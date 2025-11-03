Safer, Calmer, Happier: Berkshire Local School District's Students Feel the First Student Difference

De-escalation behavioral training plus close school-family coordination builds trust, and better transportation experiences.

CINCINNATI, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Student , the company setting the standard for innovation and transforming the student transportation experience, today announced the success of its First Serves program with Berkshire Local School District in Berkshire, OH, where the proprietary behavioral training and support program is transforming the student transportation experience while building stronger connections among families, schools, and the community. First Serves equips drivers and onboard staff with specialized training on behavioral functions, the rage cycle, and proactive de-escalation strategies. With these tools, staff respond with confidence, empathy, and practical skills, creating safer, calmer, and more positive rides every day.

After the school district fully implemented First Serves, bus referrals to report a student's misbehavior on the school bus dropped by 20% between the 2022-23 and 2024-25 school years. Beyond the numbers, students also feel the difference. One non-verbal student with autism, previously anxious during transitions, now benefits from a calm and consistent routine. Another student, once prone to emotional outbursts, now enjoys smoother rides thanks to proactive de-escalation techniques.

"First Serves has not only enhanced the experience for students with special needs; it has also elevated the overall culture of our transportation system," said John Kenning, First Student CEO and President. "Guided by our core value of caring for our students, we've collaborated with behavioral experts from top research universities and children's hospitals to ensure a more supportive and safer journey for every child."

The program also introduced Individual Transportation Plans, giving parents a platform to share critical insights into their child's needs. Transportation leaders now conduct bi-weekly check-ins with special education directors and instructional support staff, keeping drivers informed and prepared. These practices foster trust and partnership across the community.

"In my more than 30 years in education, I can confidently say that the First Serves program at Berkshire is the best program I've seen for meeting the unique transportation needs of our special education students," said Bill Kermavner, Student Services and Early Childhood Center Director at Berkshire. "The knowledge and expertise of the First Student staff, combined with their timeliness in addressing challenges, have made a tremendous difference. Their commitment to training our building staff for safe and smooth arrivals and dismissals ensures consistency and safety every single day. What I appreciate most is their approachable, collaborative spirit—always working alongside us to find the best and safest solutions for our students. This program has truly raised the bar in special needs transportation and support."

What began as an effort to meet the needs of students with special needs is now setting a new standard for all students in Berkshire. The results are being felt across the district.

"Before First Serves, I often felt frustrated and overwhelmed trying to manage challenging behaviors," Kathy Sands, First Student van driver for Berkshire, said. "This training gave me the tools to understand why behaviors happen and how to respond with empathy and confidence. The difference has been life-changing—for my students and for me. My van is now calmer, my students are happier, and I truly love coming to work each day."

"First Serves is a game-changer, creating happier students, more confident drivers, and stronger partnerships with parents and administrators," said Christy Chrisman, First Student Location Safety Manager for Berkshire. "First Serves is more than a training program for staff – it transforms the entire transportation program."

First Student Head of Student Services Will McDermott will present at the 2025 Council of Administrators of Special Education (CASE) conference on Nov. 5-7 in Oklahoma City. CASE is an international nonprofit organization that provides administrators with resources, professional development, and advocacy to deliver high-quality services for students with disabilities.

The momentum behind First Serves continues to build. After earning the T-Mobile Innovation in Customer Experience Award, the program achieved another industry first—approval to offer Continuing Education Units (CEUs) for Michigan social workers. These recognitions reflect how First Student is setting new benchmarks for empathy, innovation, and excellence in student transportation.

About First Student

First Student is reimagining the school bus experience with 5.5 million student rides across North America every single day. As the undisputed leader in K-12 transportation, the company completes 1 billion student rides annually, delivering not just students, but confidence, reliability, and peace of mind to families and school districts alike. Backed by a workforce of highly trained drivers and an industry-leading fleet of over 46,000 vehicles, including electric buses, First Student is a mission-driven partner in education. Named one of Fast Company's 2025 Most Innovative Companies, First Student offers cutting-edge services including special needs transportation, AI route optimization, fleet electrification, vehicle maintenance services, and charter services. First Student's impact extends beyond logistics: every ride is designed to be a safe and supportive space where students can start their day with a great experience. With innovation at our core, First Student is driving the future of student transportation one ride at a time.

Contact

Brenna Rudisill

[email protected]

SOURCE First Student