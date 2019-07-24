First Bancorp Reports Second Quarter Results

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FBNC), the parent company of First Bank, announced today net income of $23.9 million, or $0.80 per diluted common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019, an increase of 3.9% in earnings per share from the $22.7 million, or $0.77 per diluted common share, recorded in the second quarter of 2018.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company recorded net income of $46.1 million, or $1.55 per diluted common share, an increase of 6.2% in earnings per share from the $43.4 million, or $1.46 per diluted common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2019 was $54.4 million, a 6.2% increase from the $51.2 million recorded in the second quarter of 2018. Net interest income for the first six months of 2019 amounted to $107.8 million, a 5.9% increase from the $101.7 million recorded in the comparable period of 2018. The increase in net interest income was due to growth in interest-earning assets.

The Company's net interest margin (tax-equivalent net interest income divided by average earning assets) for the second quarter of 2019 was 4.06%, which was unchanged from the first quarter of 2019, and was one basis point lower than the 4.07% realized in the second quarter of 2018. For the six month period ended June 30, 2019, the Company's net interest margin was 4.06% compared to 4.12% for the same period in 2018. The decreases in the net interest margins realized in 2019 were primarily due to lower loan discount accretion.

The Company recorded loan discount accretion of $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, loan discount accretion amounted to $3.1 million and $4.4 million, respectively. Loan discount accretion had a 13 basis point impact on the net interest margin in the second quarter of 2019 compared to an 18 basis point impact in the second quarter of 2018. For the first six months of 2019 and 2018, loan discount accretion had a 12 basis point impact and an 18 basis point impact, respectively, on the net interest margin for the periods. The lower discount accretion in 2019 was attributable to paydowns in the Company's acquired loan portfolios.

Excluding the effects of loan discount accretion, the Company's tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.93% for the second quarter of 2019, 3.95% for the first quarter of 2019, and 3.89% in the second quarter of 2018. Excluding the effects of loan discount accretion, the Company's tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.94% for both six month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018. See the Financial Summary for a reconciliation of the Company's net interest margin to the net interest margin excluding loan discount accretion, and other information regarding this percentage.

Over the past year, the impact on the net interest margin of interest-bearing liability costs that have risen by more than earning asset yields has been substantially offset by earnings realized from the 15.1% growth in noninterest-bearing deposits, which has resulted in total funding costs increasing by approximately the same amount as the increase in earning asset yields.

Provision for Loan Losses and Asset Quality

The Company recorded a negative provision for loan losses of $0.3 million (reduction of the allowance for loan losses) in the second quarter of 2019 compared to a negative provision for loan losses of $0.7 million in the second quarter of 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $0.2 million compared to a negative provision for loan losses of $4.4 million in the same period of 2018. In the first quarter of 2018, the Company experienced net loan recoveries of $3.7 million, which drove the negative provision during the period. The Company's provision for loan losses has remained at a low level over the past several years as a result of strong asset quality, including low loan charge-offs.

The ratio of annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was 0.02%, compared to (0.21%) for the same period of 2018. The Company's nonperforming assets to total assets ratio was 0.57% at June 30, 2019 compared to 0.90% at June 30, 2018.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income was $16.0 million and $15.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, noninterest income amounted to $30.6 million compared to $31.7 million for the same period of 2018.

Core noninterest income for the second quarter of 2019 was $16.7 million, a 10.7% increase from the $15.1 million reported for the first quarter of 2018 – see reconciliation of core noninterest income to total noninterest income in the Financial Summary. Increases were experienced in most categories of income, with "Other service charges, commissions, and fees" increasing by $1.1 million, or 23.8%, primarily due to higher debit card and credit card interchange fees associated with increased usage.

Core noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $31.4 million, a 0.8% increase from the $31.2 million reported for the first half 2018. Higher "Other service charges, commissions and fees" were substantially offset by lower fees/gains on sales of mortgage loans and SBA loans.

Other gains (losses) amounted to a loss of $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2019 due to miscellaneous items, whereas in the second quarter of 2018, the Company recorded a $0.9 million gain on the sale of a former branch location.

Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest expenses amounted to $40.4 million in the second quarter of 2019, a 4.7% increase over the $38.6 million recorded in the second quarter of 2018. Noninterest expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2019 amounted to $79.7 million compared to $82.1 million in 2018, a decrease of 2.9%.

Merger and acquisition expenses declined by $0.5 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2018, and declined by $3.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the same period in 2018.

Income Taxes

The Company's effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2019 was 21.2% compared to 22.1% in the second quarter of 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, the Company's effective tax rates were 21.0% and 22.1%, respectively. The lower 2019 effective tax rates were primarily due to a decrease in the North Carolina corporate income tax rate from 3.0% to 2.5%, which became effective January 1, 2019.

Balance Sheet and Capital

Total assets at June 30, 2019 amounted to $6.0 billion, a 5.1% increase from a year earlier. Total loans at June 30, 2019 amounted to $4.3 billion, a 4.6% increase from a year earlier, and total deposits amounted to $4.8 billion at June 30, 2019, a 6.4% increase from a year earlier.

Annualized loan growth for the first half of 2019 was 4.3%. Annualized deposit growth for the first half of 2019 was 8.0%. Within deposits, the Company's retail deposits (excludes brokered deposits and internet time deposits) grew at an annualized rate of 12.5% for the first six months of 2019. As a result of the strong retail deposit growth, the Company has lowered its level of brokered deposits, which have declined by $87 million, or 36.6%, since June 30, 2018. Additionally, the Company has paid down its borrowings by $106 million, or 26.0%, over that same time period.

Over the past twelve months in order to reduce exposure to the possibility of lower interest rates, the Company has invested a portion of its interest-bearing cash balances into fixed rate investment securities. As a result, from June 30, 2018 to June 30, 2019, interest-bearing cash balances have declined by 38% and investment securities balances have increased by 74%.

The Company remains well-capitalized by all regulatory standards, with an estimated Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio at June 30, 2019 of 14.55%, an increase from the 13.17% reported at June 30, 2018. The Company's tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 9.75% at June 30, 2019, an increase of 116 basis points from a year earlier.

Comments of the CEO and Other Business Matters

Richard H. Moore, CEO of First Bancorp, commented, "We are pleased with our results for the quarter, which resulted in a return on average assets of 1.60%. We are also very pleased with our recent recognition by Forbes as being one of the best banks in North Carolina. We extend a special thank you to our customers for your business and your support."

The following is additional discussion of business development and other miscellaneous matters affecting the Company during the second quarter of 2019:

On June 14, 2019 , the Company announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share payable on July 25, 2019 to shareholders of record on June 30, 2019 . This dividend rate represents a 20% increase over the dividend rate declared in the second quarter of 2018.

, the Company announced a quarterly cash dividend of per share payable on to shareholders of record on . This dividend rate represents a 20% increase over the dividend rate declared in the second quarter of 2018. During the second quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased 182,000 shares of the Company's common stock at an average price of $35.82 , which totaled $6.5 million . The Company has $25 million of total repurchase authority and depending on market conditions, may continue share repurchases up to that limit during the remainder of 2019.

First Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of approximately $6.0 billion. Its principal activity is the ownership and operation of First Bank, a state-chartered community bank that operates 101 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. First Bank also operates one loan production office in Raleigh, North Carolina. First Bank Insurance Services is a subsidiary of First Bank and provides insurance products and services to individuals and businesses throughout First Bank's market area. First Bank also provides SBA loans to customers through its nationwide network of lenders – for more information on First Bank's SBA lending capabilities, please visit www.firstbanksba.com. First Bancorp's common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "FBNC."

Please visit our website at www.LocalFirstBank.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations or beliefs about future events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualifying words (and their derivatives) such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "project," "anticipate," or other words or phrases concerning opinions or judgments of the Company and its management about future events. Factors that could influence the accuracy of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the financial success or changing strategies of the Company's customers, the Company's level of success in integrating acquisitions, actions of government regulators, the level of market interest rates, and general economic conditions. For additional information about the factors that could affect the matters discussed in this paragraph, see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements. The Company is also not responsible for changes made to this press release by wire services, internet services or other media.

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary – Page 1







Three Months Ended June 30, Percent ($ in thousands except per share data – unaudited) 2019

2018 Change









INCOME STATEMENT

















Interest income







Interest and fees on loans $ 55,652

51,451

Interest on investment securities 5,264

2,833

Other interest income 2,106

2,451

Total interest income 63,022

56,735 11.1% Interest expense







Interest on deposits 6,324

3,233

Interest on borrowings 2,289

2,270

Total interest expense 8,613

5,503 56.5% Net interest income 54,409

51,232 6.2% Total provision (reversal) for loan losses (308)

(710) n/m Net interest income after provision for loan losses 54,717

51,942 5.3% Noninterest income







Service charges on deposit accounts 3,210

3,122

Other service charges, commissions, and fees 5,786

4,674

Fees from presold mortgage loans 857

796

Commissions from sales of insurance and financial products 2,204

2,119

SBA consulting fees 921

1,126

SBA loan sale gains 3,069

2,598

Bank-owned life insurance income 631

628

Foreclosed property gains (losses), net (381)

(99)

Securities gains (losses), net −

−

Other gains (losses), net (308)

908

Total noninterest income 15,989

15,872 0.7% Noninterest expenses







Salaries expense 19,732

18,446

Employee benefit expense 4,418

4,084

Occupancy and equipment related expense 3,912

3,784

Merger and acquisition expenses 103

640

Intangibles amortization expense 1,242

1,506

Other operating expenses 11,032

10,174

Total noninterest expenses 40,439

38,634 4.7% Income before income taxes 30,267

29,180 3.7% Income tax expense 6,408

6,450 (0.7%) Net income $ 23,859

22,730 5.0%



















Earnings per common share – diluted $ 0.80

0.77 3.9%









ADDITIONAL INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION







Net interest income, as reported $ 54,409

51,232

Tax-equivalent adjustment (1) 423

367

Net interest income, tax-equivalent $ 54,832

51,599 6.3%

















(1) This amount reflects the tax benefit that the Company receives related to its tax-exempt loans and securities, which carry interest rates lower than similar taxable investments due to their tax-exempt status. This amount has been computed assuming a 23% tax rate and is reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense. n/m – not meaningful

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary – Page 2







Six Months Ended June 30, Percent ($ in thousands except per share data – unaudited) 2019

2018 Change









INCOME STATEMENT

















Interest income







Interest and fees on loans $ 109,612

101,621

Interest on investment securities 10,338

5,799

Other interest income 4,807

4,376

Total interest income 124,757

111,796 11.6% Interest expense







Interest on deposits 11,901

5,906

Interest on borrowings 5,086

4,151

Total interest expense 16,897

10,057 68.9% Net interest income 107,770

101,739 5.9% Total provision (reversal) for loan losses 192

(4,369) n/m Net interest income after provision for loan losses 107,578

106,108 1.4% Noninterest income







Service charges on deposit accounts 6,155

6,385

Other service charges, commissions, and fees 11,034

9,159

Fees from presold mortgage loans 1,402

1,655

Commissions from sales of insurance and financial products 4,233

4,059

SBA consulting fees 2,184

2,267

SBA loan sale gains 5,131

6,400

Bank-owned life insurance income 1,277

1,251

Foreclosed property gains (losses), net (626)

(387)

Securities gains (losses), net −

−

Other gains (losses), net (226)

912

Total noninterest income 30,564

31,701 (3.6%) Noninterest expenses







Salaries expense 38,697

37,844

Employee benefit expense 9,006

8,691

Occupancy and equipment related expense 8,035

7,838

Merger and acquisition expenses 213

3,401

Intangibles amortization expense 2,574

3,066

Other operating expenses 21,185

21,280

Total noninterest expenses 79,710

82,120 (2.9%) Income before income taxes 58,432

55,689 4.9% Income tax expense 12,288

12,286 0.0% Net income $ 46,144

43,403 6.3%



















Earnings per common share – diluted $ 1.55

1.46 6.2%









ADDITIONAL INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION







Net interest income, as reported $ 107,770

101,739

Tax-equivalent adjustment (1) 847

723

Net interest income, tax-equivalent $ 108,617

102,462 6.0%

















(1) This amount reflects the tax benefit that the Company receives related to its tax-exempt loans and securities, which carry interest rates lower than similar taxable investments due to their tax-exempt status. This amount has been computed assuming a 23% tax rate and is reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense. n/m - not meaningful

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary – Page 3



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, PERFORMANCE RATIOS (annualized) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Return on average assets (1) 1.60% 1.61% 1.56% 1.56% Return on average common equity (2) 11.93% 12.70% 11.80% 12.33% Net interest margin – tax-equivalent (3) 4.06% 4.07% 4.06% 4.12% Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.00% (0.07%) 0.02% (0.21%)









COMMON SHARE DATA







Cash dividends declared – common $ 0.12 0.10 0.24 0.20 Stated book value – common 27.43 24.20 27.43 24.20 Tangible book value – common 18.89 15.79 18.89 15.79 Common shares outstanding at end of period 29,717,223 29,702,912 29,717,223 29,702,912 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 29,796,941 29,632,738 29,808,859 29,630,822









CAPITAL RATIOS







Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.75% 8.59% 9.75% 8.59% Common equity tier I capital ratio - estimated 12.90% 11.40% 12.90% 11.40% Tier I leverage ratio – estimated 10.92% 10.05% 10.92% 10.05% Tier I risk-based capital ratio - estimated 14.07% 12.61% 14.07% 12.61% Total risk-based capital ratio - estimated 14.55% 13.17% 14.55% 13.17%









AVERAGE BALANCES ($ in thousands)







Total assets $ 5,994,595 5,671,620 5,969,822 5,610,568 Loans 4,329,866 4,133,689 4,305,069 4,116,592 Earning assets 5,417,284 5,080,372 5,395,025 5,014,992 Deposits 4,810,029 4,512,559 4,757,130 4,458,182 Interest-bearing liabilities 3,716,092 3,671,692 3,744,903 3,650,528 Shareholders' equity 802,131 717,975 788,595 709,693















(1) Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average assets. (2) Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average common equity. (3) See note 1 on the first page of the Financial Summary for discussion of tax-equivalent adjustments.





TREND INFORMATION

($ in thousands except per share data) For the Three Months Ended INCOME STATEMENT June 30,

2019 Mar. 31,

2019 Dec. 31,

2018 Sept. 30,

2018 June 30,

2018















Net interest income – tax-equivalent (1) $ 54,832 53,785 54,289 52,273 51,599

Taxable equivalent adjustment (1) 423 424 443 428 367

Net interest income 54,409 53,361 53,846 51,845 51,232

Provision (reversal) for loan losses (308) 500 693 87 (710)

Noninterest income 15,989 14,575 14,114 15,173 15,872

Noninterest expense 40,439 39,271 37,374 39,035 38,634

Income before income taxes 30,267 28,165 29,893 27,896 29,180

Income tax expense 6,408 5,880 5,998 5,905 6,450

Net income 23,859 22,285 23,895 21,991 22,730















Earnings per common share – diluted 0.80 0.75 0.80 0.74 0.77















Cash dividends declared per share 0.12 0.12 0.10 0.10 0.10



(1) See note 1 on the first page of this Financial Summary for discussion of tax-equivalent adjustments.

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary – Page 4





















CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($ in thousands - unaudited)





















At June 30, 2019

At Mar. 31, 2019

At Dec. 31, 2018

At June 30, 2018



One Year Change Assets



















Cash and due from banks $ 52,679

80,620

56,050

97,163



(45.8%) Interest-bearing deposits with banks 286,781

366,187

406,848

462,972



(38.1%) Total cash and cash equivalents 339,460

446,807

462,898

560,135



(39.4%)





















Investment securities 771,021

730,512

602,588

442,333



74.3% Presold mortgages 6,222

3,318

4,279

9,311



(33.2%)





















Total loans 4,339,497

4,303,787

4,249,064

4,149,390



4.6% Allowance for loan losses (20,789)

(21,095)

(21,039)

(23,298)



(10.8%) Net loans 4,318,708

4,282,692

4,228,025

4,126,092



4.7%





















Premises and equipment 136,901

137,725

119,000

113,774



20.3% Intangible assets 253,769

254,449

255,480

255,610



(0.7%) Foreclosed real estate 5,107

6,390

7,440

8,296



(38.4%) Bank-owned life insurance 103,154

102,524

101,878

100,413



2.7% Other assets 77,697

85,831

82,528

101,636



(23.6%) Total assets $ 6,012,039

6,050,248

5,864,116

5,717,600



5.1%











































Liabilities



















Deposits:



















Noninterest-bearing checking accounts $ 1,441,064

1,390,516

1,320,131

1,252,214



15.1% Interest-bearing checking accounts 931,945

922,254

916,374

915,666



1.8% Money market accounts 1,104,052

1,079,002

1,035,523

1,021,659



8.1% Savings accounts 413,065

417,812

432,389

440,475



(6.2%) Brokered deposits 150,888

216,616

239,875

238,098



(36.6%) Internet time deposits 1,445

3,428

3,428

6,999



(79.4%) Other time deposits > $100,000 538,401

506,148

447,619

402,109



33.9% Other time deposits 262,194

261,462

264,000

276,401



(5.1%) Total deposits 4,843,054

4,797,238

4,659,339

4,553,621



6.4%





















Borrowings 301,140

406,125

406,609

407,076



(26.0%) Other liabilities 52,676

58,746

33,938

32,181



63.7% Total liabilities 5,196,870

5,262,109

5,099,886

4,992,878



4.1%





















Shareholders' equity



















Common stock 432,533

434,948

434,453

434,117



(0.4%) Retained earnings 380,748

360,455

341,738

301,800



26.2% Stock in rabbi trust assumed in acquisition (3,625)

(3,245)

(3,235)

(3,214)



(12.8%) Rabbi trust obligation 3,625

3,245

3,235

3,214



12.8% Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,888

(7,264)

(11,961)

(11,195)



n/m Total shareholders' equity 815,169

788,139

764,230

724,722



12.5% Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,012,039

6,050,248

5,864,116

5,717,600



5.1%





First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary – Page 5



For the Three Months Ended YIELD INFORMATION June 30,

2019 Mar. 31,

2019 Dec. 31,

2018 Sept. 30,

2018 June 30, 2018















Yield on loans 5.16% 5.11% 5.13% 4.96% 4.99%

Yield on securities 2.81% 2.95% 2.71% 2.52% 2.47%

Yield on other earning assets 2.51% 2.77% 2.29% 2.33% 2.02%

Yield on all interest-earning assets 4.67% 4.66% 4.60% 4.49% 4.48%















Rate on interest bearing deposits 0.75% 0.67% 0.56% 0.48% 0.40%

Rate on other interest-bearing liabilities 2.83% 2.79% 2.60% 2.41% 2.24%

Rate on all interest-bearing liabilities 0.93% 0.90% 0.79% 0.69% 0.60%

Total cost of funds 0.67% 0.66% 0.58% 0.51% 0.45%















Net interest margin (1) 4.03% 4.03% 4.05% 4.00% 4.04%















Net interest margin – tax-equivalent (2) 4.06% 4.06% 4.08% 4.03% 4.07%















Average prime rate 5.50% 5.50% 5.28% 5.01% 4.80%















(1) Calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average earning assets for the period. (2) Calculated by dividing annualized tax-equivalent net interest income by average earning assets for the period. See note 1 on the first page of this

Financial Summary for discussion of tax-equivalent adjustments.



For the Three Months Ended NET INTEREST INCOME PURCHASE

ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS ($ in thousands)

June 30,

2019

Mar. 31,

2019

Dec. 31,

2018

Sept. 30,

2018

June 30,

2018























Interest income – increased by accretion of loan

discount on acquired loans $ 1,336

1,132

1,566

1,365

2,064

Interest income – increased by accretion of loan

discount on retained portions of SBA loans 394

287

264

210

232

Interest expense – reduced by premium

amortization of deposits 50

58

71

84

101

Interest expense – increased by discount

accretion of borrowings (45)

(45)

(45)

(46)

(45)

Impact on net interest income $ 1,735

1,432

1,856

1,613

2,352

























First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary – Page 6

ASSET QUALITY DATA ($ in thousands) June 30,

2019

Mar. 31,

2019

Dec. 31,

2018

Sept. 30,

2018

June 30,

2018























Nonperforming assets



















Nonaccrual loans $ 17,375

20,684

22,575

18,231

25,494

Troubled debt restructurings - accruing 11,890

12,457

13,418

16,657

17,386

Accruing loans > 90 days past due -

-

-

-

-

Total nonperforming loans 29,265

33,141

35,993

34,888

42,880

Foreclosed real estate 5,107

6,390

7,440

6,140

8,296

Total nonperforming assets $ 34,372

39,531

43,433

41,028

51,176

Purchased credit impaired loans not included

above (1) $ 14,175

15,867

17,393

20,189

20,832

Asset Quality Ratios



















Net quarterly charge-offs (recoveries) to average

loans – annualized 0.00%

0.04%

0.02%

0.27%

(0.07%)

Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.67%

0.77%

0.85%

0.83%

1.03%

Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.57%

0.65%

0.74%

0.72%

0.90%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.48%

0.49%

0.50%

0.49%

0.56%

Allowance for loan losses + unaccreted discount

on acquired loans to total loans 0.82%

0.86%

0.90%

0.94%

1.05%





(1) In the March 3, 2017 acquisition of Carolina Bank and the October 1, 2017 acquisition of Asheville Savings Bank, the Company acquired $19.3 million and $9.9 million, respectively, in purchased credit impaired loans in accordance with ASC 310-30 accounting guidance. These loans are excluded from the nonperforming loan amounts.