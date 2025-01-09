Firehouse Subs® sets sights on Brazil with ambitious expansion plans

Firehouse Subs® to open more than 500 restaurants over the next 10 years in Brazil, beginning in 2025

TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Today, the Firehouse Subs® brand announces its entry to Brazil building on its international expansion. The brand plans to open more than 500 restaurants in 10 years across the country. The first restaurant is expected to launch in 2025 and will mark Firehouse Subs debut in South America.

Founded in Jacksonville, Florida, in 1994 by two former firefighter brothers, Firehouse Subs is celebrated for its premium sandwiches, made using a unique cooking method unlocking juicier flavors by steaming the meats and cheeses. The brand combines hearty portions, heartfelt service with a commitment to public safety, and frequently ranks highly in U.S. consumer surveys for food quality and taste in the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) category.

The expansion into Brazil is part of a joint venture supported by parent company Restaurant Brands International (RBI), one of the world's largest QSR companies, in partnership with Iuri Miranda, former CEO and board member of Zamp S.A., master franchisee of Burger King® and Popeyes® in Brazil. Leveraging RBI's global infrastructure and expertise in digital strategy and international development, combined with a great knowledge of the Brazilian market, Firehouse Subs aims to capture Brazil's growing sandwich market. In the long term, RBI expects to partner with local investors to fuel continued growth.

Thiago Santelmo, President of RBI International, said: "We are very excited to introduce Firehouse Subs to Brazil, a key market in the growing sandwich category, with Iuri Miranda, a longtime industry veteran and partner. I believe Firehouse Subs has an exciting runway for growth, and we have set ambitious expansion plans around the world."

Firehouse Subs boasts over 1,300 restaurants across the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico and recently successfully launched internationally. In 2023, the brand opened the first restaurant outside of North America in Switzerland, followed by Mexico in December, and in UAE and Albania last year.

Iuri Miranda, Partner and Chief Executive Officer, Firehouse Subs Brazil, added: "We are thrilled to bring Firehouse Subs to Brazilian guests. We expect the launch will contribute to the creation of thousands of jobs over the next decade and will elevate the sandwich experience in the country. We have a great business opportunity ahead of us and look forward to serving guests with heartfelt service. Flavor is our mission!"

Guests in Brazil can look forward to enjoying signature Firehouse Subs products, such as the Hook & LadderTM, Firehouse ItalianTM, and the Firehouse Beef & Cheddar BrisketTM, all in an enriched in-store and digital dining experience.

About Firehouse Subs®

Firehouse Subs® is a restaurant chain with a passion for hearty and flavorful food, heartfelt service, and public safety. Founded in Jacksonville, Florida in 1994 by two brothers and former firefighters, Firehouse Subs is a brand built on decades of fire and police service, hot and hearty subs piled high with the highest quality meats and cheeses and its commitment to saving lives through the establishment of the non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®.

Firehouse Subs is a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International Inc. ("RBI"), one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with over $40 billion in annual system-wide sales and over 30,000 restaurants in more than 120 countries and territories. RBI owns four of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – BURGER KING®, TIM HORTONS®, POPEYES®, and FIREHOUSE SUBS®. Enjoy more subs. Save more lives. To learn more, visit http://www.firehousesubs.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Forward looking statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and information, which reflect management's current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, initiatives and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements about our expectations regarding the ability of the Firehouse Subs business in Brazil to open 500 restaurants in 10 years and create thousands of jobs as well as the expectation to partner with local investors in the future. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from RBI's expectations are detailed in filings of RBI with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, such as its annual and quarterly reports and current reports on Form 8-K and include the following risks: risk related to our ability to successfully implement its domestic and international growth strategy and risks related to its international operations; risks related to our ability to compete domestically and internationally in an intensely competitive industry; global economic or other business conditions that may affect the desire or ability of our customers to purchase our products; our relationship with, and the success of, our franchisees and risks related to our mostly franchised business model; and the effectiveness of our marketing and advertising programs and franchisee support of these programs. Other than as required under applicable laws, we do not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, subsequent events or circumstances, change in expectations or otherwise.

