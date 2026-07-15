First Amendment Discussion with Journalists and Legal Experts Set for July 21 at National Press Club

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Voice of America White House Bureau Chief Steve Herman and nationally syndicated radio host Bill Bernardoni will lead a discussion on the First Amendment with Eric Hageman, Laura Handman and Toni Locy at a National Press Club Headliners Cocktails & Conversation at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 21.

Get your ticket here. A ticket is essential for gaining access to the club.

As the United States marks its 250th anniversary this year, Bernardoni and Herman, who is now executive director of the Jordan Center for Journalism Advocacy and Innovation at the University of Mississippi, created the radio show, "America at 250: Due Diligence," to take a clear-eyed look at where the country stands and where it's headed. The show examines what government owes its citizens and how the Constitution's promise has been kept, broken or rewritten since America's founding.

The pair will explore current challenges to the First Amendment with journalism and legal experts Tuesday evening at the Club—a discussion that will be featured in an episode of the radio program.

Before the discussion begins, Catherine Herridge will make remarks about her ongoing legal battle. In February 2024, a U.S. federal court held Herridge in civil contempt for refusing to disclose her confidential sources behind a series of 2017 national security reports for Fox News. Later this summer, Herridge and her legal team will ask the Supreme Court to consider her First Amendment case, which carries significant implications for journalists nationwide. On July 2, the Court denied Herridge's request to halt $800-a-day in court fines.

The panel discussion following her remarks will feature:

Eric Hageman, a partner at Clare Locke LLP, manages public-facing crises and represents individuals, corporations, and nonprofit and religious institutions in defamation litigation.

Laura Handman, a partner at Davis Wright Tremaine, represents U.S. and foreign publishers across digital, print and broadcast, both for-profit and nonprofit.

Toni Locy, a reporter for 25 years at some of the nation's largest news organizations, has covered federal, state and local law enforcement, the federal trial and appellate courts, and the U.S. Supreme Court. Locy was held in contempt by a federal judge in 2008 for refusing to reveal confidential sources behind her USA Today stories on the FBI's flawed investigation into the deadly 2001 anthrax attacks.

To submit questions for the speakers in advance, put "USA250" in the subject line and email to [email protected].

The National Press Club is located on the 13th Floor of the National Press Building at 529 14th St., NW, Washington, D.C. Registration is required for entry.

Press Contact: Cecily Scott Martin, [email protected], 202-662-7525

SOURCE National Press Club