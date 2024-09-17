First Augmented Reality Spine Surgery Performed in Michigan Using OnPoint AR Spine System

CONCORD, Mass., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurosurgeons in Detroit became the first in in the State of Michigan, to use the OnPoint AR Spine System on August 8, 2024. The OnPoint AR Spine System is an augmented-reality based platform that offers a cost-effective and highly accurate alternative to current navigation and robotic systems.

Neurosurgeon Dr. Muwaffak M. Abdulhak, Endowed Chair of Spine Innovation at Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit, led the team that performed the milestone surgery involving a a 66-year-old patient, who suffered from leg pain and cramping due to previously failed spinal surgeries performed elsewhere.

"There is a seamless transition between the patient and the augmented reality. I was able to see exactly where to place screws. The system also guided me on screw trajectory and depth," Dr. Abdulhak said.

Spine surgeons previously used robotic assistance and fluoroscopy — which uses a continuous X-ray beam to create a real-time video image of the internal structures of the body and allows surgeons to view the movement of body parts, instruments, or devices through the body —to guide placement of implants or devices.

"With fluoroscopy, I would have to look away from the operating field at a screen situated 5-10 feet away from the patient to guide the screws into place," Dr. Abdulhak said. The use of the new technology using augmented reality allows the surgeon to see everything directly on the patient.

"OnPoint Surgical is revolutionizing spinal procedures with the OnPoint AR Spine System which superimposes virtual surgical guides and virtual implants onto the surgeon's visual field and the patient using proprietary see-through optical head-mounted display technology," says Philipp Lang, MD, CEO and Chairman of OnPoint. "These benefits are enhanced by unprecedented accuracy, with cadaver studies presented at the 2023 Congress of Neurological Surgeons showing the OnPoint AR Spine System exceeding the accuracy of major existing navigation, robotic and augmented reality systems between 2 - 5x, with the differences being statistically highly significant across all comparisons."

About the OnPoint Companies:

The OnPoint AR Spine System is open platform and compatible with the implants of major manufacturers; it requires no change in surgical technique or surgeon practice. The OnPoint AR Spine System platform technology is a cost-effective and highly accurate alternative to current navigation and robotic systems. The system is readily implemented in hospital settings and also well suited for ambulatory surgery centers (ASC's) in view of its small footprint. The head mounted display is 4-10x lighter and has 2-4x greater resolution than existing AR systems for spinal procedures.

OnPoint Surgical, OnPoint Medical, OnPoint Knee, OnPoint Hip and OnPoint Sports are privately-held medical technology companies developing Augmented Reality (AR) guidance for multiple surgical interventions. The OnPoint AR-AI technology platform is being developed for spinal, neurosurgical, orthopedic, arthroscopic, robotic, and other surgical procedures.

The OnPoint technology is backed by a powerful IP portfolio of granted U.S. and international patents of substantial value. The technology will ensure OnPoint will remain a leader in AR-AI based surgery for years to come.

For more information visit: www.onpoint.ar

