Firm360 Announces AutoPrep, Bringing AI Tax Prep Automation to Its Practice Management Platform in Partnership with Juno

New capability sends client tax documents from Firm360 directly into tax software as entered, verified data, eliminating manual data entry for accounting firms

RALEIGH, N.C., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Firm360, the cohesive practice management platform for client-focused accounting firms, today announced Firm360 AutoPrep, a tax prep automation capability powered by Juno. AutoPrep takes the client tax documents firms already collect in Firm360 and turns them into entered, verified data in their tax software, with no manual typing in between.

Data entry remains one of the most time-consuming tasks in an accounting firm's busy season. Client documents arrive in the firm's practice management system, then get downloaded, re-uploaded, and keyed by hand into tax software before preparation can begin.

AutoPrep closes that gap. Firms select documents in their Firm360 document section, individually or in bulk, and send them to Juno in one action. Juno extracts data across more than 100 document types, including W-2s, 1099s, K-1s, Schedules C and E, balance sheets, and P&Ls. It then builds a review-ready workpaper, flags source-to-return mismatches, and pushes verified data into Drake, Lacerte, ProConnect, CCH Axcess, UltraTax, and other major tax software. When a prior-year return is on file, Juno also builds a document checklist so teams know what's still outstanding before a return goes out.

"Every firm has to get three things right to thrive: client experience, work management, and firm health. Tax prep runs through all of them," said Patrick O'Neill, CEO of Firm360. "AutoPrep gives firms hundreds of staff hours back each season, and their preparers start at review, where their judgment actually matters."

Firm360 selected Juno for the depth of the integration and for the verification built into the engine. Juno automates approximately 95% of tax prep data entry and checks its own output against the source documents, flagging mismatches for a preparer to resolve. It also applies the tax rules a return already has to satisfy, so what gets flagged isn't just a typo, it's the kind of miss that turns into an amended return. The Firm360 team was also impressed that Juno, like Firm360, uses exclusively US-based customer success teams.

"Firm360 and Juno were both built by people who've lived this workflow," said Dave Haase, founder and CEO of Juno. "Together we're taking the busywork off the front of every return so firms can spend that time on the judgment only their people can bring."

"From day one, our north star has been one system: from management, tax, and accounting work all in the same place," said Brandon Gray, founder of Firm360 and accounting firm owner. "AutoPrep extends that to the most tedious seam in the whole workflow, the gap between collected documents and a started return."

AutoPrep is built for Firm360 firms doing tax prep on major tax software, particularly those running enough document volume that moving files by hand has become a daily burden.

Availability: AutoPrep is coming soon and requires a Firm360 Premium plan and an active Juno account. Firm360 firms can join the waitlist for early access at juno.tax/integrations/firm360.

About Firm360

Firm360 is a purpose-built, cohesive practice management platform that enables US-based, client-focused accounting firms to deliver an exceptional client experience. Firm360 unifies practice management, tax, and accounting workflows — freeing staff hours from manual data entry, eliminating errors, and delivering cross-platform firm insights, backed by first-class, US-based support. Learn more at myfirm360.com.

About Juno

Juno is tax prep automation built by a CPA for tax pros who are sick of 60-hour weeks. By using AI tax prep technology to handle the manual work behind return preparation, Juno allows firms to cut prep time by 50% without sacrificing accuracy, transparency, or professional judgment. Juno is trusted by thousands of tax pros and backed by leading investors including Bonfire Ventures, Impression Ventures, and Xfund. Learn more at juno.tax.

Media Contact

Alyssa Newby

PANBlast for Firm360

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SOURCE Firm360