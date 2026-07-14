Argus publishes first methanol-to-jet indexes

New prices help aviation sector market participants to meet e-SAF decarbonisation goals

LONDON, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global energy and commodity price reporting agency Argus has recently launched the first methanol-to-jet cost indexes for nine major production locations around the world.

The publication of new weekly calculated prices follows effective approval by the US standards organisation ASTM International for the methanol-to-jet production process as a valid pathway for making electrolytic sustainable aviation fuel (e-SAF). The ratification clears the way for airlines and their fuel suppliers to use the product in their decarbonisation programmes, supporting developers' efforts to move production facilities through to the final investment decision stage.

EU mandates require European fuel suppliers to blend e-SAF into their fuel from 2030, with steep incremental usage obligations. Failure to comply requires a payment of twice the cost differential of e-SAF to conventional fuel and the use obligation rolls to the following year, increasing the next year's minimum required volume. The UK's mandate starts earlier, in 2028.

Argus Media chairman and chief executive Adrian Binks said: "It's important that Argus continues to enhance transparency in the low-carbon aviation fuels sector. These new synthetic fuels prices complement our leading suite of biofuels and traditional fuel prices as we help airline market participants manage their obligations under complex decarbonisation mandates."

To complement the release of methanol-to-jet indexes, Argus has also started weekly publishing of e-methanol costs in the same locations. E-methanol is a chemical precursor to the e-SAF production process. European chemical sector participants as well as marine fuel users have been seeking cost information for e-methanol, as a lever for the decarbonisation of their own industries.

The new Argus methanol-to-jet indexes are aligned with European standards for Renewable Fuels of Non-Biological Origin, allowing like-for-like comparisons across geographies and production routes. All indexes are published in $/t, with local currency conversions where appropriate.

Argus indexes for low-carbon hydrogen, ammonia, e-methanol and e-SAF as well as news and analysis are all published in the Argus Hydrogen and Future Fuels service.

Argus contact information

London: Seana Lanigan

+44 20 7780 4200

Email Seana

Houston: Elizabeth Frye

+1 713 968 0000

Email Elizabeth

Singapore: Tomoko Hashimoto

+65 6496 9960

Email Tomoko

About Argus Media

Argus is the leading independent provider of market intelligence to the global energy and commodity markets. We offer essential price assessments, news, analytics, consulting services, data science tools and industry conferences to illuminate complex and opaque commodity markets.

Headquartered in London with over 1,500 staff, Argus is an independent media organisation with 32 offices in the world's principal commodity trading hubs.

Companies, trading firms and governments in 160 countries around the world trust Argus data to make decisions, analyse situations, manage risk, facilitate trading and for long-term planning. Argus prices are used as trusted benchmarks around the world for pricing transportation, commodities and energy.

Founded in 1970, Argus remains a privately held UK-registered company owned by employee shareholders and global growth equity firm General Atlantic.

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SOURCE Argus Media