation of one million dollars. Firehouse Subs is consistently recognized as one of the leading brands in the U.S. among consumers. In 2017, Firehouse Subs was named the No. 1 brand overall on Technomic's Consumer Brand Metrics rankings and was recognized as No. 1 among the Top 10 Most Craveable Sandwich Chain Sandwiches by Technomic for its signature Hook & Ladder Sub®.



Quick Facts:

More than 1,150 restaurants in 45 states, Puerto Rico and Canada

$40+ million donated to public safety organizations via Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla.

