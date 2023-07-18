Firmware Update Now Available to Enable Matter Support for Decora Smart Wi-Fi 2nd Gen Dimmers, Switches and Smart Plugs via My Leviton App

Leviton D26HD Dimmer and D215S Switch Wi-Fi in-wall dimmers and switches to implement Matter; D23LP Mini Plug-In Dimmer and D215P Mini Plug-In Switch also updated

MELVILLE, N.Y., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton announced today that it now offers Matter support for the award-winning Decora Smart Wi-Fi 2nd Gen 600W Dimmer, 15A Switch, Mini Plug-In Dimmer and Mini Plug-In Switch. Using the My Leviton app, customers will be able to easily enroll directly in Leviton's Matter Early Access Program. Once enrolled, Matter certified firmware can be downloaded to their devices. With the update, existing and new My Leviton users can connect their Decora Smart Wi-Fi 2nd Gen Dimmer, 2nd Gen Switch, 2nd Gen Mini Plug-In Dimmer or 2nd Gen Mini Plug-In Switch locally to any Matter-enabled smart home platform of their choice including Amazon Alexa™, Google Home®, Apple Home®, Samsung SmartThings and more.

The Dimmer, Switch and smart plugs are the first products to receive Matter certification in the Decora Smart Wi-Fi 2nd Gen portfolio. Additional Wi-Fi 2nd Gen devices are planned for future Matter updates, all of which will be available via a free firmware update in the My Leviton app.

"Our team is proud to be able to bring Matter support to our core Decora Smart Wi-Fi 2nd Gen products to help lead the way with Matter smart lighting and load control," said James Shurte, senior product manager of smart home for Leviton. "Giving Decora Smart customers the ability to connect their devices to any Matter certified platform adds additional value to our award-winning product line."

The easy enrollment and interoperability available through Matter will provide a simplified experience for device owners to connect to their smart home systems of choice. Additionally, all customers can continue to enjoy using the My Leviton app, which offers a wide range of features and customization – from tuning the lighting control performance of bulbs and fixtures with fade rates, preset light levels and minimum/maximum dim/bright adjustments, to night settings, away mode, custom dashboards and more. The My Leviton app also facilitates setup and control of Leviton Smart Circuit Breakers and EV Series car chargers, creating an energy management platform and unified experience.

To learn more about Matter support for Leviton Decora Smart Wi-Fi 2nd Gen solutions, please visit www.leviton.com/matter. To learn more about the full line of Decora Smart Wi-Fi products, please visit www.leviton.com/decorasmart.

About Leviton Residential
Leviton residential products are the brand most preferred by builders and electrical contractors. Leviton's award-winning load centers, lighting controls and wiring devices help electrical industry professionals and homeowners create smart and safe living environments that deliver energy savings, convenience and reliability. Learn more at www.leviton.com.

About Leviton
Every day, Leviton is engineering possibilities that make the future happen, meeting the needs of today's residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From electrical, to lighting, to data networks, and energy management, Leviton develops thoughtful solutions that help make its customers' lives easier, safer, more efficient and more productive. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit http://www.leviton.com, www.facebook.com/leviton, www.twitter.com/leviton, or www.youtube.com/Levitonmfg.

