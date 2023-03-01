Firework Announces SOC 2® Type 2 Certification, Solidifying Robust Security Stance

Video commerce leader affirms continuing commitment to security with gold-standard certification

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Firework , the video commerce innovator, today announced that it has successfully completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 Audit, conducted by BARR Advisory . The certification affirms that Firework and its video commerce platform meet the highest standards of information security, availability, confidentiality, and privacy. The announcement comes as Firework expands its portfolio of enterprise customers, including multiple Fortune 100 companies, such as Walmart and Albertsons Companies.

SOC 2 Type 2 Certification is an elective security and privacy standard established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants ( AICPA ). Viewed by many as the gold standard for information security compliance, SOC 2 provides valuable information that existing and potential customers need to assess and address the risks associated with an outsourced service.

"Firework has always made the security and privacy of our customers and end users a top priority," said Chris Dunn , Head of Compliance and Security at Firework. "But, now we have an objective, unequivocal affirmation of that commitment. We've invested in this certification so that our customers know definitively that the Firework platform is stable, secure, and private."

The following principles and related criteria have been developed by the AICPA for use by practitioners in the performance of trust services engagements:

Security : The system is protected against unauthorized access (both physical and logical).

: The system is protected against unauthorized access (both physical and logical). Availability : The system is available for operation and use as committed or agreed.

Processing Integrity : System processing is complete, valid, accurate, timely, and authorized to meet the entity's objectives.

meet the entity's objectives. Confidentiality : Information designated as confidential is protected as committed or agreed.

Privacy : Personal information is collected, used, retained, disclosed, and disposed of to meet the entity's objectives.

HIPAA Security Rule Requirements : The system is compliant with the applicable HIPAA Security Rule requirements set forth in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' ( HHS ) Health Information Portability and Accountability Act

Current customers interested in reviewing the Firework SOC 2 Type 2 report in full can contact their dedicated Customer Success Manager.

About Firework

Firework is the world's leading video commerce solution built for brands. Leveraging shoppable and livestream video and powerful monetization capabilities, Firework empowers the world's most dynamic and exciting retailers, consumer brands, and publishers to build engaging video experiences on their owned and operated digital properties and across channels at a global scale. Firework enables organizations to bring new levels of authenticity and connection to online video experiences, speaking to digital natives in the language they understand fully—and taking control of their own customer data. The company employs over 400 professionals across 38 countries and has raised over $235 million in capital to date. To learn more, please visit firework.com .

Media Contact:

Caroline Statile

Scratch Marketing + Media for Firework

[email protected]

SOURCE Firework