Firestone Destination™ Tires Featured on Special Edition 2020 Jeep® Wrangler

"The Destination M/T2 is the ultimate tire for adventure-seekers looking to get the most performance out of their vehicle," said Shannon Quinn, president, original equipment tires, U.S. and Canada, Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations. "The rugged appearance and design of the tire for this special edition Jeep Wrangler will allow drivers to venture across a wide range of intense conditions and have an incredible off-road driving experience."

Engineered to be tough and perform in the most demanding off-road conditions, the Firestone Destination M/T2 tire features mud and stone rejectors to keep the tire's tread clear of debris for increased traction, and an advanced sidewall construction offers resistance to chips and tears. Additionally, the Firestone Destination M/T2 tire has biting edges for better grip on slick, wet surfaces and in snowy conditions.

The 2020 Jeep Wrangler Willys edition maximizes its off-road appeal with a limited-slip rear differential, Rubicon rock rails and shocks and heavy-duty brakes. These features, combined with Jeep's Command-Trac 4x4 part-time, two-speed transfer case with a 2.72:1 low-range gear ratio, and maximum traction Firestone Destination M/T2 tires bolster the Jeep Wrangler Willys' off-road capability.

The Firestone Destination M/T2 is available on the Jeep Wrangler Willys in size LT255/75R17 and is available with classic white lettering. The special edition Jeep Wrangler Willys with Firestone Destination M/T2 tires is available in showrooms now.

