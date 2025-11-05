Firestone Partners, Matterhorn Venture Partners, and Fox Capital Partners Form Joint Venture for Atlanta Industrial Acquisition

ATLANTA, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Firestone Partners ("Firestone"), in partnership with Matterhorn Venture Partners ("MVP"), and Fox Capital Partners ("FCP"), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a 25,382-square-foot light-industrial building located at 1717 Koppers Road in Conley, Georgia, within Atlanta's highly sought-after Airport industrial submarket.

The single-tenant property, situated on 3.07 acres, represents a value-add acquisition opportunity in one of the region's most land-constrained logistics corridors. Firestone has executed a new five-year triple-net lease upon closing with one of the largest truck transporters in the United States, underscoring the property's strategic location and long-term desirability for logistics and distribution users. The lease features steady annual rent escalations and two additional five-year renewal options.

The business plan includes a comprehensive capital improvement program, inclusive of a full office replacement, new sprinkler system installation, roof and exterior upgrades, lighting enhancements, and other deferred-maintenance projects. These improvements will deliver a fully stabilized, cash-flowing asset immediately post-closing, enhancing the property's long-term marketability and value.

"This transaction is highly emblematic of our value-add strategy and operating playbook: acquiring a well-located, infill industrial asset at an attractive basis and repositioning it through targeted capital improvements to secure a long-term lease with a credit tenant," said Marc Hedrick, Partner at Firestone Partners. "The supply-demand fundamentals in Atlanta remain highly favorable, and this asset fits squarely within our investment thesis of pursuing infill, functional product in growth corridors."

"Firestone's deep local expertise and institutional pedigree made them an ideal partner for this transaction," said Matt Kay, Principal and Co-Founder of Matterhorn Venture Partners. "This acquisition is highly complementary to our national portfolio, and we believe strongly in Firestone's ability to execute on their shallow bay industrial acquisition strategy across the Southeast and to scale meaningfully over time."

About Firestone Partners

Firestone Partners is an Atlanta-based real estate investment firm focused on acquiring and managing industrial properties throughout the Southeast. With deep operational and transactional experience across institutional platforms, Firestone targets value-driven opportunities in high-growth submarkets and combines hands-on asset management with local market expertise to deliver durable performance and long-term investor returns.

Learn more about Firestone Partners at www.firestonepartners.com.

About Fox Capital Partners

Fox Capital Partners is a real estate private equity firm focused exclusively on the industrial sector. FCP manages a series of discretionary funds and joint ventures which invest alongside trusted developers and operators on institutional-grade industrial developments and value-add acquisitions.

Learn more about Fox Capital Partners at www.foxcapitalpartners.com.

About Matterhorn Venture Partners

Matterhorn Venture Partners ("MVP") is a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm that acquires and manages industrial assets nationwide. Since its founding in 2024, MVP has completed more than $90 million in total capitalization, spanning seven states and encompassing more than 400,000 square feet. MVP co-invests with private and institutional capital partners to create value through targeted capital improvements, proactive asset management, and disciplined portfolio aggregation.

Learn more about Matterhorn Venture Partners at www.matterhornvp.com.

