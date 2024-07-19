Fires Continue to Burn at the Historic Sanctuary of First Baptist Dallas, the Site of Worship from 1890 to 2013

DALLAS, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Robert Jeffress, Senior Pastor of 156-year-old First Baptist, Dallas, which saw its historic sanctuary catch fire earlier today, commented on the tragedy, "We are grateful that no life has been lost that we know of even though we just had 2,000 children and volunteers on campus for Vacation Bible School earlier in the day.

First Baptist Dallas' historic sanctuary caught fire July 19, 2024.

"As tragic as the loss of this old sanctuary is, we are grateful that the church is not bricks and wood but composed of over 16,000 people who are determined more than ever before to reach the world for the gospel of Christ," Jeffress added. "Please pray for all of First Baptist Dallas."

Dr. Jeffress grew up at First Baptist Dallas. He was baptized in the Historic Sanctuary at age 9, ordained there when he was 21 and holds many memories of the church.

The Historic Sanctuary was a significant landmark in Downtown Dallas. It was the site of visits from Presidents Woodrow Wilson, Gerald Ford, and George H. W. Bush. President Donald Trump visited the new worship center of the church in 2021.

"We thank the Dallas Fire Department and Dallas Police Department for their quick action, courage, and ongoing aid," Jeffress added.

Editor's Note: For more information or to request an interview with Dr. Jeffress, please contact Abigail Miller

