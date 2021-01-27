First Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter and Annual Results

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bancorp (NASDAQ - FBNC), the parent company of First Bank, announced today net income of $23.6 million, or $0.83 per diluted common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to $20.9 million, or $0.71 per diluted common share, recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019.   For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company recorded net income of $81.5 million, or $2.81 per diluted common share compared to $92.0 million, or $3.10 per diluted common share, for 2019.

Earnings for 2020 were impacted by provisions for loan losses related to estimated losses arising from the economic impact of COVID-19.  For the three months ended December 31, 2020, the Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $4.0 million compared to $3.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.  For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $35.0 million compared to $2.3 million for 2019.  The impact of the higher provisions for loan losses were partially offset by higher noninterest income realized in 2020, as described further below.

The Company experienced high balance sheet growth during 2020, with total assets increasing by $1.1 billion, or 18.7%.  This growth was driven by a $1.3 billion, or 27.2%, increase in deposits during the year.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $56.0 million, a 2.5% increase from the $54.7 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019.  Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2020 amounted to $218.1 million, a 0.9% increase from the $216.2 million recorded in 2019.  The increases in net interest income for the periods presented were primarily due to growth in average interest-earning assets, which increased by approximately 13.1% in 2020.

The Company's net interest margin (a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing tax-equivalent net interest income by average earning assets) for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 3.38%, which was 55 basis points lower than the 3.93% realized in the fourth quarter of 2019.  In the fourth quarter 2020, the Company realized approximately $500,000 in interest recoveries, which favorably impacted the net interest margin for the quarter by 3 basis points.  For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company's net interest margin was 3.56% compared to 4.00% for 2019. 

The lower 2020 margins were primarily due to the impact of lower interest rates and the lower incremental reinvestment rates realized from the funds provided by the high deposit growth.  For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company's interest-earning asset yield declined by 73 basis points compared to a 32 basis point decline in its cost of funds.  However, the higher amount of interest-earning assets more than offset the margin compression and resulted in higher net interest income for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, compared to the same periods of 2019.

The Company continued to have $241 million of PPP loans outstanding at December 31, 2020.  The SBA began the forgiveness process in the fourth quarter of 2020, with the Company receiving $4 million in PPP forgiveness payoffs.  For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the yield earned on those loans was 3.75% and 3.56%, which included $1.6 million and $4.1 million of amortization of origination fees, respectively.  The Company has $6.0 million in remaining deferred PPP origination fees that will be recognized over the lives of the loans, with accelerated amortization expected to result from the loan forgiveness process.

Provision for Loan Losses and Asset Quality

As permitted by COVID-19 relief legislation enacted in March 2020 and December 2020, the Company has elected to defer the implementation of the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) methodology until January 1, 2021.  Accordingly, the Company's allowance for loan losses at each period end is based on the Company's estimate of probable losses that have been incurred at the end of such period, including losses arising from the impact of COVID-19, in accordance with the pre-CECL methodology for determining loan losses. 

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $4.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $3.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.  For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $35.0 million compared to $2.3 million for 2019.  The increases in 2020 were primarily related to estimated probable losses arising from the economic impact of COVID-19.  With the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, the Company worked with many of its borrowers and provided the option of loan payment deferrals, with the Company deferring approximately $774 million loans at June 30, 2020.  At December 31, 2020, loans on deferral status amounted to $16.6 million, or 0.4% of total loans. 

Total net loan charge-offs for the fourth quarters of 2020 and 2019 amounted to $0.9 million and $1.0 million, respectively, or 0.07% and 0.09% of average loans on an annualized basis, respectively.  For the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, total net charge-offs were $4.0 million and $1.9 million, respectively, or 0.09% and 0.04%, respectively, of average loans.

Total nonperforming loans amounted to $44.6 million at December 31, 2020, or 0.94% of total loans, compared to $33.9 million a year earlier, or 0.76% of total loans.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income was $20.0 million and $14.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.  For the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, total noninterest income was $81.3 million and $59.5 million, respectively.

Service charges on deposit accounts amounted to $2.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $3.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.  For 2020 and 2019, service charges on deposit accounts amounted to $11.1 million and $13.0 million, respectively.  The decreases were primarily due to fewer instances of overdraft fees.

Fees from presold mortgages amounted to $4.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.  For the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, fees from presold mortgages amounted to $14.2 million and $3.9 million, respectively.  The increases in 2020 were primarily due to higher mortgage loan origination volume arising from historically low mortgage loan interest rates.

For the fourth quarters of 2020 and 2019, SBA consulting fees amounted to $1.9 million and $1.0 million, respectively.  For 2020 and 2019, SBA consulting fees amounted to $8.6 million and $3.9 million, respectively.  The increases in 2020 were due to fees earned by the Company's SBA subsidiary, SBA Complete, related to assisting its third-party client banks with the PPP.  SBA Complete recorded approximately $0.9 million and $4.6 million in PPP fees for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020.  At December 31, 2020, SBA Complete also had $1.4 million in deferred revenue that will be recorded as income upon completing the forgiveness portion of the PPP.

During the second quarter of 2020, the Company sold approximately $220 million in mortgage-backed and commercial mortgage-backed securities at a gain of $8.0 million.  The securities sold were believed to be favorably impacted by historically low interest rates and Federal Reserve stimulus measures.

Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest expenses amounted to $41.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $39.9 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 5.0%.  For the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, noninterest expenses amounted to $161.3 million and $157.2 million, respectively, an increase of 2.6%.  The increases were primarily due to higher commission expense resulting from increases in mortgage loan volume in 2020.

Income Taxes

The Company's effective tax rate was 21.4% and 21.0% for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, respectively, compared to 20.4% and 20.8% for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, respectively.

Balance Sheet and Capital

Total assets at December 31, 2020 amounted to $7.3 billion, a 18.7% increase from a year earlier.  The growth was driven by an increase in deposits. 

Deposit growth for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $214 million, or 14.1% on an annualized basis.  Deposit growth for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $1.3 billion, or 27.2%.  In addition to deposits arising from PPP loans, this high deposit growth is believed to be due to a combination of stimulus funds and changes in customer behaviors during the pandemic.

Loans decreased in the fourth quarter by $83 million.   Loan growth for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $278 million, or 6.2%, which includes $241 million in PPP loans.  Loan growth in 2020 was impacted by a number of large commercial loan payoffs, as well as high levels of refinanced mortgage loans.

With the excess liquidity resulting from the high deposit growth, the Company reduced its level of borrowings by $239 million, or 79.4%, at December 31, 2020 compared to a year earlier.  The Company has also increased its holdings of investment securities to $1.6 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $731 million, or 82.1%, compared to a year earlier.

The Company remains well-capitalized by all regulatory standards, with an estimated Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio at December 31, 2020 of 15.41%, an increase from the 14.89% reported at December 31, 2019.  The Company's tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 9.08% at December 31, 2020, a decrease of 112 basis points from a year earlier, which was impacted by the high balance sheet growth.

Comments of the CEO and Other Business Matters

Richard H. Moore, CEO of First Bancorp, commented, "Although our country continues to be in challenging times, we are pleased with our results for 2020.  Our balance sheet and capital levels remain strong and position us well for the future."  Mr. Moore also stated, "We remain committed to serving our communities with a high level of service during the ongoing pandemic, with almost all branch lobbies remaining open with safety precautions in place.  We've also experienced record levels of usage of our easy-to-use mobile banking app."

The following is additional discussion of business development and other miscellaneous matters affecting the Company during the fourth quarter of 2020:

  • On December 15, 2020, the Company announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share payable on January 25, 2021 to shareholders of record on December 31, 2020. 
  • During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company repurchased 131,413 shares of its common stock at an average stock price of $24.10, which totaled $3.2 million.
  • The Company's Board of Directors has authorized a continuation of its share repurchase program with a maximum repurchase amount of $20 million and an expiration date of December 31, 2021.

First Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of approximately $7.3 billion. Its principal activity is the ownership and operation of First Bank, a state-chartered community bank that operates 101 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina.  First Bank Insurance Services is a subsidiary of First Bank and provides insurance products and services to individuals and businesses throughout First Bank's market area.  First Bank also provides SBA loans to customers through its nationwide network of lenders - for more information on First Bank's SBA lending capabilities, please visit www.firstbanksba.com.  First Bancorp's common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "FBNC."

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties.  Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations or beliefs about future events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical fact.  Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualifying words (and their derivatives) such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "project," "anticipate," or other words or phrases concerning opinions or judgments of the Company and its management about future events.  Factors that could influence the accuracy of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the financial success or changing strategies of the Company's customers, the Company's level of success in integrating acquisitions, actions of government regulators, the level of market interest rates, and general economic conditions.  For additional information about the factors that could affect the matters discussed in this paragraph, see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K available at www.sec.gov.  Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.  The Company is also not responsible for changes made to this press release by wire services, internet services or other media.

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Financial Summary - Page 1


Three Months Ended

December 31,

Percent

($ in thousands except per share data - unaudited)

2020

2019

Change

INCOME STATEMENT



Interest income



   Interest and fees on loans

$

53,099

56,030

   Interest on investment securities

5,481

5,209

   Other interest income

743

1,730

      Total interest income

59,323

62,969

(5.8)%

Interest expense



   Interest on deposits

2,921

6,552

   Interest on borrowings

396

1,761

      Total interest expense

3,317

8,313

(60.1)%

        Net interest income

56,006

54,656

2.5%

Total provision for loan losses

4,031

3,176

26.9%

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

51,975

51,480

1.0%

Noninterest income



   Service charges on deposit accounts

2,905

3,427

   Other service charges, commissions, and fees

5,214

4,859

   Fees from presold mortgage loans

4,458

1,267

   Commissions from sales of insurance and financial products

2,333

2,059

   SBA consulting fees

1,922

1,025

   SBA loan sale gains

2,432

1,227

   Bank-owned life insurance income

629

636

   Securities gains (losses), net





   Other gains (losses), net

103

162

      Total noninterest income

19,996

14,662

36.4%

Noninterest expenses



   Salaries expense

22,098

20,599

   Employee benefit expense

3,715

3,694

   Occupancy and equipment related expense

3,811

4,093

   Merger and acquisition expenses



(21)

   Intangibles amortization expense

995

1,121

   Foreclosed property losses (gains), net

263

40

   Other operating expenses

11,000

10,365

      Total noninterest expenses

41,882

39,891

5.0%

Income before income taxes

30,089

26,251

14.6%

Income tax expense

6,441

5,368

20.0%

Net income

$

23,648

20,883

13.2%





Earnings per common share - diluted

$

0.83

0.71

16.9%





ADDITIONAL INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION



   Net interest income, as reported

$

56,006

54,656

   Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)

457

382

   Net interest income, tax-equivalent

$

56,463

55,038

2.6%


(1)

This amount reflects the tax benefit that the Company receives related to its tax-exempt loans and securities, which carry interest rates lower than similar taxable investments due to their tax-exempt status.  This amount has been computed assuming a 23% tax rate and is reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.






First Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Financial Summary - Page 2


Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

Percent

($ in thousands except per share data - unaudited)

2020

2019

Change

INCOME STATEMENT



Interest income



   Interest and fees on loans

$

213,099

220,784

   Interest on investment securities

21,154

20,888

   Other interest income

3,431

8,435

      Total interest income

237,684

250,107

(5.0)%

Interest expense



   Interest on deposits

16,301

25,050

   Interest on borrowings

3,261

8,853

      Total interest expense

19,562

33,903

(42.3)%

        Net interest income

218,122

216,204

0.9%

Total provision for loan losses

35,039

2,263

1,448.3%

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

183,083

213,941

(14.4)%

Noninterest income



   Service charges on deposit accounts

11,098

12,970

   Other service charges, commissions, and fees

20,097

19,481

   Fees from presold mortgage loans

14,183

3,944

   Commissions from sales of insurance and financial products

8,848

8,495

   SBA consulting fees

8,644

3,872

   SBA loan sale gains

7,973

8,275

   Bank-owned life insurance income

2,533

2,564

   Securities gains (losses), net

8,024

97

   Other gains (losses), net

(54)

(169)

      Total noninterest income

81,346

59,529

36.6%

Noninterest expenses



   Salaries expense

84,941

79,129

   Employee benefit expense

16,027

16,844

   Occupancy and equipment related expense

15,563

16,145

   Merger and acquisition expenses



192

   Intangibles amortization expense

3,956

4,858

   Foreclosed property losses (gains), net

547

939

   Other operating expenses

40,264

39,087

      Total noninterest expenses

161,298

157,194

2.6%

Income before income taxes

103,131

116,276

(11.3)%

Income tax expense

21,654

24,230

(10.6)%

Net income

$

81,477

92,046

(11.5)%





Earnings per common share - diluted

$

2.81

3.10

(9.4)%





ADDITIONAL INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION



   Net interest income, as reported

$

218,122

216,204

   Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)

1,468

1,641

   Net interest income, tax-equivalent

$

219,590

217,845

0.8%


(1)

This amount reflects the tax benefit that the Company receives related to its tax-exempt loans and securities, which carry interest rates lower than similar taxable investments due to their tax-exempt status.  This amount has been computed assuming a 23% tax rate and is reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.






First Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Financial Summary - Page 3


Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

PERFORMANCE RATIOS (annualized)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Return on average assets (1)

1.30

%

1.35

%

1.20

%

1.53

%

Return on average common equity (2)

10.58

%

9.78

%

9.32

%

11.32

%

Net interest margin - tax-equivalent (3)

3.38

%

3.93

%

3.56

%

4.00

%

Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans

0.07

%

0.09

%

0.09

%

0.04

%





COMMON SHARE DATA



Cash dividends declared - common

$

0.18

0.18

0.72

0.54

Stated book value - common

31.26

28.80

31.26

28.80

Tangible book value - common

22.35

20.30

22.35

20.30

Common shares outstanding at end of period

28,579,335

29,601,264

28,579,335

29,601,264

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

28,617,409

29,603,816

28,981,567

29,720,499





CAPITAL RATIOS



Tangible common equity to tangible assets

9.08

%

10.20

%

9.08

%

10.20

%

Common equity tier I capital ratio - estimated

13.22

%

13.28

%

13.22

%

13.28

%

Tier I leverage ratio - estimated

9.88

%

11.19

%

9.88

%

11.19

%

Tier I risk-based capital ratio - estimated

14.31

%

14.41

%

14.31

%

14.41

%

Total risk-based capital ratio - estimated

15.41

%

14.89

%

15.41

%

14.89

%





AVERAGE BALANCES ($ in thousands)



Total assets

$

7,240,685

6,159,232

6,765,998

6,027,047

Loans

4,771,446

4,419,982

4,702,743

4,346,331

Earning assets

6,640,732

5,560,099

6,160,100

5,448,400

Deposits

6,232,692

4,939,182

5,644,290

4,824,216

Interest-bearing liabilities

4,085,619

3,716,248

3,897,912

3,720,536

Shareholders' equity

889,481

847,317

874,532

812,823





(1)

Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average assets.

(2)

Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average common equity.

(3)

See note 1 on the first page of the Financial Summary for discussion of tax-equivalent adjustments.




TREND INFORMATION

($ in thousands except per share data)

For the Three Months Ended

INCOME STATEMENT

Dec. 31, 2020

Sept. 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

Mar. 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019






Net interest income - tax-equivalent (1)

$

56,463

55,080

52,954

55,093

55,038

Taxable equivalent adjustment (1)

457

347

330

334

382

Net interest income

56,006

54,733

52,624

54,759

54,656

Provision for loan losses

4,031

6,120

19,298

5,590

3,176

Noninterest income

19,996

21,452

26,193

13,705

14,662

Noninterest expense

41,882

40,439

38,901

40,076

39,891

Income before income taxes

30,089

29,626

20,618

22,798

26,251

Income tax expense

6,441

6,329

4,266

4,618

5,368

Net income

23,648

23,297

16,352

18,180

20,883






Earnings per common share - diluted

0.83

0.81

0.56

0.62

0.71






Cash dividends declared per share

0.18

0.18

0.18

0.18

0.18


(1)

See note 1 on the first page of this Financial Summary for discussion of tax-equivalent adjustments.







First Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Financial Summary - Page 4








CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 

($ in thousands - unaudited)



At Dec. 31,

2020

At Sept. 30,

2020

At Dec. 31,

2019

One Year

Change

Assets






Cash and due from banks

$

93,724

92,465

64,519

45.3

%

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

273,566

304,731

166,783

64.0

%

     Total cash and cash equivalents

367,290

397,196

231,302

58.8

%








Investment securities

1,620,683

1,278,906

889,877

82.1

%

Presold mortgages

42,271

34,028

19,712

114.4

%

SBA loans held for sale

6,077

15,012



n/m








Total loans

4,731,315

4,813,736

4,453,466

6.2

%

Allowance for loan losses

(52,388)

(49,226)

(21,398)

144.8

%

Net loans

4,678,927

4,764,510

4,432,068

5.6

%








Premises and equipment

120,502

118,568

114,859

4.9

%

Operating right-of-use lease assets

17,514

18,400

19,669

(11.0)

%

Intangible assets

254,638

255,489

251,585

1.2

%

Foreclosed real estate

2,424

2,741

3,873

(37.4)

%

Bank-owned life insurance

106,974

106,345

104,441

2.4

%

Other assets

72,451

73,073

76,253

(5.0)

%

     Total assets

$

7,289,751

7,064,268

6,143,639

18.7

%








Liabilities






Deposits:






     Noninterest-bearing checking accounts

$

2,210,012

2,121,354

1,515,977

45.8

%

     Interest-bearing checking accounts

1,172,022

1,102,343

912,784

28.4

%

     Money market accounts

1,581,364

1,524,710

1,173,107

34.8

%

     Savings accounts

519,266

492,946

424,415

22.3

%

     Brokered deposits

20,222

36,736

86,141

(76.5)

%

     Internet time deposits

249

249

698

(64.3)

%

     Other time deposits > $100,000

543,894

549,423

563,108

(3.4)

%

     Other time deposits

226,567

232,465

255,125

(11.2)

%

          Total deposits

6,273,596

6,060,226

4,931,355

27.2

%








Borrowings

61,829

61,816

300,671

(79.4)

%

Operating lease liabilities

17,868

18,716

19,855

(10.0)

%

Other liabilities

43,037

42,692

39,357

9.4

%

     Total liabilities

6,396,330

6,183,450

5,291,238

20.9

%








Shareholders' equity






Common stock

400,582

403,351

429,514

(6.7)

%

Retained earnings

478,489

459,988

417,764

14.5

%

Stock in rabbi trust assumed in acquisition

(2,243)

(2,230)

(2,587)

(13.3)

%

Rabbi trust obligation

2,243

2,230

2,587

(13.3)

%

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

14,350

17,479

5,123

180.1

%

     Total shareholders' equity

893,421

880,818

852,401

4.8

%

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

7,289,751

7,064,268

6,143,639

18.7

%

n/m - not meaningful



First Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Financial Summary - Page 5


For the Three Months Ended

YIELD INFORMATION

Dec. 31, 2020

Sept. 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

Mar. 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019






Yield on loans

4.42

%

4.38

%

4.41

%

4.93

%

5.03

%

Yield on securities

1.62

%

2.02

%

2.49

%

2.65

%

2.64

%

Yield on other earning assets

0.57

%

0.64

%

0.55

%

1.95

%

1.91

%

   Yield on all interest-earning assets

3.55

%

3.71

%

3.80

%

4.46

%

4.49

%






Rate on interest bearing deposits

0.29

%

0.37

%

0.46

%

0.68

%

0.76

%

Rate on other interest-bearing liabilities

2.55

%

2.06

%

1.31

%

1.91

%

2.31

%

   Rate on all interest-bearing liabilities

0.32

%

0.41

%

0.52

%

0.78

%

0.89

%

     Total cost of funds

0.21

%

0.26

%

0.35

%

0.56

%

0.63

%






        Net interest margin (1)

3.35

%

3.46

%

3.47

%

3.94

%

3.90

%






        Net interest margin - tax-equivalent (2)

3.38

%

3.48

%

3.49

%

3.96

%

3.93

%






        Average prime rate

3.25

%

3.25

%

3.25

%

4.42

%

4.83

%








(1)

Calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average earning assets for the period.

(2)

Calculated by dividing annualized tax-equivalent net interest income by average earning assets for the period.  See note 1 on the first page of this Financial Summary for discussion of tax-equivalent adjustments.




For the Three Months Ended

NET INTEREST INCOME PURCHASE ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS

($ in thousands)

Dec. 31, 2020

Sept. 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

Mar. 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019










Interest income - increased by accretion of loan discount on acquired loans

$

802

972

802

1,241

1,161

Interest income - increased by accretion of loan discount on retained portions of SBA loans

737

583

591

600

340

Interest expense - reduced by premium amortization of deposits

19

23

26

31

38

Interest expense - increased by discount accretion of borrowings

(45)

(45)

(45)

(45)

(45)

     Impact on net interest income

$

1,513

1,533

1,374

1,827

1,494



First Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Financial Summary - Page 6

ASSET QUALITY DATA ($ in thousands)

Dec. 31, 2020

Sept. 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

Mar. 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019










Nonperforming assets








Nonaccrual loans

$

35,076

31,656

34,922

25,066

24,866

Troubled debt restructurings - accruing

9,497

9,896

9,867

9,747

9,053

Accruing loans > 90 days past due










Total nonperforming loans

44,573

41,552

44,789

34,813

33,919

Foreclosed real estate

2,424

2,741

2,987

3,487

3,873

Total nonperforming assets

$

46,997

44,293

47,776

38,300

37,792

Purchased credit impaired loans not included above (1)

$

8,591

9,616

9,742

9,839

12,664

Asset Quality Ratios










Net quarterly (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans - annualized

0.07

%

(0.06)

%

0.12

%

0.22

%

0.09

%

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.94

%

0.86

%

0.94

%

0.76

%

0.76

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.64

%

0.63

%

0.69

%

0.60

%

0.62

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.11

%

1.02

%

0.89

%

0.54

%

0.48

%


(1)

In the March 3, 2017 acquisition of Carolina Bank and the October 1, 2017 acquisition of Asheville Savings Bank, the Company acquired $19.3 million and $9.9 million, respectively, in purchased credit impaired loans in accordance with ASC 310-30 accounting guidance.  These loans are excluded from the nonperforming loan amounts.



First Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Financial Summary - Page 7


For the Three Months Ended

NET INTEREST MARGIN, EXCLUDING LOAN DISCOUNT ACCRETION - RECONCILIATION    

($ in thousands)

Dec. 31, 2020

Sept. 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

Mar. 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019










Net interest income, as reported

$

56,006

54,733

52,624

54,759

54,656

Tax-equivalent adjustment

457

347

330

334

382

Net interest income, tax-equivalent (A)

$

56,463

55,080

52,954

55,093

55,038

Average earning assets (B)

$

6,640,732

6,294,556

6,102,012

5,595,734

5,560,099

Tax-equivalent net interest                          margin, annualized - as reported -  (A)/(B)

3.38

%

3.48

%

3.49

%

3.96

%

3.93

%










Net interest income, tax-equivalent

$

56,463

55,080

52,954

55,093

55,038

Loan discount accretion

1,539

1,555

1,393

1,841

1,501

Net interest income, tax-equivalent, excluding loan discount accretion  (A)

$

54,924

53,525

51,561

53,252

53,537

Average earnings assets  (B)

$

6,640,732

6,294,556

6,102,012

5,595,734

5,560,099

Tax-equivalent net interest margin, excluding impact of loan discount accretion, annualized - (A) / (B)

3.29

%

3.38

%

3.40

%

3.83

%

3.82

%

Note:  The measure "tax-equivalent net interest margin, excluding impact of loan discount accretion" is a non-GAAP performance measure.  Management of the Company believes that it is useful to calculate and present the Company's net interest margin without the impact of loan discount accretion for the reasons explained in the remainder of this Note.  Loan discount accretion is a non-cash interest income adjustment that is related to 1) the Company's acquisition of loans and represents the portion of the fair value discount that was initially recorded on the acquired loans, and 2) the Company's origination of SBA loans and the subsequent sale of the guaranteed portions of the loans that results in a discount being recorded on the retained portion of the loans.  These discounts are recognized into income over the lives of the loans.  At December 31, 2020, the Company had a remaining loan discount balance on acquired loans of $8.9 million compared to $12.7 million at December 31, 2019.  At December 31, 2020, the Company had a remaining loan discount balance on SBA loans of $7.3 million compared to $7.1 million at December 31, 2019.  For the related loans that perform and pay down over time, the loan discount will also be reduced, with a corresponding increase to interest income.  Therefore, management of the Company believes it is useful to also present this ratio to reflect the Company's net interest margin excluding this non-cash, temporary loan discount accretion adjustment to aid investors in comparing financial results between periods.  The Company cautions that non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the Company's reported GAAP results.

