Firestone Airide Debuts Remote and Smartphone Functionality with Air Command Onboard Compressor Kits at 2024 King of the Hammers

Firestone Airide adds single- and dual-path smartphone app and wireless remote-control options designed to help maximize truck capability, safety and comfort while hauling and towing.

iPhone and Android users can now adjust their Airide springs with single- and dual-path controls through a Bluetooth connection.

Firestone Airide will showcase Air Command at King of Hammers 2024, bringing the technology first to the off-road racing and toy-hauling enthusiast community.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Firestone Airide, a subsidiary of Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone), today announced Firestone Air Command dual-path control for air helper springs at the 2024 King of the Hammers. Air Command allows users to control air helper springs wirelessly from either a new physical remote or smartphone app for iOS and Android and is designed to help make towing and hauling easier, safer, and more comfortable.

Firestone Airide Debuts Remote and Smartphone Functionality with Air Command Onboard Compressor Kits

Firestone first patented air-spring technology in 1938, 86 years ago, and continues to innovate in the segment. The latest development is the Air Command, which allows users to control air helper springs from a Bluetooth-based smartphone app or wireless remote. Live system monitoring and adjust-on-the-fly capabilities are just a screen tap away, including single- and dual-path controls. When properly optioned with dual-path control, Air Command can inflate left- and right-hand air helper springs individually, helping to level out uneven loads.

"With remote and app-based wireless dual-path controls, and robust product offering, Airide will change the way people think about towing and hauling," said Justin Monaghan, President, Firestone Airide. "We are excited for heavy-load towers and haulers, like the racers and spectators at King of the Hammers, to test out Air Command for themselves."

Leveling out the vehicle's suspension while towing, reducing sag, has more than visual benefits. Leveling the suspension helps increase steering control, levels headlights, enhances ride comfort, balances heavy loads, prevents cargo from bottoming out, and can add trailer braking efficiency.

Air Command is designed to complement air helper springs for most ½-, ¾- and 1-ton trucks, SUVs, vans and Class A RVs, whether they're hauling a camper, landscaping equipment, horse trailer, boat and beyond. The initial debut of Air Command and the new Bluetooth control technology at King of the Hammers 2024 will showcase the application for the off-road and toy-hauling community of enthusiasts.

In addition to the new dual-path Air Command remote controls, customers also have access to single-path remote and app controls. Easy, no-drill installation is available at any of the 700+ authorized Airide installers in North America.

Firestone Airide is one of the largest suppliers of air springs in the truck/trailer, bus and automotive spaces. As one of the largest suppliers of air springs to the electric vehicle industry, the brand direction aligns with Firestone's partners and their sustainability goals, including applications on some of the best-selling electric cars and SUVs. In January 2023, Firestone Industrial Products Company (FSIP) was rebranded as Firestone Airide. The Air Command system is the next step of transmogrification of the Airide product lineup.

Firestone Airide aligns with the Bridgestone E8 Commitment, which consists of eight Bridgestone-like values starting with the letter "E" (Energy, Ecology, Efficiency, Extension, Economy, Emotion, Ease, Empowerment). With the development of Air Command, Firestone Airide is delivering on its commitment to "Ease," "Efficiency" and "Extension."

To learn more about Firestone Airide, visit https://www.firestoneairide.com/automotive/aftermarket/

About Firestone Airide, a division of Firestone Industrial Products Company, LLC:

Firestone Airide, a division of Firestone Industrial Products headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, drives innovative technology designed to eliminate vibration in global transportation. Firestone has over 80 years of experience designing and manufacturing air springs and related products to eliminate vibration across the automotive, heavy-duty, and off-highway segments and will collaboratively integrate tire and air spring sensing technologies to create a unique value proposition for our partners through performance, comfort, and sustainable solutions.

