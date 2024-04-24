First Bancorp Reports First Quarter Results

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bancorp (the "Company") (NASDAQ: FBNC), the parent company of First Bank, announced today net income of $25.3 million, or $0.61 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to $29.7 million, or $0.72 per diluted common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2023 ("linked quarter") and $15.2 million, or $0.37 per diluted common share, recorded in the first quarter of 2023.

Richard H. Moore, CEO and Chairman of the Company, stated, "Your company continues to perform well with increases in our liquidity and capital. We believe that our balance sheet composition will continue to improve during the year as we work towards reducing borrowings and high-cost deposits while deploying funds to higher yielding assets. Our credit quality is strong with low levels of nonperforming assets and we have no significant exposure to office or hospitality commercial real estate."

First Quarter 2024 Highlights

Loans totaled $8.1 billion at March 31, 2024 , reflecting a $73.6 million contraction for the quarter, while year-over-year, loans grew $277.5 million .

at , reflecting a contraction for the quarter, while year-over-year, loans grew . Noninterest-bearing demand accounts were 33% of total deposits at March 31, 2024 , which is consistent with historical trends. Total deposits increased $271.7 million during the first quarter of 2024 consisting of market deposit growth of $88.3 million and new short-term brokered deposits totaling $183.5 million .

, which is consistent with historical trends. Total deposits increased during the first quarter of 2024 consisting of market deposit growth of and new short-term brokered deposits totaling . Total loan yield increased to 5.45%, up 23 basis points from the first quarter of 2023, with accretion on purchased loans contributing 15 basis points to loan yield.

While deposit and borrowing rates increased during the quarter, total cost of funds remained low at 1.79% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 .

. The on-balance sheet liquidity ratio was 15.5% at March 31, 2024 , up from 14.6% for the linked quarter. Available off-balance sheet sources totaled $2.3 billion at March 31, 2024 , resulting in a total liquidity ratio of 31.4%.

, up from 14.6% for the linked quarter. Available off-balance sheet sources totaled at , resulting in a total liquidity ratio of 31.4%. Credit quality continued to be strong with a nonperforming assets ("NPA") to total assets ratio of 0.39% as of March 31, 2024 .

. Capital remained strong with a total common equity tier 1 ratio of 13.50% (estimated) and a total risk-based capital ratio of 15.85% (estimated) as of March 31, 2024 , both increasing from the linked quarter.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2024 was $79.2 million compared to $92.5 million recorded in the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of 14.3%. Net interest income for the first quarter of 2024 decreased 3.9% from the $82.5 million reported for the linked quarter. The declines in net interest income were driven by increases in cost of funds each period which more than offset the increases in earning assets.

The Company's tax-equivalent net interest margin ("NIM") (calculated by dividing tax-equivalent net interest income by average earning assets) declined year-over-year with the first quarter of 2024 reporting a tax-equivalent NIM of 2.80% compared to 3.31% for the first quarter of 2023. Increases in rates on liabilities driven by current market rates and competition occurred at a more rapid pace than the increase in yields on assets, which resulted in the reduction in net interest income and NIM as compared to the prior periods. While loan yields rose from 5.22% for the first quarter of 2023 to 5.45% for the first quarter of 2024, the total cost of funds increased from 0.94% for the first quarter of 2023 to 1.79% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.





For the Three Months Ended YIELD INFORMATION

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023













Yield on loans

5.45 %

5.39 %

5.22 % Yield on securities

1.79 %

1.76 %

1.78 % Yield on other earning assets

4.30 %

4.49 %

3.47 % Yield on total interest-earning assets

4.43 %

4.38 %

4.16 %













Rate on interest-bearing deposits

2.33 %

2.14 %

1.19 % Rate on other interest-bearing liabilities

5.71 %

6.02 %

5.34 % Rate on total interest-bearing liabilities

2.59 %

2.43 %

1.46 % Total cost of funds

1.79 %

1.64 %

0.94 %













Net interest margin (1)

2.77 %

2.85 %

3.28 % Net interest margin - tax-equivalent (2)

2.80 %

2.88 %

3.31 % Average prime rate

8.50 %

8.50 %

7.69 %













(1) Calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average earning assets for the period.

(2) Calculated by dividing annualized tax-equivalent net interest income by average earning assets for the period. The tax-equivalent amount reflects the tax benefit that the Company receives related to its tax-exempt loans and securities, which carry interest rates lower than similar taxable investments due to their tax-exempt status. This amount has been computed assuming a 23% tax rate and is reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.

Included in interest income for the first quarter of 2024 was total loan discount accretion of $2.9 million compared to $3.6 million for the first quarter of 2023, with the decrease primarily related to the continued amortization of the loan portfolio acquired from GrandSouth Bancorporation ("GrandSouth"). Loan discount accretion had an 10 basis points positive impact on the Company's NIM in the first quarter of 2024 compared to accretion contributing 13 basis points to NIM for the prior year first quarter.

The following table presents the impact to net interest income of the purchase accounting adjustments for each period.





For the Three Months Ended NET INTEREST INCOME PURCHASE ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS ($ in thousands)

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023













Interest income - increased by accretion of loan discount on acquired loans

$ 2,437

2,464

3,118 Interest income - increased by accretion of loan discount on retained portions of SBA loans

444

459

448 Total interest income impact

2,881

2,923

3,566 Interest expense - increased by discount accretion on deposits

(283)

(495)

(1,019) Interest expense - increased by discount accretion on borrowings

(189)

(207)

(82) Total net interest expense impact

(472)

(702)

(1,101) Total impact on net interest income

$ 2,409

2,221

2,465

Provision for Credit Losses and Credit Quality

For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, the Company recorded $1.2 million and $12.5 million in provision for credit losses, respectively. The provision for the first quarter of 2023 was directly related to the initial provision for non-credit deteriorated loans and unfunded loan commitments acquired from GrandSouth. The provision for the first quarter of 2024 was determined based on updated economic forecasts, which are a key assumption in the CECL model and which indicated a continued deterioration of the commercial real estate index, thus projecting a higher allowance for credit losses balance, partially offset by reductions in loan balances and the lower level of unfunded commitments.

Asset quality remained strong with annualized net loan charge-offs of 0.08% for the first quarter of 2024. Total NPAs remained at a low level at $47.5 million at March 31, 2024, or 0.39% of total assets. This is compared to $31.1 million, or 0.25% of total assets, at March 31, 2023 with the increase year-over-year being attributable primarily to activity from acquired loan portfolios and the SBA loan portfolio. The increase in nonaccrual loans from the linked quarter was primarily related to several SBA loans, all of which carry a guarantee from the SBA for a majority of the balance.

The following table presents the summary of NPAs and asset quality ratios for each period.

ASSET QUALITY DATA ($ in thousands)

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023













Nonperforming assets











Nonaccrual loans

$ 35,622

32,208

28,059 Modifications to borrowers in financial distress

10,999

11,719

2,224 Total nonperforming loans

46,621

43,927

30,283 Foreclosed real estate

926

862

789 Total nonperforming assets

$ 47,547

44,789

31,072













Asset Quality Ratios











Quarterly net charge-offs to average loans - annualized

0.08 %

0.09 %

0.09 % Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.58 %

0.54 %

0.39 % Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.39 %

0.37 %

0.25 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.36 %

1.35 %

1.36 %

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income for the first quarter of 2024 was $12.9 million, a 4.4% decrease from the $13.5 million recorded for the first quarter of 2023 and an 11.0% decrease from the linked quarter. The lower noninterest income in the current quarter was primarily driven by a $1.0 million loss on the call of a bond with an unamortized premium balance. In addition, Other gains net, decreased $0.8 million from the linked quarter due to gains recorded on the disposal of property recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest expenses amounted to $59.2 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $56.4 million for the linked quarter and $74.2 million for the first quarter of 2023. The $2.8 million, or 5.0%, increase in noninterest expense from the linked quarter was driven by year end adjustments to the Company's pension plan recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023 which resulted in reducing expense in the linked quarter approximately $2.2 million during the period. In addition, bonus accrual reductions were recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023 lowering the total salary expense for the linked quarter.

The primary contributors to the higher noninterest expense in the first quarter of 2023 were merger and acquisition costs of $12.2 million related to the GrandSouth acquisition as well as overlapping expenses which were eliminated upon core processing system conversion in mid-March 2023.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at March 31, 2024 amounted to $12.1 billion, a decrease of $23.3 million, or 0.2%, from the linked quarter and a contraction of $271.6 million, or 2.2%, from a year earlier. The decrease from the linked quarter was primarily related to intentional reductions in investment securities and loan balances, partially offset by higher interest-bearing cash balances.

Quarterly average balances for key balance sheet accounts are presented below.





For the Three Months Ended AVERAGE BALANCES ($ in thousands)

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023

Change

1Q24 vs 1Q23

















Total assets

$ 12,111,201

12,026,195

12,042,298

0.6 % Investment securities, at amortized cost

3,108,464

3,143,756

3,321,240

(6.4) % Loans

8,103,387

8,087,450

7,728,424

4.9 % Earning assets

11,489,796

11,477,007

11,428,789

0.5 % Deposits

10,078,835

10,131,094

10,216,908

(1.4) % Interest-bearing liabilities

7,343,934

7,204,165

6,866,646

7.0 % Shareholders' equity

1,375,490

1,280,812

1,273,435

8.0 %

Total investment securities were $2.6 billion at March 31, 2024, a decrease of $108.9 million from the linked quarter and a reduction of $216.0 million from March 31, 2023. The Company made no purchases of investment securities during the first quarter of 2024 and continues to utilize cash flows from amortizing investments to fund loan growth and fluctuations in deposits. Total unrealized loss on available for sale investment securities was $418.9 million at March 31, 2024.

Total loans amounted to $8.1 billion at March 31, 2024, a decrease of $73.6 million from the linked quarter and an increase of $277.5 million, or 3.6%, from March 31, 2023. As presented below, our total loan portfolio mix has remained consistent. As of March 31, 2024, there were no notable concentrations in geographies or industries, including in office or hospitality categories, which are included in the "commercial real estate - non-owner occupied" category in the table below. The Company's exposure to non-owner occupied office loans represented approximately 5.7% of the total portfolio at March 31, 2024, with the largest loan being $27.0 million and an average loan outstanding amount of $1.3 million. Non-owner occupied office loans are generally in non-metro markets and the 10 largest loans in this category represent less than 2% of the total loan portfolio.

The following table presents the balance and portfolio percentage by loan category for each period.





March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023 ($ in thousands)

Amount

Percentage

Amount

Percentage

Amount

Percentage

























Commercial and industrial

$ 872,623

11 %

905,862

11 %

885,032

11 % Construction, development & other land loans

904,216

11 %

992,980

12 %

1,092,026

14 % Commercial real estate - owner occupied

1,238,759

15 %

1,259,022

16 %

1,200,744

16 % Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied

2,524,221

31 %

2,528,060

31 %

2,429,941

31 % Multi-family real estate

457,142

6 %

421,376

5 %

395,573

5 % Residential 1-4 family real estate

1,684,173

21 %

1,639,469

20 %

1,386,580

18 % Home equity loans/lines of credit

328,466

4 %

335,068

4 %

342,287

4 % Consumer loans

66,666

1 %

68,443

1 %

68,056

1 % Loans, gross

8,076,266

100 %

8,150,280

100 %

7,800,239

100 % Unamortized net deferred loan fees

240





(178)





(1,276)



Total loans

$ 8,076,506





8,150,102





7,798,963





Total deposits were $10.3 billion at March 31, 2024, an increase of $271.7 million, or 2.7%, from the linked quarter and a decrease of $69.3 million, or 0.7%, from March 31, 2023. The year-to-date deposit growth is comprised of organic growth from market deposits of $88.3 million combined with additional short-term brokered deposits totaling $183.5 million.

The Company has a diversified and granular deposit base which has remained a stable source of funding with noninterest-bearing deposits comprising 33% of total deposits at March 31, 2024. Our deposit mix has remained consistent historically and has not changed significantly, with the exception of some shift to money market accounts, as presented in the table below.





March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023 ($ in thousands)

Amount

Percentage

Amount

Percentage

Amount

Percentage

























Noninterest-bearing checking accounts

$ 3,362,265

33 %

3,379,876

34 %

3,763,637

36 % Interest-bearing checking accounts

1,401,724

13 %

1,411,142

14 %

1,526,333

15 % Money market accounts

3,787,323

37 %

3,653,506

36 %

3,126,571

30 % Savings accounts

584,901

6 %

608,380

6 %

705,669

7 % Other time deposits

607,359

6 %

610,887

6 %

624,444

6 % Time deposits >$250,000

363,687

3 %

355,209

4 %

342,447

3 % Total market deposits

10,107,259

98 %

10,019,000

100 %

10,089,101

97 % Brokered deposits

196,052

2 %

12,599

— %

283,497

3 % Total deposits

$ 10,303,311

100 %

10,031,599

100 %

10,372,598

100 %

As of March 31, 2024, the estimated insured deposits totaled $6.4 billion or 61.8% of total deposits. In addition, there were collateralized deposits at that date of $757.0 million such that approximately 69.2% of our total deposits were insured or collateralized at the current quarter end.

Capital

The Company remains well-capitalized by all regulatory standards, with an estimated total risk-based capital ratio at March 31, 2024 of 15.85%, up from the linked quarter ratio of 15.54% and 14.88% reported at March 31, 2023. The increase in risk-based capital ratio is due in part to the shift in the balance sheet with the reduction in loans being more that offset by higher cash balances which carry a lower risk-weighting.

The Company has elected to exclude accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") related primarily to available for sale securities from common equity tier 1 capital. AOCI is included in the Company's tangible common equity ("TCE") to tangible assets ratio (a non-GAAP financial measure) which was 7.48% at March 31, 2024, an increase of 6 basis points from the linked quarter and an increase of 88 basis points from March 31, 2023. The increases in TCE for the current quarter and year-over-year were driven by earnings and improvements in the level of unrealized losses on the available for sale investment portfolio for the period. Refer to Appendix B for a reconciliation of common equity to TCE and Appendix D for a calculations of the TCE ratio.

CAPITAL RATIOS

March 31, 2024

(estimated)

December 31,

2023

March 31,

2023













Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)

7.48 %

7.42 %

6.60 % Common equity tier I capital ratio

13.50 %

13.20 %

12.53 % Tier I leverage ratio

10.99 %

10.91 %

10.28 % Tier I risk-based capital ratio

14.29 %

13.99 %

13.32 % Total risk-based capital ratio

15.85 %

15.54 %

14.88 %

Liquidity

Liquidity is evaluated as both on-balance sheet (primarily cash and cash-equivalents, unpledged securities, and other marketable assets) and off-balance sheet (readily available lines of credit or other funding sources). The Company continues to manage liquidity sources, including unused lines of credit, at levels believed to be adequate to meet its operating needs for the foreseeable future.

The Company's on-balance sheet liquidity ratio (net liquid assets as a percent of net liabilities) at March 31, 2024 was 15.5%. In addition, the Company had approximately $2.3 billion in available lines of credit at that date resulting in a total liquidity ratio of 31.4%.

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company has reduced short-term borrowings from liquidity resulting from increases in core deposits. In addition, we have initiated the sale of select investment securities from the available for sale portfolio in order to restructure the investment portfolio and to generate additional liquidity to pay off wholesale funding and invest into higher earning assets. We anticipate beneficial results to our net interest income upon completion of the strategy.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of $12.1 billion. Its principal activity is the ownership and operation of First Bank, a state-chartered community bank that operates 118 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. First Bank also provides SBA loans to customers through its nationwide network of lenders - for more information on First Bank's SBA lending capabilities, please visit www.firstbanksba.com. First Bancorp's common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "FBNC."

Please visit our website at www.LocalFirstBank.com.

Caution about Forward-Looking Statements : This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations or beliefs about future events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualifying words (and their derivatives) such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "project," "anticipate," or other words or phrases concerning opinions or judgments of the Company and its management about future events. Factors that could influence the accuracy of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the financial success or changing strategies of the Company's customers, the Company's level of success in integrating acquisitions, actions of government regulators, the level of market interest rates, and general economic conditions. For additional information about the factors that could affect the matters discussed in this paragraph, see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements. The Company is also not responsible for changes made to this press release by wire services, internet services or other media.

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT





For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share data - unaudited)

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023 Interest income











Interest and fees on loans

$ 109,756

109,811

99,380 Interest on investment securities

13,845

13,978

14,546 Other interest income

2,971

2,784

3,248 Total interest income

126,572

126,573

117,174 Interest expense











Interest on deposits

39,135

35,979

18,918 Interest on borrowings

8,205

8,110

5,770 Total interest expense

47,340

44,089

24,688 Net interest income

79,232

82,484

92,486 Provision for credit losses

1,200

2,950

12,502 Net interest income after provision for credit losses

78,032

79,534

79,984 Noninterest income











Service charges on deposit accounts

3,868

4,413

3,894 Other service charges, commissions, and fees

5,612

4,968

5,920 Presold mortgage loan fees and gains on sale

338

325

406 Commissions from sales of financial products

1,320

1,577

1,306 SBA consulting fees

257

395

521 SBA loan sale gains

895

437

255 Bank-owned life insurance income

1,164

1,134

1,046 Securities losses, net

(975)

—

— Other gains, net

459

1,293

188 Total noninterest income

12,938

14,542

13,536 Noninterest expenses











Salaries expense

27,642

26,985

29,321 Employee benefit expense

6,269

6,377

6,393 Occupancy and equipment related expense

5,588

5,948

5,067 Merger and acquisition expenses

—

189

12,182 Intangibles amortization expense

1,759

1,856

2,145 Other operating expenses

17,929

15,031

19,067 Total noninterest expenses

59,187

56,386

74,175 Income before income taxes

31,783

37,690

19,345 Income tax expense

6,511

8,016

4,184 Net income

$ 25,272

29,674

15,161













Earnings per common share - diluted

$ 0.61

0.72

0.37

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

($ in thousands - unaudited)

At March 31, 2024

At December 31, 2023

At March 31, 2023 Assets











Cash and due from banks

$ 87,181

100,891

102,691 Interest-bearing deposits with banks

266,661

136,964

610,691 Total cash and cash equivalents

353,842

237,855

713,382













Investment securities

2,614,110

2,723,057

2,830,060 Presold mortgages and SBA loans held for sale

6,703

2,667

5,884













Loans

8,076,506

8,150,102

7,798,963 Allowance for credit losses on loans

(110,067)

(109,853)

(106,396) Net loans

7,966,439

8,040,249

7,692,567













Premises and equipment

150,546

150,957

152,790 Operating right-of-use lease assets

16,551

17,063

18,898 Goodwill and other intangible assets

509,636

511,608

518,012 Bank-owned life insurance

185,061

183,897

180,730 Other assets

288,709

247,589

250,826 Total assets

$ 12,091,597

12,114,942

12,363,149













Liabilities











Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing checking accounts

$ 3,362,265

3,379,876

3,763,637 Interest-bearing deposit accounts

6,941,046

6,651,723

6,608,961 Total deposits

10,303,311

10,031,599

10,372,598













Borrowings

332,335

630,158

606,481 Operating lease liabilities

17,343

17,833

19,638 Other liabilities

62,509

62,972

64,471 Total liabilities

10,715,498

10,742,562

11,063,188













Shareholders' equity











Common stock

965,429

963,990

959,422 Retained earnings

732,643

716,420

654,573 Stock in rabbi trust assumed in acquisition

(1,396)

(1,385)

(1,608) Rabbi trust obligation

1,396

1,385

1,608 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(321,973)

(308,030)

(314,034) Total shareholders' equity

1,376,099

1,372,380

1,299,961 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 12,091,597

12,114,942

12,363,149

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary

TREND INFORMATION





For the Three Months Ended



March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023





















PERFORMANCE RATIOS (annualized)



















Return on average assets (1)

0.84 %

0.98 %

0.99 %

0.98 %

0.51 % Return on average common equity (2)

7.39 %

9.19 %

9.10 %

8.97 %

4.83 % Return on average tangible common equity (3)

11.76 %

15.33 %

15.05 %

14.79 %

8.16 %





















COMMON SHARE DATA



















Cash dividends declared - common

$ 0.22

0.22

0.22

0.22

0.22 Book value per common share

$ 33.44

33.38

30.61

31.59

31.72 Tangible book value per share (4)

$ 21.05

20.94

18.11

19.03

19.08 Common shares outstanding at end of period

41,156,286

41,109,987

40,085,498

41,082,678

40,986,990 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

41,249,636

41,207,945

41,199,058

41,129,100

41,112,692





















CAPITAL INFORMATION (estimates for current quarter)



















Tangible common equity to tangible assets (5)

7.48 %

7.42 %

6.49 %

6.79 %

6.60 % Common equity tier I capital ratio

13.50 %

13.20 %

12.93 %

12.75 %

12.53 % Total risk-based capital ratio

15.85 %

15.54 %

15.26 %

15.09 %

14.88 %





















(1) Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average assets. (2) Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average common equity. (3) Return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A for components of the calculation and the reconciliation of average common equity to average TCE. (4) Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix B for a reconciliation of common equity to tangible common equity and Appendix C for the resulting calculation. (5) Tangible common equity ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix B for a reconciliation of common equity to tangible common equity and Appendix D for the resulting calculation.





For the Three Months Ended INCOME STATEMENT ($ in thousands except per share data)

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023





















Net interest income - tax-equivalent (1)

$ 79,963

83,225

85,442

87,684

93,186 Taxable equivalent adjustment (1)

731

741

740

699

700 Net interest income

79,232

82,484

84,702

86,985

92,486 Provision for credit losses

1,200

2,950

—

2,361

12,502 Noninterest income

12,938

14,542

15,177

14,235

13,536 Merger and acquisition costs

—

189

—

1,334

12,182 Other noninterest expense

59,187

56,197

62,224

60,259

61,993 Income before income taxes

31,783

37,690

37,655

37,266

19,345 Income tax expense

6,511

8,016

7,762

7,863

4,184 Net income

25,272

29,674

29,893

29,403

15,161





















Earnings per common share - diluted

$ 0.61

0.72

0.73

0.71

0.37





















(1) This amount reflects the tax benefit that the Company receives related to its tax-exempt loans and securities, which carry interest rates lower than similar taxable investments due to their tax-exempt status. This amount has been computed assuming a 23% tax rate and is reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.

APPENDIX A: Calculation of Return on TCE





For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands)

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023





















Net Income

$ 25,272

29,674

29,893

29,403

15,161





















Average common equity

1,375,490

1,280,812

1,303,249

1,314,650

1,273,435 Less: Average goodwill and other intangibles

(510,902)

(512,876)

(515,111)

(517,201)

(519,639) Average tangible common equity

$ 864,588

767,936

788,138

797,449

753,796





















Return on average common equity

7.39 %

9.19 %

9.10 %

8.97 %

4.83 % Return on average tangible common equity

11.76 %

15.33 %

15.05 %

14.79 %

8.16 %

APPENDIX B: Reconciliation of Common Equity to TCE





For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands)

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023





















Total shareholders' common equity

$ 1,376,099

1,372,380

1,257,683

1,297,642

1,299,961 Less: Goodwill and other intangibles

(509,636)

(511,608)

(513,629)

(515,847)

(518,012) Tangible common equity

$ 866,463

860,772

744,054

781,795

781,949

APPENDIX C: Tangible Book Value Per Share





For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands except per share data)

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023





















Tangible common equity ( Appendix B )

$ 866,463

860,772

744,054

781,795

781,949





















Common shares outstanding

41,156,286

41,109,987

41,085,498

41,082,678

40,986,990 Tangible book value per common share

$ 21.05

20.94

18.11

19.03

19.08

APPENDIX D: TCE Ratio





For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands)

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023





















Tangible common equity ( Appendix B )

$ 866,463

860,772

744,054

781,795

781,949





















Total assets

12,091,597

12,114,942

11,977,960

12,032,998

12,363,149 Less: Goodwill and other intangibles

(509,636)

(511,608)

(513,629)

(515,847)

(518,012) Tangible assets ("TA")

$ 11,581,961

11,603,334

11,464,331

11,517,151

11,845,137 TCE to TA ratio

7.48 %

7.42 %

6.49 %

6.79 %

6.60 %

SOURCE First Bancorp