First American Nuclear and AtkinsRéalis Announce Strategic Alliance to Develop Advanced Reactor and Fuel Reprocessing Energy Parks

Aims to Deliver Gas-Fueled Power in the Short Term, Bridging the Gap to Full Nuclear Energy Delivery in 2033

INDIANAPOLIS, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First American Nuclear (FANCO), a U.S. nuclear power company developing fast-spectrum small modular reactors (SMRs) designed to deliver the world's most cost‑effective utility‑scale power, and AtkinsRéalis, a global engineering and nuclear company with offices around the world, today announced a strategic alliance to accelerate the deployment of advanced nuclear energy in the United States.

First American Nuclear at the AtkinsRealis Technology Campus (ATC) in Richland, WA (PRNewsfoto/First American Nuclear Co.)

Under the agreement, FANCO and AtkinsRéalis will combine their technical, commercial, and organizational capabilities to develop, test, and license FANCO's EAGL‑1 fast-spectrum SMR and associated fuel facilities. The partnership will establish a scalable framework for future reactor deployments across the country.

"AtkinsRéalis and First American Nuclear create the energy dream team the country needs right now," said Mike Reinboth, CEO of First American Nuclear. "Together, we combine highly specialized expertise in advanced nuclear reactors and fuels with expansive operational scale and world‑class engineering resources to bring affordable, reliable nuclear energy to the U.S. as expeditiously as possible."

As part of the alliance, AtkinsRéalis will serve as the exclusive engineering, procurement, and construction management (EPCM) provider for EAGL‑1 projects in North America. The company also plans to establish a significant presence in Indiana, including an office near FANCO headquarters, collaboration on workforce and supply chain development initiatives, and participation in the Nuclear Indiana Coalition and other industry groups. The alliance agreement spans 20 years and contemplates services worth up to $250M USD over the first 5 years.

"This partnership pushes our mission to provide affordable, reliable, and secure energy forward," said Jeff Kendall, President, AtkinsRéalis US Nuclear. "With national leadership prioritizing commercial nuclear growth, our collaboration brings advanced reactors and fuel recycling to market faster, delivering the dependable power America needs."

A Collaboration Built on Deep Expertise

FANCO's engineering team is among the few in the world with extensive experience in fast-spectrum, liquid‑metal‑cooled reactor technology. AtkinsRéalis brings global scale, engineering depth, and decades of nuclear project execution. Many employees from both organizations have previously collaborated on major initiatives, including the U.S. Department of Energy's Global Nuclear Energy Partnership (GNEP), the Advanced Fuels Campaign (AFC), and multiple commercial nuclear projects.

Delivering Cost‑Competitive Nuclear Power by 2033

AtkinsRéalis will provide engineering, procurement, and construction management (EPCM) services for the integrated EAGL‑1 reactor, fuel fabrication, and recycling facilities. The company will also support testing and licensing validation to enable EAGL‑1 to begin delivering power at scale by 2033.

EAGL‑1's lead‑bismuth cooling technology eliminates the need for complex safety systems requiring exotic materials. The reactors can be manufactured and assembled using existing U.S. factory infrastructure and supply chains, significantly reducing costs and deployment timelines.

The FANCO system is engineered to deliver nuclear energy at a cost that is competitive with natural gas and other baseload power sources, as well as with renewable energy solutions when paired with storage. Additionally, this cost model is based on current material, labor, and financing assumptions for the first commercial deployment, not future "nth of a kind" speculations.

EAGL-1 is designed to generate 240 megawatts of electricity (MWe), enough to power 1.5 million homes from the typical six-reactor cluster, with a footprint a fraction of the size of traditional nuclear power plants delivering similar MWe.

Interim Power Generation for Customers

FANCO's proprietary Bridge Power™ solution generates immediate power using off-the-shelf package boilers that feed steam turbines, then seamlessly transitions to carbon-free nuclear energy by replacing the boilers with the EAGL-1 reactor, using the same turbine infrastructure with minimal equipment and modification costs.

Establishing the First Closed‑Fuel‑Cycle System in the United States

FANCO will develop the nation's first closed‑fuel‑cycle nuclear energy system, reprocessing and reusing spent nuclear fuel on‑site and eliminating up to 95% of long‑lived nuclear waste.

In today's reactors, used fuel is treated as waste despite containing most of its remaining energy. FANCO's system will focus on mixed‑oxide (MOX) fuel and other transuranic (TRU) fuels sourced from existing DOE stockpiles—materials currently too contaminated for use in most reactors and expensive for taxpayers to store. The EAGL‑1 system is also capable of operating on High‑Assay Low‑Enriched Uranium (HALEU), providing flexibility should U.S. supply chain constraints ease. By remaining fuel‑agnostic, FANCO avoids major supply chain bottlenecks while helping reduce the nation's stockpile of long‑term nuclear waste.

About First American Nuclear

First American Nuclear (FANCO) aims to be the first customer-centric nuclear energy company, focused on delivering clean, reliable, utility-scale power at a cost competitive with other existing sources. Because customers need power now, FANCO offers a Bridge Power™ solution that bridges the gap to full nuclear energy delivery with minimal cost. The company comprises the country's top nuclear engineers and operators who are developing a Small Modular Reactor (SMR) unlike anything commercially available. The EAGL-1 fast reactor is the only U.S. reactor cooled by lead-bismuth, a liquid metal alloy whose chemical properties enable a safe, simple, and 100% factory fabricable design. EAGL-1 can operate in a closed-fuel cycle in which used fuel is continuously reprocessed and reused, eliminating 95% of long-lasting nuclear waste.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE First American Nuclear Co.