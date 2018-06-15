First Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of approximately $5.6 billion. Its principal activity is the ownership and operation of First Bank, a state-chartered community bank that operates 102 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. First Bank also operates two mortgage loan production offices in the central region of North Carolina. First Bank also provides SBA loans to customers through its nationwide network of lenders – for more information on First Bank's SBA lending capabilities, please visit www.firstbanksba.com. First Bancorp's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "FBNC."

Please visit our website at www.LocalFirstBank.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-bancorp-announces-cash-dividend-300667130.html

SOURCE First Bancorp

Related Links

http://www.LocalFirstBank.com

