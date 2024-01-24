First Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter and Annual Results

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bancorp (the "Company") (NASDAQ - FBNC), the parent company of First Bank, announced today net income of $29.7 million, or $0.72 per diluted common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to $29.9 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share, for the three months ended September 30, 2023 ("linked quarter") and $38.4 million, or $1.08 per diluted common share, recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, the Company recorded net income of $104.1 million, or $2.53 per diluted common share, compared to $146.9 million, or $4.12 per diluted common share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

On January 1, 2023, the Company completed its acquisition of GrandSouth Bancorporation ("GrandSouth"). Comparisons for the financial periods presented are impacted by the GrandSouth acquisition which contributed $1.02 billion in loans and $1.05 billion in deposits. The results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 include merger expenses totaling $13.7 million and an initial loan loss provision of $12.2 million for acquired loans.

Richard H. Moore, CEO and Chairman of the Company, stated, "This past year, our Company had great success maintaining and strengthening our core banking relationships with our customers at a time when many banks struggled to do so. In 2024, we will continue to do what we do best – serve our customers and our communities – all while managing risk and taking advantage of any opportunities that come our way. I am proud of our steady and solid performance in 2023 and look forward to continued growth in 2024."

Loans totaled $8.2 billion at December 31, 2023 , with growth for the quarter of $123.1 million , an annualized growth rate of 6.1%.

Total loan yield increased to 5.39%, up 77 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2022, with accretion on purchased loans contributing 15 basis points to loan yield.

While deposit and borrowing rates increased during the quarter, total cost of funds remained low at 1.64% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 .

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $82.5 million compared to $84.4 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of 2.2%. Net interest income for the fourth quarter decreased 2.6% from the $84.7 million reported for the linked quarter.

Average interest-earning assets for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased 13.0% from the comparable period of the prior year, with growth primarily in loans resulting from both organic growth and the GrandSouth acquisition. Despite the higher level of earning assets, the market-driven increases in rates on liabilities occurred at a more rapid pace than the increase in yields on assets, which resulted in the reduction in net interest income and net interest margin ("NIM") as compared to the prior periods.

The Company's tax-equivalent NIM (calculated by dividing tax-equivalent net interest income by average earning assets) declined year-over-year with the fourth quarter of 2023 reporting a tax-equivalent NIM of 2.88% compared to 3.32% for the fourth quarter of 2022. While loan yields rose from 4.62% for the fourth quarter of 2022 to 5.39% for the fourth quarter of 2023, the total cost of funds increased from 0.36% for the fourth quarter of 2022 to 1.64% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

There has been some deceleration of the pace of increase of the Company's cost of funds, primarily in the rate on interest-bearing deposits which increased 19 basis points as compared to the linked quarter, while the third quarter of 2023 realized a 27 basis point increase as compared to the second quarter of 2023.





For the Three Months Ended YIELD INFORMATION

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022













Yield on loans

5.39 %

5.32 %

4.62 % Yield on securities

1.76 %

1.75 %

1.74 % Yield on other earning assets

4.49 %

4.58 %

3.05 % Yield on total interest-earning assets

4.38 %

4.31 %

3.64 %













Rate on interest-bearing deposits

2.14 %

1.95 %

0.44 % Rate on other interest-bearing liabilities

6.02 %

5.88 %

4.58 % Rate on total interest-bearing liabilities

2.43 %

2.20 %

0.60 % Total cost of funds

1.64 %

1.46 %

0.36 %













Net interest margin (1)

2.85 %

2.95 %

3.29 % Net interest margin - tax-equivalent (2)

2.88 %

2.97 %

3.32 % Average prime rate

8.50 %

8.43 %

6.82 %















(1) Calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average earning assets for the period.

(2) Calculated by dividing annualized tax-equivalent net interest income by average earning assets for the period. The tax-equivalent amount reflects the tax benefit that the Company receives related to its tax-exempt loans and securities, which carry interest rates lower than similar taxable investments due to their tax-exempt status. This amount has been computed assuming a 23% tax rate and is reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.

Included in interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was total loan discount accretion of $2.9 million compared to $1.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, with the increase being primarily related to the GrandSouth acquisition. Loan discount accretion had an 10 basis points positive impact on the Company's NIM in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to accretion contributing 5 basis points to NIM for the prior year quarter.

The following table presents the impact to net interest income of the purchase accounting adjustments for each period.





For the Three Months Ended NET INTEREST INCOME PURCHASE ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS ($ in thousands)

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022













Interest income - increased by accretion of loan discount on acquired loans

$ 2,464

2,766

886 Interest income - increased by accretion of loan discount on retained portions of SBA loans

459

437

427 Total interest income impact

2,923

3,203

1,313 Interest expense - (increased) reduced by (discount accretion) premium amortization of deposits

(495)

(709)

70 Interest expense - increased by discount accretion of borrowings

(207)

(215)

(64) Total net interest expense impact

(702)

(924)

6 Total impact on net interest income

$ 2,221

2,279

1,319

Provision for Credit Losses and Credit Quality

For the three months ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the Company recorded $3.4 million and $4.0 million in provision for loan losses, respectively. The provision for the current quarter was driven by continued slow-down in prepayment speed estimates which are a key assumption in the CECL model, combined with loan growth and net charge-offs experienced during the quarter. In addition, lower loss driver assumptions resulted in some offsetting reductions to the Allowance for Credit Losses reserve estimate.

During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a $0.5 million reversal of the provision for unfunded commitments, compared to a provision for unfunded commitments of $1.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The current quarter's reversal related primarily to a reduction in the amount of available borrowings under lines of credit. Also contributing was the lower loss driver assumptions noted above. The reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $11.4 million at December 31, 2023 and is included in the line item "Other Liabilities".

The combination of the above provisions for credit losses and unfunded commitments resulted in an income statement impact of $3.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to $5.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Asset quality remained strong with annualized net loan charge-offs of 0.09% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Total NPAs remained at a low level at $44.8 million at December 31, 2023, or 0.37% of total assets. This is compared to $38.3 million, or 0.36% of total assets, at December 31, 2022 with the increase year-over-year being attributable primarily to activity from acquired loan portfolios and the SBA loan portfolio. Nonaccrual loans increased $5.3 million from the linked quarter related in large part to one SBA loan which is guaranteed.

The following table presents the summary of NPAs and asset quality ratios for each period.

ASSET QUALITY DATA ($ in thousands)

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022













Nonperforming assets











Nonaccrual loans

$ 32,208

26,884

28,514 Modifications to borrowers in financial distress

11,719

10,723

— Troubled debt restructurings - accruing (1)

—

—

9,121 Total nonperforming loans

43,927

37,607

37,635 Foreclosed real estate

862

1,235

658 Total nonperforming assets

$ 44,789

38,842

38,293













Asset Quality Ratios











Quarterly net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans - annualized

0.09 %

0.11 %

(0.02) % Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.54 %

0.47 %

0.56 % Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.37 %

0.32 %

0.36 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.35 %

1.35 %

1.36 %













(1) The Company implemented ASU 2022-02 effective January 1, 2023 eliminating TDR accounting.



Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $14.5 million, a 0.1% decrease from the $14.6 million recorded for the fourth quarter of 2022 and a 4.2% decrease from the linked quarter. The GrandSouth acquisition was a primary factor driving increases from the prior year in Service Charges on Deposit Accounts related to the higher number of customer accounts and activity generating revenue. The reduction in Other Service Charges, Commissions and Fees from the linked quarter and the prior year quarter was driven by lower net bankcard revenues on reduced incentives received from Mastercard and higher processing fees.

Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest expenses amounted to $56.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $62.2 million for the linked quarter and $45.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The $5.8 million or 9.4% reduction in noninterest expense from the linked quarter was driven by (1) annual adjustments to the Company's pension and SERP benefit plans which resulted in reducing expense approximately $2.2 million during the period, and (2) reduction in bonus and incentive accruals of $2.6 million related to performance results against goals.

The 23.5% increase in total noninterest expenses from the prior year period was related in large part to the acquisition of eight GrandSouth branch locations and related branch and support personnel. This transaction was the primary driver of (1) higher compensation expense which increased from the fourth quarter of 2022 by $3.4 million, or 11.2%; (2) higher occupancy and equipment expense which increased $1.5 million, or 34.2%; and (3) increased intangible amortization of $1.0 million, or 125.0%, related to the core deposit intangibles added with the GrandSouth acquisition.

In addition, other operating expenses increased $4.9 million, or 49.0%, from the fourth quarter of 2022, driven by: (1) approximately $1.6 million in higher data processing and software expense for the additional transactions and account volumes resulting from the GrandSouth transaction, combined with investments in new software systems; and (2) FDIC insurance increases totaling approximately $1.0 million related to the deposits acquired from GrandSouth and the general FDIC rate increase effective January 1, 2023. The remaining increase between the fourth quarter of 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily related to 2022 year end accrual reductions which resulted in lower expense in the fourth quarter of 2022 totaling approximately $3.6 million. The fourth quarter of 2023 also include year end adjustments to the Company's pension and SERP benefit plans which resulted in lower expense of approximately $1.6 million as compared the prior year period.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at December 31, 2023 amounted to $12.1 billion, an increase of $137.0 million from the linked quarter and growing 14.0% from a year earlier. The increase from the linked quarter was primarily related to higher loan and borrowing balances, somewhat offset by lower deposit balances. The growth from a year earlier was driven by the acquisition of GrandSouth, combined with organic loan and deposit growth during the period.

Quarterly average balances for key balance sheet accounts are presented below.





For the Three Months Ended AVERAGE BALANCES ($ in thousands)

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

Change

4Q23 vs 4Q22













Total assets

$ 12,026,195

10,579,187

13.7 % Investment securities, at amortized cost

3,143,756

3,325,652

(5.5) % Loans

8,087,450

6,576,415

23.0 % Earning assets

11,477,007

10,161,108

13.0 % Deposits

10,131,094

9,275,909

9.2 % Interest-bearing liabilities

7,204,165

5,779,958

24.6 % Shareholders' equity

1,280,812

1,003,031

27.7 %

Total investment securities were $2.7 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of $87.2 million from the linked quarter and a decrease of $133.1 million from December 31, 2022. The Company made no notable purchases of investment securities during 2023 and continues to utilize cash flows from amortizing investments to fund loan growth and fluctuations in deposits. The increase in balances experienced from the linked quarter was related to an improvement in the level of unrealized loss on available for sale securities which decreased $120.9 million from the linked quarter and decreased $43.3 million from the prior year end. Total unrealized loss on available for sale investment securities was $400.7 million at December 31, 2023. The Company has the intent to hold, and does not expect it will be required to sell, investments with unrealized losses until maturity or recovery of the amortized cost as market conditions change.

Total loans amounted to $8.2 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of $123.1 million from the linked quarter and $1.5 billion, or 22.3%, from December 31, 2022. Excluding the GrandSouth acquisition, organic loan growth was $464.9 million for 2023, representing an annualized growth rate of 6.0%.

As presented below, our total loan portfolio mix has remained consistent. There were no notable concentrations in geographies or industries, including in office or hospitality categories at year end. The Company's exposure to non-owner occupied office loans represented approximately 5.6% of the total portfolio at December 31, 2023, with the largest loan being $27.2 million and an average loan outstanding amount of $1.3 million. Non-owner occupied office loans are generally in non-metro markets and the top 10 loans in this category represent less than 2% of the total loan portfolio.

The following table presents the balance and portfolio percentage by loan category for each period.





December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 ($ in thousands)

Amount

Percentage

Amount

Percentage

Amount

Percentage

























Commercial and industrial

$ 905,862

11 %

893,910

11 %

641,941

9 % Construction, development & other land loans

992,980

12 %

1,008,289

13 %

934,176

14 % Commercial real estate - owner occupied

1,259,022

16 %

1,252,259

16 %

1,036,270

16 % Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied

2,528,060

31 %

2,509,317

31 %

2,123,811

32 % Multi-family real estate

421,376

5 %

405,161

5 %

350,180

5 % Residential 1-4 family real estate

1,639,469

20 %

1,560,140

19 %

1,195,785

18 % Home equity loans/lines of credit

335,068

4 %

331,108

4 %

323,726

5 % Consumer loans

68,443

1 %

67,169

1 %

60,659

1 % Loans, gross

8,150,280

100 %

8,027,353

100 %

6,666,548

100 % Unamortized net deferred loan fees

(178)





(316)





(1,403)



Total loans

$ 8,150,102





8,027,037





6,665,145





Total deposits were $10.0 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of $804.1 million, or 8.7%, from December 31, 2022. The year-over-year change represents an increase in market deposits of $1.1 billion, resulting primarily from the GrandSouth acquisition, partially offset by intentional declines in brokered deposits of $249.3 million. Organic market deposits (excluding the acquired deposits and brokered deposits) contracted $203.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and grew $16.8 million since the prior year end, which represents a growth rate of 0.2%.

The Company has a diversified and granular deposit base which has remained a stable source of funding. At quarter end, noninterest-bearing deposits accounted for 34% of total deposits, consistent with the linked quarter. As of December 31, 2023, the estimated insured deposits totaled $6.3 billion or 63.3% of total deposits. In addition, there were collateralized deposits at that date of $820.9 million such that approximately 71.5% of our total deposits were insured or collateralized at the current quarter end.

Our deposit mix has remained consistent historically and has not changed significantly with the addition of GrandSouth, with the exception of some shift to money market accounts, as presented in the table below.





December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 ($ in thousands)

Amount

Percentage

Amount

Percentage

Amount

Percentage

























Noninterest-bearing checking accounts

$ 3,379,876

34 %

3,503,050

34 %

3,566,003

39 % Interest-bearing checking accounts

1,411,142

14 %

1,458,855

14 %

1,514,166

16 % Money market accounts

3,653,506

36 %

3,635,523

36 %

2,416,146

26 % Savings accounts

608,380

6 %

638,912

6 %

728,641

8 % Other time deposits

610,887

6 %

626,870

6 %

464,343

5 % Time deposits >$250,000

355,209

4 %

359,704

4 %

276,319

3 % Total market deposits

10,019,000

100 %

10,222,914

100 %

8,965,618

97 % Brokered deposits

12,599

— %

12,489

— %

261,911

3 % Total deposits

$ 10,031,599

100 %

10,235,403

100 %

9,227,529

100 %

Capital

The Company remains well-capitalized by all regulatory standards, with an estimated total risk-based capital ratio at December 31, 2023 of 15.54%, up from the linked quarter ratio of 15.26% and 15.09% reported at December 31, 2022.

The Company has elected to exclude accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") related primarily to available for sale securities from common equity tier 1 capital. AOCI is included in the Company's tangible common equity ("TCE") to tangible assets ratio which was 7.42% at December 31, 2023, an increase of 93 basis points from the linked quarter and an increase of 103 basis points from the prior year period. The increases in TCE for the current quarter and year-over-year were driven by the improvement in the AOCI level related to the decrease in the unrealized loss on available for sale securities, as well as earnings for the year. Refer to Appendix B for a reconciliation of common equity to TCE.

CAPITAL RATIOS

December 31,

2023

(estimated)

September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022













Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)

7.42 %

6.49 %

6.39 % Common equity tier I capital ratio

13.20 %

12.93 %

13.02 % Tier I leverage ratio

10.91 %

10.72 %

10.51 % Tier I risk-based capital ratio

13.99 %

13.71 %

13.83 % Total risk-based capital ratio

15.54 %

15.26 %

15.09 %

Liquidity

Liquidity is evaluated as both on-balance sheet (primarily cash and cash-equivalents, unpledged securities, and other marketable assets) and off-balance sheet (readily available lines of credit or other funding sources). The Company continues to manage liquidity sources, including unused lines of credit, at levels believed to be adequate to meet its operating needs for the foreseeable future.

The Company's on-balance sheet liquidity ratio (net liquid assets as a percent of net liabilities) at December 31, 2023 was 14.6%. In addition, the Company had approximately $2.2 billion in available lines of credit at that date resulting in a total liquidity ratio of 30.4%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of $12.1 billion. Its principal activity is the ownership and operation of First Bank, a state-chartered community bank that operates 118 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. First Bank also provides SBA loans to customers through its nationwide network of lenders - for more information on First Bank's SBA lending capabilities, please visit www.firstbanksba.com. First Bancorp's common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "FBNC."

Please visit our website at www.LocalFirstBank.com.

Caution about Forward-Looking Statements : This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations or beliefs about future events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualifying words (and their derivatives) such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "project," "anticipate," or other words or phrases concerning opinions or judgments of the Company and its management about future events. Factors that could influence the accuracy of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the financial success or changing strategies of the Company's customers, the Company's level of success in integrating acquisitions, actions of government regulators, the level of market interest rates, and general economic conditions. For additional information about the factors that could affect the matters discussed in this paragraph, see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements. The Company is also not responsible for changes made to this press release by wire services, internet services or other media.

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT





For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share data - unaudited)

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 Interest income



















Interest and fees on loans

$ 109,811

106,514

76,509

418,668

278,027 Interest on investment securities

13,978

14,054

14,611

56,761

57,923 Other interest income

2,784

3,283

1,991

13,330

5,007 Total interest income

126,573

123,851

93,111

488,759

340,957 Interest expense



















Interest on deposits

35,979

32,641

6,145

114,866

11,349 Interest on borrowings

8,110

6,508

2,594

27,235

4,754 Total interest expense

44,089

39,149

8,739

142,101

16,103 Net interest income

82,484

84,702

84,372

346,658

324,854 Provision for loan losses

3,400

1,200

4,000

19,750

12,600 (Reversal of) provision for unfunded commitments

(450)

(1,200)

1,000

(1,937)

(200) Total provision for credit losses

2,950

—

5,000

17,813

12,400 Net interest income after provision for credit losses

79,534

84,702

79,372

328,845

312,454 Noninterest income



















Service charges on deposit accounts

4,413

4,661

4,116

16,800

15,523 Other service charges, commissions, and fees

4,968

5,450

5,094

22,270

26,294 Fees from presold mortgage loans

325

325

151

1,613

2,102 Commissions from sales of financial products

1,577

1,207

1,708

5,503

5,195 SBA consulting fees

395

478

645

1,803

2,608 SBA loan sale gains

437

1,101

495

2,489

5,076 Bank-owned life insurance income

1,134

1,104

967

4,350

3,847 Other gains, net

1,293

851

1,382

2,662

7,340 Total noninterest income

14,542

15,177

14,558

57,490

67,985 Noninterest expenses



















Salaries expense

26,985

29,394

24,652

114,377

96,321 Employee benefit expense

6,377

6,539

5,353

25,474

21,397 Occupancy and equipment related expense

5,948

5,003

4,433

20,990

18,604 Merger and acquisition expenses

189

—

303

13,695

5,072 Intangibles amortization expense

1,856

1,953

825

8,003

3,684 Other operating expenses

15,031

19,335

10,091

71,840

50,142 Total noninterest expenses

56,386

62,224

45,657

254,379

195,220 Income before income taxes

37,690

37,655

48,273

131,956

185,219 Income tax expense

8,016

7,762

9,840

27,825

38,283 Net income

$ 29,674

29,893

38,433

104,131

146,936





















Earnings per common share - diluted

$ 0.72

0.73

1.08

2.53

4.12

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

($ in thousands - unaudited)

At December 31,

2023

At September 30,

2023

At December 31,

2022 Assets











Cash and due from banks

$ 100,891

95,257

101,133 Interest-bearing deposits with banks

136,964

178,332

169,185 Total cash and cash equivalents

237,855

273,589

270,318













Investment securities

2,723,057

2,635,866

2,856,193 Presold mortgages and SBA loans held for sale

2,667

8,060

1,282













Loans

8,150,102

8,027,037

6,665,145 Allowance for credit losses on loans

(109,853)

(108,198)

(90,967) Net loans

8,040,249

7,918,839

6,574,178













Premises and equipment

150,957

151,981

134,187 Operating right-of-use lease assets

17,063

17,604

18,733 Goodwill and other intangible assets

511,608

513,629

376,938 Bank-owned life insurance

183,897

182,764

164,592 Other assets

247,589

275,628

228,628 Total assets

$ 12,114,942

11,977,960

10,625,049













Liabilities











Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing checking accounts

$ 3,379,876

3,503,050

3,566,003 Interest-bearing deposit accounts

6,651,723

6,732,353

5,661,526 Total deposits

10,031,599

10,235,403

9,227,529













Borrowings

630,158

401,843

287,507 Operating lease liabilities

17,833

18,348

19,391 Other liabilities

62,972

64,683

59,026 Total liabilities

10,742,562

10,720,277

9,593,453













Shareholders' equity











Common stock

963,990

962,644

725,153 Retained earnings

716,420

695,791

648,418 Stock in rabbi trust assumed in acquisition

(1,385)

(1,375)

(1,585) Rabbi trust obligation

1,385

1,375

1,585 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(308,030)

(400,752)

(341,975) Total shareholders' equity

1,372,380

1,257,683

1,031,596 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 12,114,942

11,977,960

10,625,049

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary

TREND INFORMATION





For the Three Months Ended



December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022





















PERFORMANCE RATIOS (annualized)



















Return on average assets (1)

0.98 %

0.99 %

0.98 %

0.51 %

1.44 % Return on average common equity (2)

9.19 %

9.10 %

8.97 %

4.83 %

15.20 % Return on average tangible common equity (3)

15.33 %

15.05 %

14.79 %

8.16 %

20.96 %





















COMMON SHARE DATA



















Cash dividends declared - common

$ 0.22

0.22

0.22

0.22

0.22 Book value per common share

$ 33.38

30.61

31.59

31.72

28.89 Tangible book value per share (4)

$ 20.94

18.11

19.03

19.08

18.34 Common shares outstanding at end of period

41,109,987

41,085,498

41,082,678

40,986,990

35,704,154 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

41,207,945

41,199,058

41,129,100

41,112,692

35,614,972





















CAPITAL INFORMATION (estimates for current quarter)



















Tangible common equity to tangible assets (5)

7.42 %

6.49 %

6.79 %

6.60 %

6.39 % Common equity tier I capital ratio

13.20 %

12.93 %

12.75 %

12.53 %

13.02 % Total risk-based capital ratio

15.54 %

15.26 %

15.09 %

14.88 %

15.09 %























(1) Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average assets. (2) Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average common equity. (3) Return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A for components of the calculation and the reconciliation of average common equity to average TCE. (4) Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix B for a reconciliation of common equity to tangible common equity and Appendix C for the resulting calculation. (5) Tangible common equity ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix B for a reconciliation of common equity to tangible common equity and Appendix D for the resulting calculation.





For the Three Months Ended INCOME STATEMENT ($ in thousands except per share data)

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022





















Net interest income - tax-equivalent (1)

$ 83,225

85,442

87,684

93,186

85,094 Taxable equivalent adjustment (1)

741

740

699

700

722 Net interest income

82,484

84,702

86,985

92,486

84,372 Provision for loan losses

3,400

1,200

3,700

11,451

4,000 (Reversal of) provision for unfunded commitments

(450)

(1,200)

(1,339)

1,051

1,000 Noninterest income

14,542

15,177

14,235

13,536

14,558 Merger and acquisition costs

189

—

1,334

12,182

303 Other noninterest expense

56,197

62,224

60,259

61,993

45,354 Income before income taxes

37,690

37,655

37,266

19,345

48,273 Income tax expense

8,016

7,762

7,863

4,184

9,840 Net income

29,674

29,893

29,403

15,161

38,433





















Earnings per common share - diluted

$ 0.72

0.73

0.71

0.37

1.08























(1) This amount reflects the tax benefit that the Company receives related to its tax-exempt loans and securities, which carry interest rates lower than similar taxable investments due to their tax-exempt status. This amount has been computed assuming a 23% tax rate and is reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.

APPENDIX A: Calculation of Return on TCE





For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands)

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022





















Net Income

$ 29,674

29,893

29,403

15,161

38,433





















Average common equity

1,280,812

1,303,249

1,314,650

1,273,435

1,003,023 Less: Average goodwill and other intangibles

(512,876)

(515,111)

(517,201)

(519,639)

(377,793) Average tangible common equity

$ 767,936

788,138

797,449

753,796

625,230





















Return on average common equity

9.19 %

9.10 %

8.97 %

4.83 %

15.20 % Return on average tangible common equity

15.33 %

15.05 %

14.79 %

8.16 %

24.39 %

APPENDIX B: Reconciliation of Common Equity to TCE





For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands)

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022





















Total shareholders' common equity

$ 1,372,380

1,257,683

1,297,642

1,299,961

1,031,596 Less: Goodwill and other intangibles

(511,608)

(513,629)

(515,847)

(518,012)

(376,938) Tangible common equity

$ 860,772

744,054

781,795

781,949

654,658

APPENDIX C: Tangible Book Value Per Share





For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands except per share data)

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022





















Tangible common equity (Appendix B)

$ 860,772

744,054

781,795

781,949

654,658





















Common shares outstanding

41,109,987

41,085,498

41,082,678

40,986,990

35,704,154 Tangible book value per common share

$ 20.94

18.11

19.03

19.08

18.34

APPENDIX D: TCE Ratio





For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands)

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022





















Tangible common equity (Appendix B)

$ 860,772

744,054

781,795

781,949

654,658





















Total assets

12,114,942

11,977,960

12,032,998

12,363,149

10,625,049 Less: Goodwill and other intangibles

(511,608)

(513,629)

(515,847)

(518,012)

(376,938) Tangible assets ("TA")

$ 11,603,334

11,464,331

11,517,151

11,845,137

10,248,111 TCE to TA ratio

7.42 %

6.49 %

6.79 %

6.60 %

6.39 %

