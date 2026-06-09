First Advanced Fame trades on Argus Open Markets platform

Trade marks move to mainstream of new biofuels

LONDON, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bulgarian producer Astra initiated a deal to buy Advanced Fame 0 fob ARA range from Italian company Adamant on Argus Open Markets (AOM) on 28 May, the first transaction for this grade since its launch on the price-discovery platform.

Global energy and commodity price reporting agency Argus operates AOM platforms for multiple markets including European and Asian biofuels, LPG and west African crude oil. AOM delivers real-time price transparency and enables registered participants to post bids and offers and initiate trades.

Advanced Fame 0 is a biodiesel made from feedstocks considered "advanced" under German regulations, excluding palm oil mill effluent (Pome) oil. An Argus-settled Advanced Fame 0 fob ARA range futures contract was launched on the Ice exchange last month and has also traded.

Advanced Fame 0 has traditionally traded as a differential to Ucome, which is made from used cooking oil. Both are made from wastes but have different regulatory regimes. As a result, the EU's renewable fuel mandates have led to a growing divergence in supply-demand fundamentals for the different products and there has been a clear call for standalone pricing and hedging instruments.

Argus Media chairman and chief executive Adrian Binks said: "We are pleased that market participants are embracing our AOM platform, which offers streamlined trade initiation, aids price transparency and provides a digital footprint that assists compliance. Biofuels markets are complex and constantly evolving as regulatory mandates take effect. Argus has pioneered pricing transparency right across biofuels, feedstocks and renewable fuel benchmarks. These benchmarks are widely regarded as the industry standard and are used extensively in risk management and term contracts for biofuels.".

Argus contact information

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+44 20 7780 4200

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Houston: Elizabeth Frye

+1 713 968 0000

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Singapore: Tomoko Hashimoto

+65 6496 9960

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Argus is the leading independent provider of market intelligence to the global energy and commodity markets. We offer essential price assessments, news, analytics, consulting services, data science tools and industry conferences to illuminate complex and opaque commodity markets.

Headquartered in London with over 1,500 staff, Argus is an independent media organisation with 32 offices in the world's principal commodity trading hubs.

Companies, trading firms and governments in 160 countries around the world trust Argus data to make decisions, analyse situations, manage risk, facilitate trading and for long-term planning. Argus prices are used as trusted benchmarks around the world for pricing transportation, commodities and energy.

Founded in 1970, Argus remains a privately held UK-registered company owned by employee shareholders and global growth equity firm General Atlantic.

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SOURCE Argus Media