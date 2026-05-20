FirmTech Launches June "Orgasm-A-Day Challenge,"Giving $500 to the TechRing User Who Tracks the Most Erections

Men's Health Month Contest Uses FirmTech's Smart Sextech Wearable to Make Sexual Wellness More Measurable, Open, and Fun

BOZEMAN, Mont., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FirmTech, a sexual health and wellness wearable company focused on data-driven AI innovation, today announced the launch of its June "Orgasm-A-Day Challenge," a contest that will award $500 to the TechRing user who tracks the most sex or solo erections during June.

FirmTech wants to spotlight a broader message during Men's Health Month: sexual wellness is wellness. Frequent orgasm and sexual intimacy have been associated with improved mood, reduced stress, lower cortisol levels, and a stronger connection between partners. Research has also linked higher ejaculation frequency with a lower risk of prostate cancer and broader markers of men's health and longevity. In other words, the "Orgasm-A-Day Challenge" encourages men to spend more time paying attention to one of the most overlooked parts of their health.

The contest invites TechRing users to put their performance and their data to the test. Participants can track their sexual erectile activity through the FirmTech app, with the leaderboard closing at midnight on June 30. The person with the most recorded sex-related erections will receive $500.

The challenge is designed to be fun, but FirmTech's broader mission is rooted in a serious conversation about men's health. Erectile function can provide important insight into sexual, vascular and overall health, yet most men have never had an easy way to track it outside a clinical setting. FirmTech's TechRing uses sensor technology to measure erectile fitness during sex and sleep, helping men better understand firmness, duration, frequency, and nocturnal erections.

"Sexual health is not separate from overall health. It is tied to mood, stress, confidence, relationships, and long-term wellness," said Dr. Elliot Justin, CEO and founder of FirmTech. "'The Orgasm-A-Day Challenge' is meant to be fun, but the message behind it is important. Men should be paying attention to their sexual health every day, and if that means taking an hour to enjoy themselves, reduce stress, connect with a partner and learn more about their bodies, we think that is time well spent."

FirmTech's TechRing is a smart, comfortable "underwearable" designed to measure erectile activity and generate actionable personal data through the FirmTech app. The product can be worn during sleep to track nocturnal erections or during sex to measure performance and activity. FirmTech's data has shown that three to five nocturnal erections are typical for men, and the TechRing generates an Erectile Fitness Score for activity tracking.

The company's product line also includes pleasure-focused rings, including the MaxPR and Performance Ring, designed to help men enhance performance, prolong hardness, and increase pleasure. FirmTech also offers RingMate, a wearable vibrator that attaches to the rings designed to support partner pleasure and make sexual wellness more approachable for couples. FirmTech products are designed to bridge the gap between sexual wellness and health optimization by helping men and their healthcare providers better understand erectile function, medication impact, lifestyle factors. and changes over time.

To date, the TechRing has documented more than 240,000 erections among more than 4,000 men who have used the ring. FirmTech has also continued to build clinical support for its technology, including a recent 40-person study in which 85 percent of men with severe erectile dysfunction achieved successful intercourse using FirmTech's Performance Ring as an add on therapy, with no serious side effects reported.

The June contest also reflects a broader shift in men's health, as consumers increasingly seek tools that make sensitive health topics easier to understand and discuss. By combining sexual wellness, wearable technology, and a little friendly competition, FirmTech hopes to encourage more men to pay attention to their bodies before a problem becomes harder to address.

"The best men's health conversations often start when you make them less intimidating," added Dr. Justin. "This challenge gives men a reason to engage, participate and learn something about themselves in the process. And if tracking an orgasm a day gets more men thinking about their cardiovascular health, their sexual health and their confidence, that is a win far beyond the leaderboard."

The "Orgasm-A-Day Challenge" begins in June and is open to TechRing users. To learn more about FirmTech or to join the contest, visit www.myfirmtech.com.

About FirmTech, Inc.

FirmTech, Inc.'s mission is better sexual health for everyone through truly fresh and desired innovations in the functions and forms of underwearables for men and women, including smart erection rings and clitoral health sensors. Founded by Dr. Elliot Justin and Dr. James Hotaling, FirmTech is dedicated to providing men and women with data about the vital signs of their sexual health and enhancing their performance and pleasure.

Media Contact:

Joshua Milne

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SOURCE FirmTech