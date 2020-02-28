First Aid Beauty Launches $1M+ FAB AID Student Debt Relief Initiative

First Aid Beauty Founder & CEO, Lilli Gordon, says "As someone who once struggled with student debt and now sees young First Aid Beauty employees facing the same challenges, this crisis hits close to home for me, personally, and FAB as a company. We're proud to make a commitment toward impacting the futures of deserving college graduates and give them the freedom to pursue their dreams free from the crushing impact of loans."

First Aid Beauty is launching two limited-edition FAB AID products, sold exclusively at Sephora and on firstaidbeauty.com, that will generate incremental funding for the program. 10% of the retail sales of the FAB AID products will be added to the brand's $1 Million commitment.

FAB AID Ultra Repair Cream– Our award-winning, best-selling, head-to-toe moisturizer provides immediate relief and long-term hydration for dry, distressed skin.

8oz jar: $42 US / $55 CAN, available 2/28/20

2oz jar: $14 US / $18 CAN, available 2/28/20

United States and Canada residents (excludes Quebec) who have graduated from an accredited 4-year undergraduate college or university between January 2018 and August 2020 may apply for FAB AID by filling out the application at FABAID.com and submitting a video sharing their student loan story. The FAB AID Advisory Board will select winners to have their undergraduate loans paid off in full (up to $100K). Applications will be accepted February 28-August 31, 2020, and winners will be announced by November 10, 2020.



FAB AID Advisory Board

Lilli Gordon – Lilli Gordon is the founder & CEO of First Aid Beauty. Lilli took out student loans for both undergraduate and business school and carefully budgeted her money to pay them off within a few years of graduation. Following a successful career in corporate finance and consumer lifestyle retail, Lilli launched First Aid Beauty in 2009. Lilli had always struggled with skincare issues and had never found products that solved her problems (without creating new ones) and allowed her to feel good while using them. Lilli was inspired to create FAB to fill that white space and give women and men a confidence boost by helping them feel comfortable in their own skin.

Laura Marano – Laura is an actress and singer-songwriter known for her role as Ally on Disney Channel's hit show Austin & Ally, plus starring roles in 2019's The Perfect Date and Saving Zoe . Laura made education a priority and attended normal high school classes while filming Austin & Ally . Amid her booming career in film and music, she is also pursuing a college degree at University of Southern California . Laura is passionate about giving her fans the confidence and opportunity to pursue their dreams.

Laura is an actress and singer-songwriter known for her role as Ally on Disney Channel's hit show plus starring roles in 2019's and . Laura made education a priority and attended normal high school classes while filming . Amid her booming career in film and music, she is also pursuing a college degree at . Laura is passionate about giving her fans the confidence and opportunity to pursue their dreams. Nabela Noor – Nabela is a first-generation Bangladeshi-American entrepreneur and creator known for promoting beauty diversity, self-confidence and body positivity. Nabela is also an activist who has been featured as a guest speaker at the United Nations on topics of diversity, tolerance and using your platform for social good. Nabela was forced to turn down a spot at her dream university because it would have meant taking on massive student loans, a burden she couldn't commit to for herself or her family. Online and in-person, Nabela encourages her fans to celebrate what makes them different!

Nabela Noor – Nabela is a first-generation Bangladeshi-American entrepreneur and creator known for promoting beauty diversity, self-confidence and body positivity. Nabela is also an activist who has been featured as a guest speaker at the United Nations on topics of diversity, tolerance and using your platform for social good. Nabela was forced to turn down a spot at her dream university because it would have meant taking on massive student loans, a burden she couldn't commit to for herself or her family. Online and in-person, Nabela encourages her fans to celebrate what makes them different!

Aja Dang – Aja is an actress, model and YouTube personality who acquired $200,000 in debt, largely from undergraduate and graduate school student loans. Aja took her 400,000+ YouTube followers along on her journey to pay back her debt in 2 years, providing transparency into her budget and discussing the importance of financial literacy. Aja has created a platform that is authentic, motivational and aspirational.

Bola Sokunbi – Bola is a Certified Financial Education Instructor (CFEI), finance expert, bestselling author, speaker, and founder of Clever Girl Finance, a financial education platform and community for women empowering them to achieve financial wellness and live life on their own terms. Clever Girl Finance has been voted as one of the top personal finance websites for women. Bola and Clever Girl Finance have been featured by several media outlets, including Time.com, CNBC, Forbes, Essence, Cheddar TV, ABC News, GMA and Fox Business, as well as on several other finance websites and podcasts.

Barry Mills – Barry Mills was the president of Bowdoin College for nearly 14 years. During his tenure at Bowdoin , Barry made improved opportunity and access to Bowdoin a priority, with financial aid fundraising being the most important initiative to him. In 2008, Barry announced that all student loans would be replaced with grants for all students receiving financial aid. Barry has remained active in the education space and has served as a consultant to a variety of nonprofits, for profits, startups and venture firms.

About First Aid Beauty

First Aid Beauty (a.k.a. FAB) puts the beauty in first aid with everyday essentials and targeted skincare solutions in feel-good textures. FAB is on a rescue mission to help your skin look and feel its absolute best with products that are dermatologist-tested, non-irritating, free of harsh chemicals, cruelty free and safe for sensitive skin. All FAB products are developed using proven ingredients and clean formulations that allow you to create a skincare routine that meets your personal needs, making it possible for every day to be a good skin day.

