Firmenich Launches World's First AI-Augmented Laundry Care Fragrances

GENEVA, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Firmenich, the world's largest privately owned fragrance and taste company, has introduced the industry's first laundry care fragrances that fuse Artificial Intelligence (AI) with human creativity. Presented at a customer Sensorium™ in Hangzhou, China during the China Cleaning Industry Association (CCIA) conference, the AI-augmented perfumer fragrances deliver breakthrough innovation for a wide range of laundry opportunities, including liquid detergents, fabric sprays and powder detergents.

"Firmenich is reinventing Fragrance design," said Ilaria Resta, President, Global Perfumery said: "AI is now systematically empowering our perfumers to achieve their very best creations by identifying potential solutions across a complex combination of parameters, including olfaction, format, dosage, safety and sustainability."

"Firmenich is using AI in augmented creation, prediction and optimization to provide bespoke sensorial experiences faster and more efficiently than ever before," said Odile Pelissier, Senior Vice President, Creation & Development, Global Perfumery.

A key milestone in Firmenich's digital transformation, the laundry fragrances open a new paradigm for customers to create tailored fragrances. By using AI to generate exciting prototypes, perfumers interact with the technology, accelerate speed-to-market, and create fragrances that suit the nuances of each category and market, to deliver the appropriate emotional experience for each consumer.

The six AI-augmented perfumer fragrances for laundry care include:

Liquid Detergent: A modern freshness inspired by body care fragrances with yuzu, a popular Chinese ingredient, and a second fruity and flowery feminine sensorial concept fashionable in China now.

now. Fabric Spray: A natural, sweet gourmand profile, proven popular in recent consumer research in China , as well as the same fruity and flowery liquid detergent scent adapted to a spray format.

, as well as the same fruity and flowery liquid detergent scent adapted to a spray format. Powder Detergent: Technical freshness and performance with sparkling, zesty China citrus and a second citrus cologne scent concept.

Valued just above USD 65 Billion, the global fabric detergent market is predicted to grow consistently over the next years. In China, the total detergent market over the past five years grew at 4.9%, and was close to USD 10 billion last year*. The laundry category is experiencing the convergence of many recent trends: new expectations from conscious consumers, novel olfactive territories with complex formulation, emerging formats with technical challenges and enhanced sustainability requirements with stricter regulation. In this context, AI-augmented solutions help perfumers deliver additional value.

Vivian Wei Zhang, Vice President, Creative Development Center, North East Asia explained: "The convergence of digital technologies and human creativity is a sweet spot for disruptive innovation. Through mutual learning and interaction, both perfumers and AI are growing and developing together. Via our iterative, test and learn approach, we are increasing our capabilities in augmented fragrance creation."

By harnessing the power of AI and over 50 years of fragrance data, including scientific research, consumer insights, production and sales, Firmenich is reinventing fragrance design through augmented creation. The AI technology featured in these new laundry fragrances was developed at their d-lab facility, on the campus of EPFL, the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne, Switzerland. d-lab is connecting perfumers worldwide with key experts on digital technology to impact formula creation, optimization and performance. The cross-functional team is developing enhanced creation tools for perfumers and fragrance developers, as well as intelligent models for laboratory and production teams.

*Source: Euromonitor - Retail Value RSP | Global - Latest Owner | US$ Mn | Constant Prices (except Manufacturer & Brand charts : Current prices) | Fixed 2019 Exchange Rates – Date Exported (GMT): 02/12/2020

About Firmenich

Firmenich is the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company, founded in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1895 and has been family-owned for 125 years. Firmenich is a leading business-to-business company specialized in the research, creation, manufacture and sale of perfumes, flavors and ingredients. Renowned for its world-class research and creativity, as well as its leadership in sustainability, Firmenich offers its customers superior innovation in formulation, a broad and high-quality palette of ingredients, and proprietary technologies including biotechnology, encapsulation, olfactory science and taste modulation. Firmenich had an annual turnover of 3.9 billion Swiss Francs at end June 2020. More information about Firmenich is available at www.firmenich.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/798187/Firmenich_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Firmenich

Related Links

http://www.firmenich.com/

