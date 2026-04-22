First Bancorp Reports First Quarter Results

First Quarter 2026 Financial Data (Dollars in 000s, except

per share data) Q1-2026

Q4-2025

Q1-2025 Summary Income Statement Total interest income $ 142,390

$ 143,634

$ 132,624 Total interest expense 35,274

37,435

39,777 Net interest income 107,116

106,199

92,847 Provision for credit losses 3,083

4,732

1,116 Noninterest income 15,178

(22,479)

12,956 Noninterest expenses 60,218

62,043

57,911 Income tax expense 12,334

1,232

10,370 Net income $ 46,659

$ 15,713

$ 36,406 Key Metrics Diluted EPS $ 1.13

$ 0.38

$ 0.88 Adjusted diluted EPS (1) 1.13

1.19

0.88 Book value per share 40.68

39.89

36.46 Tangible book value per share 29.01

28.23

24.69 ROA 1.48 %

0.49 %

1.21 % Adjusted ROA (1) 1.48 %

1.54 %

1.21 % ROCE 11.22 %

3.83 %

10.06 % Adjusted ROCE (1) 11.22 %

12.01 %

10.06 % ROTCE 16.05 %

5.80 %

15.54 % Adjusted ROTCE (1) 16.05 %

17.45 %

15.54 % NIM 3.67 %

3.58 %

3.25 % NIM- T/E 3.69 %

3.60 %

3.27 % Efficiency ratio 49.05 %

73.75 %

54.51 % Quarterly NCO ratio 0.06 %

0.05 %

0.17 % ACL ratio 1.42 %

1.42 %

1.49 % Capital Ratios (2) Tangible common equity

to tangible assets 9.63 %

9.61 %

8.55 % Common equity tier I

capital ratio 14.11 %

14.10 %

14.52 % Total risk-based capital

ratio 16.10 %

16.12 %

16.80 %

(1) Q4-2025 adjusted to exclude impact of securities loss of $43.7 million

(after tax $33.6 million). See Appendices D, E, F and G . (2) March 31, 2026 ratios are preliminary.

First Quarter 2026 Highlights

D-EPS was $1.13 per share for the first quarter of 2026 compared to $0.38 for the linked quarter and $0.88 for the like quarter.

The net interest margin was 3.67% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, an expansion of 0.09% from the linked quarter and 0.42% from the like quarter.

The efficiency ratio for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 was 49.05%, compared 73.75% for the linked quarter and 54.51% for the like quarter. See Appendix I.

Total loans were $8.8 billion at March 31, 2026, representing an increase of $71.4 million, or 3.3% annualized. Adjusting for the paydown of one larger seasonal loan, loan growth for the quarter was 5.9% annualized.

Total loan yield was 5.58%, down 1 basis point from the linked quarter and up 6 basis points from the like quarter.

The yield on securities increased 5 basis points to 2.74% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 from 2.69% for the linked quarter.

Total cost of funds decreased 5 basis points to 1.31% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 from 1.36% for the linked quarter and 1.51% for the like quarter.

Average core deposits were $10.8 billion for the first quarter of 2026, a decrease of $13.2 million from the linked quarter and an increase of $227.6 million for the like quarter. Total cost of deposits was 1.28%, a decrease of 4 basis points from 1.32% for the linked quarter and a decrease of 18 basis points from the like quarter at 1.46%.

Expense management continues to be a focus. Noninterest expenses of $60.2 million represented a $1.8 million decrease from the linked quarter and a $2.3 million increase from the like quarter. The linked quarter decrease was driven by a $1.3 million decrease in Other operating expenses and a $0.9 million decrease in Total personnel expense.

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits were $3.6 billion, representing 33% of total deposits at March 31, 2026. During the first quarter of 2026, period end customer deposits grew $264.0 million.

The loan-to-deposit ratio was 79.9% as of March 31, 2026.

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bancorp (the "Company") (NASDAQ - FBNC), the parent company of First Bank, reported unaudited first quarter earnings today. The Company announced net income of $46.7 million, or $1.13 diluted earnings per share ("D-EPS"), for the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to $15.7 million, or $0.38 D-EPS, for the three months ended December 31, 2025 ("linked quarter") and $36.4 million, or $0.88 D-EPS, for the first quarter of 2025 ("like quarter").

The Company continued to enhance net interest income and net interest margin ("NIM") during the first quarter of 2026. The Company recorded net interest income of $107.1 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $106.2 million for the linked quarter and $92.8 million for the like quarter. NIM for the first quarter of 2026 expanded to 3.67% from 3.58% for the linked quarter and 3.25% for the like quarter.

First Bancorp also continued to maintain expense control with noninterest expenses of $60.2 million for the first quarter of 2026, down from $62.0 million for the linked quarter, and up from $57.9 million for the like quarter. The efficiency ratio for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 was 49.05%, compared to an adjusted efficiency ratio of 48.53% for the linked quarter and an efficiency ratio of 54.51% for the like quarter. See Appendix I for a reconciliation of the efficiency ratio and the adjusted efficiency ratio.

Richard H. Moore, Chairman and CEO of the Company, stated, "First Bancorp delivered a strong start to 2026 with financial performance that underscores the benefit of our balance sheet management activities, continued margin expansion, and prudent expense control. Earnings continue to benefit from the repositioning of lower‑yielding assets into higher‑yielding opportunities, while our liquidity, capital and credit quality remain strong. We are highly encouraged by our first quarter performance and remain confident in our ability to sustain momentum and drive continued success in 2026."

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2026 was $107.1 million, an increase of 0.9% from the linked quarter of $106.2 million, despite two fewer calendar days, and an increase of 15.4% from the like quarter of $92.8 million. The increase in net interest income from the linked and like quarters was primarily driven by our focused efforts to manage deposit costs after the rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in 2025, while increasing loan yields through originations as well as increased securities yields resulting from the securities loss-earnback transactions executed in the third and fourth quarters of 2025.

The Company's NIM for the first quarter of 2026 was 3.67%, an increase of 9 basis points from the linked quarter and 42 basis points from the like quarter.

The linked quarter expansion of NIM was driven by a $246.3 million increase in average loans, partially offset by a 1 basis point decrease in loan yield to 5.58% while cost of interest bearing deposits decreased 8 basis points driven by the three rate cuts between September and December 2025. While average interest-earning assets contracted $6.9 million in total during the quarter, the Company saw a shift in the mix of interest-earning assets, with loans increasing from 72.4% of average interest-earning assets to 74.5%, while average securities contracted by $125.0 million and average short-term investments contracted by $128.2 million.

Due to similar factors, the like quarter expansion of NIM was driven by growth of $674.3 million in average loans, coupled with a 6 basis point yield increase while the cost of interest bearing deposits decreased 25 basis points. Loans grew to 74.5% of average interest-earning assets while securities contracted to 23.1% of average interest-bearing assets and short-term investments contracted to 2.3% of average interest-bearing assets, again reflecting the shift in the mix of interest-earning assets to higher yielding assets.





For the Three Months Ended YIELD INFORMATION

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

March 31, 2025













Yield on loans

5.58 %

5.59 %

5.52 % Yield on securities

2.74 %

2.69 %

2.28 % Yield on other earning assets

4.36 %

4.31 %

4.42 % Yield on total interest-earning assets

4.89 %

4.84 %

4.65 %













Cost of interest-bearing deposits

1.89 %

1.97 %

2.14 % Cost of borrowings

6.68 %

7.04 %

7.31 % Cost of total interest-bearing liabilities

1.94 %

2.02 %

2.21 % Total cost of funds

1.31 %

1.36 %

1.51 % Cost of total deposits

1.28 %

1.32 %

1.46 %













Net interest margin (1)

3.67 %

3.58 %

3.25 % Net interest margin - tax-equivalent (2)

3.69 %

3.60 %

3.27 % Average prime rate

6.75 %

7.02 %

7.50 %

(1) Calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average earning assets for the period.

(2) Calculated by dividing annualized tax-equivalent net interest income by average earning assets for the period. The tax-equivalent amount reflects the tax benefit that the Company receives related to its tax-exempt loans and securities, which carry interest rates lower than similar taxable investments due to their tax-exempt status. This amount has been computed using the expected tax rate and is reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.

See Appendix J regarding loan purchase discount accretion and its impact on the Company's NIM.

Provision for Credit Losses and Credit Quality

For the three months ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, the Company recorded $3.1 million, $4.7 million and $1.1 million in provision for credit losses, respectively. The provision for the first quarter of 2026 was driven by net charge-offs of $1.4 million and reserves related to $71.4 million of net loan growth. The Allowance for Credit Losses increased $1.2 million to $124.7 million, or 1.42% of loans. Additionally, the $0.5 million provision for unfunded commitments during the quarter was the result of additional unfunded lending commitments.

The Company did not adjust the incremental reserve for potential exposure from Hurricane Helene, maintaining a $1.9 million reserve as of March 31, 2026. The remaining incremental reserve contributes two basis points to the Allowance for Credit Losses at period end. The impact of Hurricane Helene on net income and D-EPS for the first and fourth quarters of 2025 is presented in Appendix H .

Asset quality remained strong with annualized net loan charge-offs of 0.06% for the first quarter of 2026. Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs") totaled $41.8 million at March 31, 2026, or 0.32% of total assets, up slightly from 0.30% at December 31, 2025 and 0.27% at March 31, 2025.

The following table presents the summary of NPAs and asset quality ratios for each period.

ASSET QUALITY DATA ($ in thousands)

March 31, 2026

December 31,

2025

March 31, 2025













Nonperforming assets











Nonaccrual loans

$ 41,032

$ 36,315

$ 29,081 Accruing loans > 90 days past due

—

—

— Total nonperforming loans

41,032

36,315

29,081 Foreclosed real estate

740

1,425

4,769 Total nonperforming assets

$ 41,772

$ 37,740

$ 33,850













Asset Quality Ratios











Quarterly net charge-offs to average loans - annualized

0.06 %

0.05 %

0.17 % Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.47 %

0.42 %

0.36 % Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.32 %

0.30 %

0.27 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.42 %

1.42 %

1.49 %

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income for the first quarter of 2026 was $15.2 million, a $37.7 million increase from the linked quarter, which included a $43.7 million loss on our securities loss-earnback transaction in the fourth quarter of 2025. Adjusting for the securities loss, total noninterest income decreased 28.6% from the $21.2 million adjusted noninterest income for the linked quarter. The linked quarter also included a pretax gain of $4.6 million realized upon the sale of an office building. The current quarter reflected a 17.2% increase from the $13.0 million recorded for the like quarter, primarily related to a $0.9 million increase in SBA loans sale gains and a $0.7 million increase in Other income, net.

Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest expenses amounted to $60.2 million for the first quarter of 2026 compared to $62.0 million for the linked quarter and $57.9 million for the like quarter. The $1.8 million, or 2.9%, decrease in noninterest expense from the linked quarter was driven by a $1.3 million decrease in Other operating expenses as well as a $0.9 million decrease in Total personnel expenses. The $2.3 million increase from the like quarter was driven by a $1.7 million increase in Total personnel expenses and a $0.7 million increase in Other operating expenses. For the fourth quarter of 2025, Other operating expenses included several elevated expense categories arising from increased customer-driven and seasonal activity.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense totaled $12.3 million for the first quarter of 2026 compared to $1.2 million for the linked quarter and $10.4 million for the like quarter. These equated to effective tax rates of 20.9%, 7.3% and 22.2% for the respective periods. The fourth quarter of 2025 included approximately $2.1 million of net discrete tax benefits, primarily arising from state taxes, including the continued NC graduated tax rate reductions.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at March 31, 2026 were $12.9 billion, an increase of $279.4 million, or 8.9% annualized, from the linked quarter and $511.5 million, or 4.1%, from a year earlier.

Key period end balance sheet components are presented below.

BALANCES ($ in thousands)

March 31,

2026

December

31, 2025

March 31,

2025

Change

1Q26 vs

4Q25

Change

1Q26 vs

1Q25





















Total assets

$ 12,947,734

$ 12,668,339

$ 12,436,245

2.2 %

4.1 % Loans

8,793,814

8,722,419

8,103,033

0.8 %

8.5 % Investment securities

2,491,035

2,561,655

2,582,781

(2.8) %

(3.6) % Total cash and cash equivalents

597,991

309,595

772,441

93.2 %

(22.6) % Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,596,629

3,486,985

3,476,786

3.1 %

3.4 % Interest-bearing deposits

7,415,854

7,261,436

7,267,873

2.1 %

2.0 % Borrowings

74,643

74,569

92,055

0.1 %

(18.9) % Shareholders' equity

1,682,950

1,654,168

1,508,176

1.7 %

11.6 %

Driven by prepayments and maturities, total investment securities decreased to $2.5 billion at March 31, 2026, reflecting a $70.6 million decrease from the linked quarter. Total unrealized losses on available for sale investment securities was $197.7 million at March 31, 2026, as compared to $194.1 million at December 31, 2025 and $321.2 million at March 31, 2025.

Total loans amounted to $8.8 billion at March 31, 2026, an increase of $71.4 million, or 3.3% annualized, from December 31, 2025 and an increase of $690.8 million, or 8.5%, from March 31, 2025. Adjusting for the paydown of one larger seasonal loan, loan growth for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 was 5.9% annualized. Please see the below table for total loan portfolio mix. As of March 31, 2026, there were no notable concentrations in geographies within North Carolina or South Carolina or within industries, including in office or hospitality categories, which are included in the "commercial real estate - non-owner occupied" category in the table below. The Company's exposure to non-owner occupied office loans represented approximately 6.5% of the total portfolio at March 31, 2026, with the largest loan being $33.0 million and with an average loan outstanding balance of $1.4 million. Non-owner occupied office loans are generally in non-metro markets and the ten largest loans in this category represent less than 2% of the total loan portfolio.

The following table presents the period end balance and portfolio percentage by loan category.

LOAN PORTFOLIO

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

March 31, 2025 ($ in thousands)

Amount

Percentage

Amount

Percentage

Amount

Percentage

























Commercial and industrial

$ 1,000,037

11 %

$ 1,046,438

12 %

$ 890,071

11 % Construction, development & other land

loans

821,826

9 %

753,199

9 %

644,439

8 % Commercial real estate - owner occupied

1,352,473

16 %

1,353,912

15 %

1,233,732

15 % Commercial real estate - non-owner

occupied

2,921,210

33 %

2,843,555

33 %

2,701,746

34 % Multi-family real estate

545,586

6 %

537,015

6 %

512,958

6 % Residential 1-4 family real estate

1,717,550

20 %

1,736,453

20 %

1,709,593

21 % Home equity loans/lines of credit

369,062

4 %

383,652

4 %

341,240

4 % Consumer loans

66,430

1 %

67,458

1 %

68,115

1 % Loans, gross

8,794,174

100 %

8,721,682

100 %

8,101,894

100 % Unamortized net deferred loan

fees/(costs)

(360)





737





1,139



Total loans

$ 8,793,814





$ 8,722,419





$ 8,103,033





Total deposits were $11.0 billion at March 31, 2026, an increase of $264.1 million, or 10.0% annualized, from December 31, 2025 and $267.8 million, or 2.5%, from March 31, 2025.

The Company has a diversified and granular deposit base which has remained a stable funding source with noninterest-bearing deposits comprising 33% of total deposits at March 31, 2026. As presented in the table below, our deposit mix has remained relatively consistent.

DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

March 31, 2025 ($ in thousands)

Amount

Percentage

Amount

Percentage

Amount

Percentage

























Noninterest-bearing checking accounts

$ 3,596,629

33 %

$ 3,486,985

32 %

$ 3,476,786

32 % Interest-bearing checking accounts

1,462,606

13 %

1,420,795

13 %

1,448,377

14 % Money market accounts

4,631,619

42 %

4,510,356

42 %

4,386,469

41 % Savings accounts

519,266

5 %

526,643

5 %

539,632

5 % Other time deposits

489,257

4 %

493,282

5 %

533,723

5 % Time deposits >$250,000

308,177

3 %

305,473

3 %

349,990

3 % Total customer deposits

11,007,554

100 %

10,743,534

100 %

10,734,977

100 % Brokered deposits

4,929

— %

4,887

— %

9,682

— % Total deposits

$ 11,012,483

100 %

$ 10,748,421

100 %

$ 10,744,659

100 %

As of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, estimated insured deposits totaled $6.5 billion, or 59.0%, and $6.5 billion, or 60.2%, of total deposits, respectively. In addition, at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, there were collateralized deposits of $723.8 million and $730.4 million, respectively, such that approximately 65.6% and 67.0%, respectively, of our total deposits were insured or collateralized at those dates.

Capital

The Company maintains capital in excess of well-capitalized regulatory requirements, with an estimated total risk-based capital ratio at March 31, 2026 of 16.10%, down slightly from the linked quarter ratio of 16.12% and from the like quarter ratio of 16.80%.

The Company has elected to exclude accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") related primarily to available for sale securities from common equity tier 1 capital. AOCI is included in the Company's tangible common equity ("TCE") to tangible assets ratio (a non-GAAP financial measure) which was 9.63% at March 31, 2026, an increase of 2 basis points from the linked quarter and 108 basis points from March 31, 2025. The increase in TCE from the like quarter was driven by improvements in the level of unrealized losses on the available for sale securities portfolio, partially a result of the 2025 securities loss-earnback transactions along with market improvements. Please refer to Appendix A for a reconciliation of common equity to TCE (a non-GAAP measure) and Appendix C for a calculation of the TCE ratio (a non-GAAP measure).

CAPITAL RATIOS

March 31, 2026

(estimated)

December 31,

2025

March 31, 2025













Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)

9.63 %

9.61 %

8.55 % Common equity tier I capital ratio

14.11 %

14.10 %

14.52 % Tier I leverage ratio

11.44 %

11.21 %

11.41 % Tier I risk-based capital ratio

14.85 %

14.87 %

15.34 % Total risk-based capital ratio

16.10 %

16.12 %

16.80 %

Liquidity

Liquidity is evaluated as both on-balance sheet (primarily cash and cash-equivalents, unpledged securities and other marketable assets) and off-balance sheet (readily available lines of credit and other funding sources). The Company continues to manage liquidity sources, including unused lines of credit, at levels believed to be adequate to meet its operating needs for the foreseeable future.

The Company's on-balance sheet liquidity ratio (net liquid assets as a percent of net liabilities) at March 31, 2026 was 16.7%. In addition, the Company had approximately $2.5 billion in available lines of credit at that date resulting in a total liquidity ratio of 34.0%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of $12.9 billion. Its principal activity is the ownership and operation of First Bank, a state-chartered community bank that operates 113 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. Since 1935, First Bank has taken a tailored approach to banking, combining best-in-class financial solutions, helpful local expertise, and technology to manage a home or business. First Bank also provides SBA loans to customers through its nationwide network of lenders. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender.

Please visit our website at www.LocalFirstBank.com for more information.

First Bancorp's common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "FBNC."

Caution about Forward-Looking Statements : This News Release release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations or beliefs about future events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualifying words (and their derivatives) such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "project," "anticipate," or other words or phrases concerning opinions or judgments of the Company and its management about future events. Factors that could influence the accuracy of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the financial success or changing strategies of the Company's customers, the Company's level of success in integrating acquisitions, actions of government regulators, the level of market interest rates, and general economic conditions. For additional information about the factors that could affect the matters discussed in this paragraph, see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements. The Company is also not responsible for changes made to this press release by wire services, internet services or other media.

Non-GAAP Measures

In this Earnings Release, we present certain measures of our performance that are calculated by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Company management uses these non-GAAP measures for purposes of evaluating our performance. Non-GAAP measures exclude or include amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Company management believes an appropriate analysis of the Company's financial performance requires an understanding of the factors underlying such performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed as substitutes for the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Please see the Appendices attached to this Earnings Release for reconciliations of return on tangible common equity, tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, the tangible common equity ratio, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share.

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT



For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share data - unaudited)

March 31, 2026

December 31,

2025

March 31, 2025 Interest income











Interest and fees on loans

$ 120,747

$ 120,020

$ 110,497 Interest on investment securities:











Taxable interest income

17,556

18,103

15,524 Tax-exempt interest income

1,115

1,115

1,116 Other, principally overnight investments

2,972

4,396

5,487 Total interest income

142,390

143,634

132,624 Interest expense











Interest on deposits

34,046

35,959

38,119 Interest on borrowings

1,228

1,476

1,658 Total interest expense

35,274

37,435

39,777 Net interest income

107,116

106,199

92,847 Provision for credit losses

3,083

4,732

1,116 Net interest income after provision for credit losses

104,033

101,467

91,731 Noninterest income











Service charges on deposit accounts

3,954

4,269

3,767 Other service charges and fees

5,942

5,653

5,919 Presold mortgage loan fees and gains on sale

669

583

450 Commissions from sales of financial products

1,492

1,800

1,408 SBA loan sale gains

903

—

52 Bank-owned life insurance income

1,340

1,375

1,228 Securities losses, net

—

(43,722)

— Other Income, net

878

7,563

132 Total noninterest income

15,178

(22,479)

12,956 Noninterest expenses











Salaries, incentives and commissions expense

29,978

30,747

28,661 Employee benefit expense

6,516

6,673

6,095 Total personnel expense

36,494

37,420

34,756 Occupancy and equipment expense

5,355

4,903

5,192 Intangibles amortization expense

1,247

1,294

1,516 Other operating expenses

17,122

18,426

16,447 Total noninterest expenses

60,218

62,043

57,911 Income before income taxes

58,993

16,945

46,776 Income tax expense

12,334

1,232

10,370 Net income

$ 46,659

$ 15,713

$ 36,406 Earnings per common share:











Basic

$ 1.13

$ 0.38

$ 0.88 Diluted

1.13

0.38

0.88



First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($ in thousands - unaudited)

March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

March 31,

2025 Assets











Cash and due from banks, noninterest-bearing

$ 135,176

$ 146,759

$ 149,781 Due from banks, interest-bearing

462,815

162,836

622,660 Total cash and cash equivalents

597,991

309,595

772,441













Securities available for sale

1,979,606

2,048,556

2,064,516 Securities held to maturity

511,429

513,099

518,265 Presold mortgages and SBA loans held for sale

11,191

7,790

5,166













Loans

8,793,814

8,722,419

8,103,033 Allowance for credit losses on loans

(124,734)

(123,581)

(120,631) Net loans

8,669,080

8,598,838

7,982,402













Premises and equipment, net

139,374

139,125

141,954 Accrued interest receivable

37,296

39,206

35,452 Goodwill

478,750

478,750

478,750 Other intangible assets, net

15,985

17,232

21,388 Bank-owned life insurance

194,626

193,286

189,597 Other assets

312,406

322,862

226,314 Total assets

$ 12,947,734

$ 12,668,339

$ 12,436,245













Liabilities











Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 3,596,629

$ 3,486,985

$ 3,476,786 Interest-bearing deposits

7,415,854

7,261,436

7,267,873 Total deposits

11,012,483

10,748,421

10,744,659













Borrowings

74,643

74,569

92,055 Accrued interest payable

3,733

3,747

4,935 Other liabilities

173,925

187,434

86,420 Total liabilities

11,264,784

11,014,171

10,928,069













Shareholders' equity











Common stock

968,675

973,884

971,174 Retained earnings

866,387

829,659

783,630 Stock in rabbi trust assumed in acquisition

(893)

(885)

(1,166) Rabbi trust obligation

893

885

1,166 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(152,112)

(149,375)

(246,628) Total shareholders' equity

1,682,950

1,654,168

1,508,176 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 12,947,734

$ 12,668,339

$ 12,436,245



First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary TREND INFORMATION



For the Three Months Ended



March 31,

2026

December

31, 2025

September

30, 2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025





















PERFORMANCE RATIOS (annualized)



















ROA (1)

1.48 %

0.49 %

0.64 %

1.24 %

1.21 % Adjusted ROA (2)

1.48 %

1.54 %

1.31 %

1.24 %

1.21 % ROCE (3)

11.22 %

3.83 %

5.14 %

10.11 %

10.06 % Adjusted ROCE (4)

11.22 %

12.01 %

10.55 %

10.11 %

10.06 % ROTCE (5)

16.05 %

5.80 %

7.83 %

15.25 %

15.54 % Adjusted ROTCE (6)

16.05 %

17.45 %

15.66 %

15.25 %

15.54 % Efficiency ratio (7)

49.05 %

73.75 %

66.95 %

53.00 %

54.51 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (7)

49.05 %

48.53 %

51.09 %

53.00 %

54.51 %





















COMMON SHARE DATA



















Cash dividends declared - common

$ 0.24

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.22 Book value per common share

$ 40.68

$ 39.89

$ 38.67

$ 37.53

$ 36.46 Tangible book value per share (8)

$ 29.01

$ 28.23

$ 26.98

$ 25.82

$ 24.69 Common shares outstanding at end of period

41,375,026

41,466,227

41,465,437

41,468,098

41,368,828 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

41,459,357

41,481,132

41,481,542

41,441,393

41,406,525





















CAPITAL INFORMATION (preliminary for current quarter)















Tangible common equity to tangible assets (9)

9.63 %

9.61 %

9.12 %

8.83 %

8.55 % Common equity tier I capital ratio

14.11 %

14.10 %

14.35 %

14.64 %

14.52 % Total risk-based capital ratio

16.10 %

16.12 %

16.58 %

16.90 %

16.80 %























(1) Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average assets. (2) See Appendix E for a reconciliation of ROA to adjusted ROA. (3) Calculated by dividing annualized tangible net income (net income adjusted for intangible asset amortization, net of tax), by average common equity. See Appendix F for the components of the calculation. (4) See Appendix F for a reconciliation of ROCE to adjusted ROCE. (5) Return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix G for the components of the calculation and the reconciliation of average common equity to average TCE. (6) See Appendix G for a reconciliation of ROTCE to adjusted ROTCE. (7) See Appendix I for a reconciliation of the efficiency ratio to the adjusted efficiency ratio. (8) Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A for a reconciliation of common equity to tangible common equity and Appendix B for the resulting calculation. (9) Tangible common equity ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A for a reconciliation of common equity to tangible common equity and Appendix C for the resulting calculation.











For the Three Months Ended INCOME STATEMENT ($ in thousands except per share data)

March 31,

2026

December

31, 2025

September

30, 2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025





















Net interest income

$ 107,116

$ 106,199

$ 102,489

$ 96,676

$ 92,847 Provision for credit losses

3,083

4,732

3,442

2,212

1,116 Noninterest income

15,178

(22,299)

(12,879)

14,341

12,956 Noninterest expense

60,218

62,223

60,211

58,983

57,911 Income before income taxes

58,993

16,945

25,957

49,822

46,776 Income tax expense

12,334

1,232

5,594

11,256

10,370 Net income

46,659

15,713

20,363

38,566

36,406





















Earnings per common share - diluted

$ 1.13

$ 0.38

$ 0.49

$ 0.93

$ 0.88



First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary AVERAGE BALANCES AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS - QUARTERS

For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

March 31, 2025 ($ in thousands) Average Volume

Interest Earned or Paid

Average Rate

Average Volume

Interest Earned or Paid

Average Rate

Average Volume

Interest Earned or Paid

Average Rate Assets

































Loans (1) (2) $ 8,781,728

$ 120,747

5.58 %

$ 8,535,422

$ 120,020

5.59 %

$ 8,107,394

$ 110,497

5.52 % Taxable securities 2,442,140

17,556

2.88 %

2,566,169

18,103

2.82 %

2,629,066

15,524

2.36 % Non-taxable securities 284,712

1,115

1.57 %

285,729

1,115

1.56 %

288,905

1,116

1.55 % Short-term investments, primarily interest-bearing cash 276,471

2,972

4.36 %

404,658

4,396

4.31 %

503,377

5,487

4.42 % Total interest-earning assets 11,785,051

142,390

4.89 %

11,791,978

143,634

4.84 %

11,528,742

132,624

4.65 % Cash and due from banks 147,124









147,748









133,756







Premises and equipment 139,775









140,552









143,064







Other assets 690,864









635,861









421,248







Total assets $ 12,762,814









$ 12,716,139









$ 12,226,810







Liabilities

































Interest-bearing checking $ 1,416,600

$ 2,230

0.64 %

$ 1,381,272

$ 2,100

0.60 %

$ 1,431,556

$ 2,497

0.71 % Money market deposits 4,566,409

26,516

2.35 %

4,539,138

28,358

2.48 %

4,337,560

29,180

2.73 % Savings deposits 524,123

241

0.19 %

530,147

249

0.19 %

539,104

240

0.18 % Other time deposits 495,115

2,819

2.31 %

503,149

2,937

2.32 %

558,648

3,353

2.43 % Time deposits >$250,000 304,089

2,240

2.99 %

305,844

2,315

3.00 %

352,174

2,849

3.28 % Total interest-bearing deposits 7,306,336

34,046

1.89 %

7,259,550

35,959

1.97 %

7,219,042

38,119

2.14 % Short-term borrowings 745

1

0.61 %

757

1

0.61 %

794

1

0.60 % Long-term borrowings 73,858

1,227

6.74 %

82,360

1,475

7.10 %

91,166

1,657

7.37 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,380,939

35,274

1.94 %

7,342,667

37,435

2.02 %

7,311,002

39,777

2.21 % Noninterest-bearing checking 3,515,359









3,575,317









3,375,098







Other liabilities 179,753









170,179









72,839







Shareholders' equity 1,686,763









1,627,976









1,467,871







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,762,814









$ 12,716,139









$ 12,226,810







Net yield on interest-earning assets and net interest income



$ 107,116

3.67 %





$ 106,199

3.58 %





$ 92,847

3.25 % Net yield on interest-earning assets and net interest income –

tax-equivalent (3)



$ 107,595

3.69 %





$ 106,601

3.60 %





$ 93,284

3.27 % Interest rate spread







2.95 %









2.82 %









2.44 % Average prime rate







6.75 %









7.02 %









7.50 %

(1) Average loans include nonaccruing loans, the effect of which is to lower the average rate shown. (2) Includes accretion of discount on acquired loans of $1.1 million, $1.3 million and $1.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. (3) Includes tax-equivalent adjustments to reflect the tax benefit that we receive related to tax-exempt securities and loans as reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.



Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures APPENDIX A: Reconciliation of Common Equity to Tangible Common Equity ("TCE")



For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands)

March 31,

2026

December

31, 2025

September

30, 2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025





















Total shareholders' common equity

$ 1,682,950

$ 1,654,168

$ 1,603,323

$ 1,556,180

$ 1,508,176 Less: Goodwill and other intangibles, net of related taxes

(482,639)

(483,644)

(484,623)

(485,657)

(486,749) Tangible common equity

$ 1,200,311

$ 1,170,524

$ 1,118,700

$ 1,070,523

$ 1,021,427



APPENDIX B: Calculation of Tangible Book Value Per Share ("TBVPS")



For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands except per share data)

March 31,

2026

December

31, 2025

September

30, 2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025





















Tangible common equity ( Appendix A )

$ 1,200,311

$ 1,170,524

$ 1,118,700

$ 1,070,523

$ 1,021,427





















Common shares outstanding

41,375,026

41,466,227

41,465,437

41,468,098

41,368,828 Tangible book value per common share

$ 29.01

$ 28.23

$ 26.98

$ 25.82

$ 24.69



APPENDIX C: TCE Ratio



For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands)

March 31,

2026

December

31, 2025

September

30, 2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025





















Tangible common equity ( Appendix A )

$ 1,200,311

$ 1,170,524

$ 1,118,700

$ 1,070,523

$ 1,021,427





















Total assets

12,947,734

12,668,339

12,750,263

12,608,265

12,436,245 Less: Goodwill and other intangibles, net of related

taxes

(482,639)

(483,644)

(484,623)

(485,657)

(486,749) Tangible assets ("TA")

$ 12,465,095

$ 12,184,695

$ 12,265,640

$ 12,122,608

$ 11,949,496 TCE to TA ratio

9.63 %

9.61 %

9.12 %

8.83 %

8.55 %



Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures, continued APPENDIX D: Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted D-EPS



For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands)

March 31,

2026

December

31, 2025

March 31,

2025













Net income (A)

$ 46,659

$ 15,713

$ 36,406 Impact of loss-earnback











Securities loss from loss-earnback

—

43,722

— Less, tax impact

—

(10,141)

— After-tax impact of loss-earnback

—

33,581

—













Adjusted net income (B)

$ 46,659

$ 49,294

$ 36,406













Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted (C)

41,459,357

41,481,132

41,406,525













D-EPS (A/C)

$ 1.13

$ 0.38

$ 0.88 Adjusted D-EPS (B/C)

$ 1.13

$ 1.19

$ 0.88



APPENDIX E: Calculation of Return on Average Assets ("ROA") and Adjusted ROA



For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands)

March 31,

2026

December

31, 2025

September

30, 2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025





















Net income (A)

$ 46,659

$ 15,713

$ 20,363

$ 38,566

$ 36,406 After-tax impact of loss-earnback

—

33,581

21,433

—

— Adjusted net income (B)

$ 46,659

$ 49,294

$ 41,796

$ 38,566

$ 36,406





















Average total assets (C)

$ 12,762,814

$ 12,716,139

$ 12,640,016

$ 12,458,372

$ 12,226,810





















ROA (A/C)

1.48 %

0.49 %

0.64 %

1.24 %

1.21 % Adjusted ROA (B/C)

1.48 %

1.54 %

1.31 %

1.24 %

1.21 %



APPENDIX F: Calculation of Return on Common Equity ("ROCE") and Adjusted ROCE



For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands)

March 31,

2026

December

31, 2025

September

30, 2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025





















Net income (A)

$ 46,659

$ 15,713

$ 20,363

$ 38,566

$ 36,406 After-tax impact of loss-earnback

—

33,581

21,433

—

— Adjusted net income (B)

$ 46,659

$ 49,294

$ 41,796

$ 38,566

$ 36,406





















Average common equity (C)

$ 1,686,763

$ 1,627,976

$ 1,571,104

$ 1,530,550

$ 1,467,871





















ROCE (A/C)

11.22 %

3.83 %

5.14 %

10.11 %

10.06 % Adjusted ROCE (B/C)

11.22 %

12.01 %

10.55 %

10.11 %

10.06 %



Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures, continued APPENDIX G: Calculation of Return on TCE ("ROTCE") and Adjusted ROTCE



For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands)

March 31,

2026

December

31, 2025

September

30, 2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025





















Net Income

$ 46,659

$ 15,713

$ 20,363

$ 38,566

$ 36,406 Intangible asset amortization, net of taxes

960

994

1,066

1,123

1,159 Tangible Net income (A)

47,619

16,707

21,429

39,689

37,565 After-tax impact of loss-earnback

—

33,581

21,433

—

— Adjusted tangible net income (B)

$ 47,619

$ 50,288

$ 42,862

$ 39,689

$ 37,565





















Average common equity

$ 1,686,763

$ 1,627,976

$ 1,571,104

$ 1,530,550

$ 1,467,871 Less: Average goodwill and other intangibles, net of

related taxes

(483,314)

(484,313)

(485,331)

(486,393)

(487,395) Average TCE (C)

$ 1,203,449

$ 1,143,663

$ 1,085,773

$ 1,044,157

$ 980,476





















ROTCE (A/C)

16.05 %

5.80 %

7.83 %

15.25 %

15.54 % Adjusted ROTCE (B/C)

16.05 %

17.45 %

15.66 %

15.25 %

15.54 %



APPENDIX H: Impact of Hurricane Helene



For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands)

December

31, 2025

March 31,

2025









Impact of Hurricane Helene







Provision for (benefit from) credit losses

$ (1,600)

$ (2,000) Building repairs and maintenance

—

— Other

—

— Total

(1,600)

(2,000) Less, tax impact

371

464 After-tax impact of Hurricane Helene

$ (1,229)

$ (1,536)









Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

41,481,132

41,406,525









Impact of Hurricane Helene per diluted share

$ 0.03

$ 0.04



APPENDIX I: Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio



For the Three Months Ended



March 31,

2026

December

31, 2025

March 31,

2025













Noninterest expenses (A)

$ 60,218

$ 62,043

$ 57,911













Nointerest income (B)

15,178

(22,479)

12,956 Securities losses, net

—

(43,722)

— Adjusted nointerest income (C)

15,178

21,243

12,956













Net interest income – tax-equivalent (D)

107,595

106,601

93,284













Efficiency ratio A/(B+D)

49.05 %

73.75 %

54.51 % Adjusted efficiency ratio A/(C+D)

49.05 %

48.53 %

54.51 %

Supplemental information

APPENDIX J: Loan purchase discount accretion and its impact on the Company's NIM

Included in interest income for the first quarter of 2026 was loan purchase accounting discount accretion of $1.1 million compared to $1.3 million for the linked quarter and $1.8 million for the like quarter, with the activity primarily related to the continued repayments/reduction of the loan portfolio acquired from GrandSouth Bancorporation in January of 2023. Loan discount accretion had positive impacts of three basis points, three basis points and five basis points, respectively, on the Company's NIM and NIM-T/E in the first quarter of 2026, the linked quarter and the like quarter.

The following table presents the impact to net interest income of the purchase accounting adjustments for each period.





For the Three Months Ended NET INTEREST INCOME PURCHASE ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS ($ in thousands)

March 31, 2026

December 31,

2025

March 31, 2025













Interest income - increased by accretion of loan discount on acquired loans

$ 1,065

$ 1,298

$ 1,789 Total interest income impact

1,065

1,298

1,789 Interest expense - increased by discount accretion on deposits

(61)

(62)

(103) Interest expense - increased by discount accretion on borrowings

(86)

(161)

(191) Total net interest expense impact

(147)

(223)

(294) Total impact on net interest income

$ 918

$ 1,075

$ 1,495

SOURCE First Bancorp