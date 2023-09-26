FirmTech Introduces the Max Performance Ring

The newest addition to FirmTech's product line addresses customer demand for a tighter fitting, yet still comfortable c-ring for a more powerful orgasm

BOZEMAN, Mont., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FirmTech, the innovative sexual wellness company, today introduced the Max Performance Ring (MaxPR). They created this fresh iteration of their popular, award-winning Performance Ring (FPR) in response to customer requests for a slimmer, snugger c-ring. While tighter, the MaxPR retains the comfortable elastomer and easy on and off hook and latch design as the original FPR. The MaxPR will keep men harder, longer, and stimulate extremely strong orgasms.

"FirmTech's MaxPR delivers rock-hard erections and intense orgasms without sacrificing form or function," said Sam Itshaki, CEO, Dr. Joel Kaplan, Inc. "I have tried every c-ring style. FirmTech's adjustable constriction rings are by far the most comfortable constriction devices on the market, and should be considered the gold standard for performance c-rings."

The Max Performance Ring features flexible medical grade elastomer and FirmTech's patented double ring hook and loop closure. This asymmetrical latch and loop design allows for easy placement and safe removal of the device around sensitive anatomy. The device can be worn comfortably for up to an hour and a half, much longer than conventional c-rings.

"We received feedback from satisfied Performance Ring customers that sometimes, they'd like a c-ring with a tighter fit that doesn't pinch the penis like the silicone rings made from harder material, and that can be worn for more than 20 minutes without strangling the penis.  So we notched up the elastomer a bit for a firmer grip while avoiding choking off the blood flow into the penis," said Elliot Justin, M.D., FACFP and FirmTech founder. "This design holds the maximum amount of blood in the penis for a very hard erection and intense pleasure."

FirmTech is on a mission to develop a full catalog of products that will encourage fun, enjoyable sex while empowering men and women to better understand their sexual health. The MaxPR is now available for purchase for $60 and can be ordered online. For more information about FirmTech and its products, visit https://myfirmtech.com/.

FirmTech, Inc. 

FirmTech, Inc.'s mission is better sex and better sexual health for everyone through truly fresh and desired innovations in the functions and forms of underwearables for men and women, including c-rings, vibrators, and sensors. Founded by Dr. Elliot Justin and Dr. James Hotaling, FirmTech is dedicated to evaluating sexual health issues while providing products that enhance performance and pleasure. Sexual fitness is key to sexual health, overall wellness, and happiness.

Contact:  
Joshua Milne
Joshua Milne PR
[email protected]
617-501-1620

SOURCE FirmTech

