National Press Club statement on the Justice Department's decision to subpoena NYT journalists

WASHINGTON, July 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National Press Club President Mark Schoeff Jr. released the following statement:

"The Justice Department's decision to subpoena journalists at The New York Times should alarm every American because it threatens the public's constitutional right to an independent press.

The National Press Club calls on the Justice Department to immediately withdraw these subpoenas and reaffirm a principle that has long distinguished the United States: a free and independent press serves the people, not the government.

Every American should understand what is at stake. When federal agents arrive at the homes of journalists with subpoenas, it is not ordinary law enforcement. It is an extraordinary assault on the freedom of the press that strikes at the heart of the First Amendment.

The First Amendment protects the public's right to an independent press. When the government turns its investigative powers on journalists, it weakens one of the nation's strongest checks on those who hold power.

The greatest danger isn't the subpoena itself. It's the message it sends. It tells sources to stay silent. It tells whistleblowers to think twice. And it leaves the American people knowing less about the government that serves them.

A government confident in its actions should never fear independent scrutiny. A free press exists to ask difficult questions, uncover uncomfortable facts and inform the American people. The Constitution protects that work because a democracy cannot hold power accountable without an independent press."

About the National Press Club

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. With 2,500 members, the Club is a leading voice for press freedom in the U.S. and worldwide.

Contact: Beth Francesco, [email protected], for the National Press Club

SOURCE National Press Club