FireKing Fireproof File Cabinets have arrived at Madison Liquidators

MADISON, Wis., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Liquidators announces the arrival of FireKing, a leading provider of office furniture safety products, and their Fireproof File Cabinets. This newest addition has been specifically designed to safeguard valuable documents and sensitive information by offering protection against fire hazards. The company looks to provide customers with a secure storage solution for critical documents, data, and belongings.

FireKing Fireproof File Cabinets are available in 2, 3 and 4 drawer models and in your choice of 10 different colors. Now available at Madison Liquidators!

The FireKing File Cabinets have been engineered with fire-resistant materials and have a robust construction with advanced locking mechanisms for enhanced security. Ample storage space for efficient organization and water resistance are key features that make this storage solution unique. The goal of adding this new line to the Madison Liquidators online marketplace is to offer businesses innovative and secure office storage possibilities that aren't available from other manufacturers.

Among other features, the hallmark of the file cabinets is their fire resistance, with the ability to remain at 350 ºF internally even when fire temperatures reach up to 1700 ºF externally. Furthermore, FireKing backs its claims using tests via 1-hour exterior fire exposure at 1700ºF, a 2000ºF explosion test, and a 30 FT drop test. Partnering with manufacturers that create quality-tested and certified products is a standard that Madison Liquidators has maintained when onboarding new brand partners.

Classic office styling is another consideration that the manufacturer has taken into account when developing the fireproof cabinets. 13 customizable color options include selections such as Ivory White, Sand, Champagne, and Platinum, allowing customers to prioritize their selection based on their office style. Drawer selection with a two-drawer, three-drawer and four-drawer lateral ensures that companies will be able to choose the perfect solution.

The online destination for the FireKing Fireproof File Cabinet is Madison Liquidators, which is the nation's leading provider of innovative office furniture and safety solutions. Madison Liquidators is committed to delivering high-quality, functional, and stylish products tailored to meet the evolving needs of modern workspaces. With a core value of customer service and satisfaction, they strive to provide office storage solutions that positively impact the productivity of any working environment. FireKing Fireproof File Cabinets are available to order now!

SOURCE Madison Liquidators