First Alt® Marks Three Years of Growth - Redefining Safety, Innovation, and Equity in Alternative Student Transportation

First Student, the nation's leader in school transportation, is raising alternative transportation driver standards to ensure every child receives the same high level of care and safety.

CINCINNATI, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Student, the company setting the standard for innovation and transforming the school transportation industry, today celebrates the third anniversary of First Alt®, its alternative transportation service offering.

Since its launch in 2022, the First Alt service offering has redefined what alternative transportation can be. Today, First Alt is the nation's most trusted alternative transportation solution for districts that need safe, reliable, and equitable options for students with unique mobility or behavioral needs – including McKinney-Vento, out-of-district, and other hard-to-serve routes.

In just three years, First Alt has expanded into 25 states, with a focus on leading the industry by raising the standards and accountability for alternative transportation drivers. Whether a student is riding on a traditional yellow bus or an alternative vehicle, they deserve a driver who has been vetted to the same rigorous safety and training standards as the district's yellow bus drivers, including mandatory drug and alcohol testing and background checks, as well as student behavior training programs. This commitment guarantees that all students receive the same level of safety, consistency, and compassion on every ride.

"Our commitment to safety and care extends beyond the yellow bus," said John Kenning, CEO and President of First Student. "By combining the power of technology with the highest levels of training and accountability, First Alt is transforming how districts approach alternative transportation and what families can expect from it. In doing so, we're living our value of setting the highest standards and fulfilling our mission to improve the transportation experience for every student."

Raising Standards in the School Transportation Industry



This "raise-the-bar" approach reflects First Student's broader mission to create safer, smarter, and more connected student transportation.

"The students we serve through First Alt are often those with the greatest needs: students with disabilities, out-of-district placements, or those experiencing homelessness," said Gregg Prettyman, Vice President of First Alt. "They deserve to have drivers with the same level of vetting and training that their fellow students receive while riding the yellow bus. We are setting a new standard for what alternative transportation should be. Although there are many types of vehicles, there should only be one type of driver."

Through its First Alt service offering, First Student provides an end-to-end transportation solution that brings yellow bus service and alternative transportation together under one umbrella. Districts gain a single, reliable partner equipped to meet every student's needs while ensuring the same high standard of safety, care, and reliability on every ride.

The Future of Alternative Transportation, Powered by HALO™

In 2024, First Student was named the North American winner of the Forrester Technology Strategy Impact Award, recognizing how its HALO™ Technology Platform is transforming the school transportation experience through data-driven innovation, transparency, and safety. Today, First Student is a leader in integrating AI, predictive analytics, and advanced visibility tools across its operations. This technology also powers First Alt, enabling smarter navigation, safer rides, and stronger connections between schools, families, and transportation teams.

As part of HALO, AI cameras are already deployed across 75% of the First Alt fleet, enhancing safety for both students and drivers by helping to prevent incidents while promoting care and professionalism on every ride. Paired with the First View® real-time GPS tracking app for districts and parents, intelligent route optimization, and consistent driver assignments, First Alt ensures every student arrives safely, on time, and ready to learn.

About First Alt

First Alt, the alternative transportation service offering of First Student, provides safe, reliable, and customized transportation for students with specialized needs. Backed by First Student's unmatched training, technology, and safety standards, the First Alt solution ensures that every student, regardless of ability, housing, or placement, receives equitable, high-quality transportation to and from school. Learn more at https://www.firstalt.com

About First Student

First Student is reimagining the school bus experience with 5.5 million student rides across North America every single day. As the undisputed leader in K-12 transportation, the company completes 1 billion student rides annually, delivering not just students, but confidence, reliability, and peace of mind to families and school districts alike. Backed by a workforce of highly trained drivers and an industry-leading fleet of 46,000 vehicles, including electric buses, First Student is a mission-driven partner in education. Named one of Fast Company's 2025 Most Innovative Companies, First Student offers cutting-edge services including special needs transportation, AI route optimization, fleet electrification, vehicle maintenance services, and charter services. First Student's impact extends beyond logistics: every ride is designed to be a safe and supportive space where students can start and end their day with a great experience. With innovation at our core, First Student is driving the future of student transportation one ride at a time. Learn more at https://www.firststudentinc.com/

