Firehouse Subs® Celebrates National Hot Pastrami Sandwich Day with Return of the Pastrami Reuben Sub

Starting January 14, National Hot Pastrami Sandwich Day, through February 11, Firehouse Rewards users will earn double points on their order when they purchase a Pastrami Reuben sub. Firehouse Subs fans will remember the Pastrami Reuben sub, which was a highly-craveable previous limited-time-offer sub in 2018. This reimagined Reuben melds together elements of a traditional Reuben sandwich with unconventional ingredients offering guests a unique variation of an iconic sandwich that still delivers the unmatched quality, portions and flavor they expect and enjoy from Firehouse Subs.

"I am thrilled to reintroduce the Pastrami Reuben sub to Firehouse Subs' guests, just in time for foodies alike to celebrate National Hot Pastrami Sandwich Day with this sub that inventively combines classic flavors to create a taste that's truly unique to our brand," said Firehouse Subs Director of Product Development Jay Miller. "We have a lot in the works for 2020 at Firehouse Subs, and the Pastrami Reuben sub is a great way to kick off the year by delivering bold and exciting flavors."

To order the Pastrami Reuben sub, visit FirehouseSubs.com or download the Firehouse Subs app to have it hot and ready for pickup at the Rapid Rescue To Go® station inside at your nearest Firehouse Subs location, or order through your third-party delivery platforms.

About Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs® is a fast-casual restaurant chain with a passion for Hearty and Flavorful Food, Heartfelt Service and Public Safety. Founded in Jacksonville, Florida in 1994 by brothers and former firefighters Chris Sorensen and Robin Sorensen, Firehouse Subs is a brand built on decades of fire and police service, hot subs, steamed and piled high with the highest quality meats and cheeses and its commitment to saving lives through the establishment of the non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®. The founders are the real deal, the food is their creation and the brand is built upon a family of franchise operators who share their same passion for generously serving food and community. This year, Firehouse of America and Firehouse Subs suppliers will together donate a portion of purchases at Firehouse Subs locations to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation for the purchase of lifesaving equipment, with a minimum donation of $1 million. Firehouse Subs is consistently recognized as one of the leading brands in the U.S. among consumers. Newsweek named Firehouse Subs No. 1 in the fast-casual restaurant industry on its 2019 list of America's Best Customer Service Brands. Firehouse Subs was listed as No. 3 in the sandwich category of "The Fast-Food Brands of the Year" by The Harris Poll's 2019 EquiTrends Brands Equity Index. In 2018, Firehouse Subs was named the No. 1 brand in the restaurant industry that "Supports Local Community Activities" and ranked No. 1 among Fast Casual brands in "Food Quality" and "Taste and Flavor" in Technomic's Consumer Brand Metrics rankings.

Quick Facts:

More than 1,180 restaurants in 46 states, Puerto Rico, Canada and non-traditional locations

$48+ million granted to public safety organizations via Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla.

