Madison Liquidators Becomes Buzz Seating's First Online Dealership

News provided by

Madison Liquidators

Oct 28, 2025

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Liquidators wishes to issue a correction to a previously distributed press release dated September 29, 2025, regarding our partnership with Buzz Seating.

The earlier release incorrectly stated that Madison Liquidators is the exclusive U.S. distributor of Buzz Seating. This was inaccurate. Madison Liquidators is proud to be Buzz Seating's first online dealership, providing customers with convenient access to Buzz Seating's high-quality ergonomic seating solutions through our e-commerce platform.

Buzz Seating Promo image
Our partnership with Buzz Seating reflects a shared commitment to delivering ergonomic, durable, and design-forward seating options that complement modern workspaces. Customers can explore the full range of Buzz Seating products—available through Madison Liquidators—via our online catalog and project support team.

We value our partnership with Buzz Seating and regret any confusion the prior statement may have caused.

News Releases in Similar Topics