First Avon CBD Skincare Product Enters the Green Scene

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean, green and serene. Avon introduces Green Goddess, their first clean facial oil infused with CBD. It contains 99% natural ingredients including CBD, hemp, sunflower and jojoba seed oils, turmeric and squalene oil. Green Goddess Facial Oil is a cool, calm and collected solution to tackle and soothe stressed out skin.

CBD, short for cannabidiol, is a compound extracted from the cannabis Sativa plant (aka hemp), that's rich in vitamins A, D, E, and essential fatty acids. It is non-psychoactive, does not contain THC and is widely recognized for its therapeutic benefits in relieving irritation, reducing redness and skin discomfort. Avon Green Goddess Facial Oil is suitable for sensitive skin and is sustainably sourced, vegan, fragrance-free, hypoallergenic, and dermatologist-tested. Green Goddess can be used morning and night after cleansing. For extra dry skin, follow with a cream or gel moisturizer.

With exciting product innovations happening, selling Avon has never been easier and now you can join for free. Beginning this week, anyone interested in becoming an Avon representative can sign-up for $0 cost for a limited time to start their Avon business and get an amazing discount on products including the new Green Goddess Facial Oil. No strings attached! Sign up with Avon and start earning in minutes, with opportunities to earn up to 65% of sales during your first four months with the Pathway to Premier incentive. And then you're on your way to achieving other exciting rewards, like a Caribbean vacation. See URL for details.

In addition to the free incentive, Avon is offering new representatives the opportunity to contribute to the American Cancer Society's breast cancer programs and services. At sign-up they will have the opportunity to contribute $5 or more – a fantastic way to start a new Avon journey.

For more information on how to sign up, visit https://youravon.com/home/join.

Green Goddess is now available for $50 on avon.com and through your local Avon representative.

ABOUT NEW AVON COMPANY

New Avon, ("New Avon Company") is the leading social selling beauty company in North America, with independent sales Representatives throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. Avon's portfolio includes award-winning skincare, color cosmetics, fragrance, personal care, and health and wellness products featuring brands such as ANEW, Skin So Soft, CHI, and The Face Shop, as well as fashion and accessories. Avon has a 134-year history of empowering women through economic opportunity, and supporting the causes that matter most to women. Avon philanthropy has contributed over $1 billion globally toward eradicating breast cancer and domestic violence. Learn more about New Avon and its products at www.avon.com .

SOURCE New Avon LLC

