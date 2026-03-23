FIRST BANK RANKED #14 AMONG US PUBLIC BANKS BY S&P GLOBAL MARKET INTELLIGENCE

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bank (NASDAQ: FBNC), a leading regional bank serving the Carolinas, has been ranked #14 among U.S. public banks with over $10 billion in assets by S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on 2025 financial performance.

The annual ranking evaluates publicly traded banks across the country using a comprehensive methodology that measures growth, profitability, and safety and soundness, positioning First Bank among the top-performing financial institutions in the nation.

"This ranking is a meaningful reflection of the disciplined approach we've taken to growth, service, and long-term performance," said, Richard Moore, Chief Executive Officer, First Bancorp. "More importantly, it speaks to the strength of our team and the trust our clients place in us every day."

This achievement further reinforces First Bank's commitment to delivering long-term value while maintaining a strong balance sheet and a relationship-driven approach. As First Bank continues to grow, the organization remains focused on deepening relationships, investing in its communities, and building a foundation for sustained success.

First Bank is the banking subsidiary of First Bancorp and is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of approximately $12.7 billion. As a state-chartered community-focused bank, First Bank operates 113 bank branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. Since 1935, First Bank has taken a tailored approach to banking, combining best-in-class financial solutions and helpful local expertise to help our customers achieve their dreams. First Bancorp's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "FBNC." Visit our website at www.LocalFirstBank.com. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender.

SOURCE First Bancorp