First Bancorp Reports Second Quarter Results

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FBNC), the parent company of First Bank, announced today net income of $16.4 million, or $0.56 per diluted common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $23.9 million, or $0.80 per diluted common share, recorded in the second quarter of 2019.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company recorded net income of $34.5 million, or $1.18 per diluted common share compared to $46.1 million, or $1.55 per diluted common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

The decrease in earnings for both periods in 2020 was primarily due to increases in the provisions for loan losses recorded, which were largely related to estimated losses arising from the economic impact of COVID-19. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, the Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $19.3 million compared to a negative provision of $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $24.9 million compared to $0.2 million for the first six months of 2019. The impact of the higher provisions for loan losses were partially offset by strong mortgage loan fees, higher SBA consulting fees and significant gains realized from the sales of securities, as described further below.

The Company experienced high balance sheet growth during the second quarter of 2020, with loans growing by $217 million, driven by $245 million in loans originated in the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"), and deposits increasing by $786 million. Loan growth for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020 was 9.9%, while deposit balances increased 20.4% over that same period.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2020 was $52.6 million, a 3.3% decrease from the $54.4 million recorded in the second quarter of 2019. Net interest income for the first six months of 2020 was $107.4 million, a 0.4% decrease from the $107.8 million recorded in the comparable period of 2019. The decreases in net interest income were primarily due to lower net interest margins.

The Company's net interest margin (a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing tax-equivalent net interest income by average earning assets) for the second quarter of 2020 was 3.49%, which was 57 basis points lower than the 4.06% realized in the second quarter of 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company's net interest margin was 3.71% compared to 4.06% for the same period in 2019. The lower margins were primarily due to the impact of lower interest rates.

Since August 2019, the Federal Reserve Board has decreased interest rates by 225 basis points, which has resulted in the Company's interest-earning asset yields declining by more than its cost of funds. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company's interest-earning asset yield declined by 55 basis points compared to a 22 basis point decline in its cost of funds. In comparing the second quarter of 2020 to the first quarter of 2020, interest-earning asset yields declined by 66 basis points while the cost of funds only declined by 21 basis points, which resulted in the Company's net interest margin decreasing by 47 basis points, from 3.96% in the first quarter of 2020 to 3.49% in the second quarter of 2020. The Company's net interest margin was also impacted by high levels of cash that resulted from the strong deposit growth during the quarter. At June 30, 2020, the Company has interest-bearing cash balances of $584.8 million, a 103.9% increase from a year earlier.

The Company's PPP loans did not significantly impact the net interest margin, with the Company amortizing as interest income $1.3 million of the origination fees, which when added to the interest earned from the stated note rate of 1%, resulted in a 3.97% yield on those loans for the second quarter of 2020. The Company has $8.8 million in remaining deferred PPP fees that will be recognized over the lives of the loans, with accelerated amortization expected to result from the loan forgiveness process.

Provision for Loan Losses and Asset Quality

As permitted by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act enacted in March 2020, the Company elected to defer the implementation of the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) methodology. Accordingly, the Company's allowance for loan losses at each period end is based on the Company's estimate of probable losses that have been incurred at the end of each reporting period, including losses arising from the impact of COVID-19, in accordance with the pre-CECL methodology for determining loan losses.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $19.3 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to a negative provision for loan losses (reduction of the allowance for loan losses) of $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, the Company recorded provisions for loan losses of $24.9 million and $0.2 million, respectively. The increases in 2020 are primarily related to estimated probable losses arising from the economic impact of COVID-19. Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, the Company has worked with many of its borrowers, including the option of loan payment deferrals, with total loans on deferral status amounting to $774 million at June 30, 2020, or 16% of the loan portfolio. See further detail regarding loan deferrals in the accompanying financial schedules.

Total net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2020 amounted to $1.5 million, or 0.12% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to no net charge-offs in the second quarter of 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, total net charge-offs were $3.9 million and $0.4 million, respectively, which on an annualized basis amounted to 0.17% and 0.02%, respectively.

Total nonperforming assets amounted to $47.8 million at June 30, 2020, or 0.69% of total assets, compared to $34.3 million a year earlier, or 0.57% of total assets.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income was $26.2 million and $15.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, total noninterest income was $39.9 million and $29.7 million, respectively.

Service charges on deposit accounts amounted to $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $3.2 million in the second quarter of 2019. For the first six months of 2020 and 2019, service charges on deposit accounts amounted to $5.6 million and $6.2 million, respectively. The decreases are primarily due to fewer instances of overdraft fees.

Fees from presold mortgages amounted to $3.0 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $0.9 million in the second quarter of 2019. For the first six months of 2020 and 2019, fees from presold mortgages amounted to $4.9 million and $1.4 million, respectively. The increases in 2020 are primarily due to higher mortgage loan origination volume arising from historically low mortgage loan interest rates.

For the second quarters of 2020 and 2019, SBA consulting fees amounted to $3.7 million and $0.9 million, respectively. For the first six months of 2020 and 2019, SBA consulting fees amounted to $4.8 million and $2.2 million, respectively. The increases in 2020 are due to fees earned in the second quarter by the Company's SBA subsidiary, SBA Complete, related to assisting its third-party client banks with the PPP. SBA Complete recorded approximately $3.0 million in PPP fees in the second quarter of 2020 and also recorded $1.6 million in deferred revenue that will be recorded as income upon the forgiveness portion of the PPP.

SBA loan sale gains amounted to $2.0 million and $2.6 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, compared to $3.1 million and $5.1 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively. Origination of SBA loans have generally declined due to the economic impact of COVID-19.

During the second quarter of 2020, the Company sold approximately $220 million in mortgage-backed and commercial mortgage-backed securities at a gain of $8.0 million. The securities sold were believed to be favorably impacted by historically low interest rates and Federal Reserve stimulus measures.

Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest expenses amounted to $38.9 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $40.1 million recorded in the second quarter of 2019, a decrease of 3.0%. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, noninterest expenses amounted to $79.0 million, an increase of 0.2% from the $78.9 million recorded in the comparable period of 2019. Noninterest expenses in the second quarter of 2020 were impacted by the generally lower economic activity resulting from the pandemic.

Income Taxes

The Company's effective tax rate was 20.7% and 20.5% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, compared to 21.2% and 21.0% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively.

Balance Sheet and Capital

Total assets at June 30, 2020 amounted to $6.9 billion, a 14.6% increase from a year earlier.

Loan growth for the six months ended June 30, 2020 amounted to $316.6 million, including the origination of $244.9 million in PPP loans. Loan growth for the first six months of 2020, excluding PPP loans, was $71.7 million, or 3.2% annualized. Deposit growth for the first six months of 2020 amounted to $899.8 million and was primarily concentrated in transaction based accounts. In addition to deposits arising from PPP loans, this high deposit growth is believed to be due to a combination of stimulus funds and changes in customer behaviors during the pandemic.

With the excess liquidity resulting from the high deposit growth, the Company reduced its level of borrowings by $290 million, or 72.1%, and its level of brokered deposits by $22 million, or 25.1%, at June 30, 2020 compared to March 31, 2020.

The Company remains well-capitalized by all regulatory standards, with an estimated Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio at June 30, 2020 of 15.04%, an increase from the 14.60% reported at June 30, 2019. The Company's tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 9.32% at June 30, 2020, a decrease of 43 basis points from a year earlier.

Comments of the CEO and Other Business Matters

Richard H. Moore, CEO of First Bancorp, commented, "Our continued focus is providing excellent service for our customers during these challenging times and our team continues to do an outstanding job. I am especially proud of Forbes recent recognition of First Bank as the number one bank in North Carolina based on customer satisfaction." Mr. Moore also stated, "Our Company has a strong balance sheet and capital level that positions us well during these unprecedented times."

The following is additional discussion of business development and other miscellaneous matters affecting the Company during the second quarter of 2020:

On July 1, 2020 , the Company reported that Forbes had recognized First Bank as one of America's best banks in its 2020 Best-in-State Banks list for the second year in a row. This year, First Bank was ranked the number one bank in North Carolina , based on an independent survey of more than 25,000 U.S. consumers regarding their overall satisfaction in five service areas.

, the Company reported that Forbes had recognized First Bank as one of America's best banks in its 2020 Best-in-State Banks list for the second year in a row. This year, First Bank was ranked the number one bank in , based on an independent survey of more than 25,000 U.S. consumers regarding their overall satisfaction in five service areas. On June 12, 2020 , the Company announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share payable on July 24, 2020 to shareholders of record on June 30, 2020 . This dividend rate represents a 50% increase over the dividend rate declared in the second quarter of 2019.

, the Company announced a quarterly cash dividend of per share payable on to shareholders of record on . This dividend rate represents a 50% increase over the dividend rate declared in the second quarter of 2019. During the second quarter of 2020, the Company repurchased 104,289 shares of its common stock valued at $2.4 million , at an average stock price of $23.32 per share.

First Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of approximately $6.9 billion. Its principal activity is the ownership and operation of First Bank, a state-chartered community bank that operates 101 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. First Bank Insurance Services is a subsidiary of First Bank and provides insurance products and services to individuals and businesses throughout First Bank's market area. First Bank also provides SBA loans to customers through its nationwide network of lenders - for more information on First Bank's SBA lending capabilities, please visit www.firstbanksba.com. First Bancorp's common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "FBNC."

Please visit our website at www.LocalFirstBank.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations or beliefs about future events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualifying words (and their derivatives) such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "project," "anticipate," or other words or phrases concerning opinions or judgments of the Company and its management about future events. Factors that could influence the accuracy of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the financial success or changing strategies of the Company's customers, the Company's level of success in integrating acquisitions, actions of government regulators, the level of market interest rates, and general economic conditions. For additional information about the factors that could affect the matters discussed in this paragraph, see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements. The Company is also not responsible for changes made to this press release by wire services, internet services or other media.





First Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Financial Summary - Page 1







Three Months Ended June 30, Percent ($ in thousands except per share data - unaudited) 2020

2019 Change INCOME STATEMENT







Interest income







Interest and fees on loans $ 51,964

55,652

Interest on investment securities 4,888

5,264

Other interest income 788

2,106

Total interest income 57,640

63,022 (8.5)% Interest expense







Interest on deposits 4,074

6,324

Interest on borrowings 942

2,289

Total interest expense 5,016

8,613 (41.8)% Net interest income 52,624

54,409 (3.3)% Total provision for loan losses 19,298

(308) n/m Net interest income after provision for loan losses 33,326

54,717 (39.1)% Noninterest income







Service charges on deposit accounts 2,289

3,210

Other service charges, commissions, and fees 4,624

5,050

Fees from presold mortgage loans 3,020

857

Commissions from sales of insurance and financial products 2,090

2,204

SBA consulting fees 3,739

921

SBA loan sale gains 1,965

3,069

Bank-owned life insurance income 629

631

Securities gains (losses), net 8,024

—

Other gains (losses), net (187)

(308)

Total noninterest income 26,193

15,634 67.5% Noninterest expenses







Salaries expense 20,606

19,732

Employee benefit expense 3,847

4,418

Occupancy and equipment related expense 3,744

3,912

Merger and acquisition expenses —

103

Intangibles amortization expense 978

1,242

Foreclosed property losses (gains), net 35

381

Other operating expenses 9,691

10,296

Total noninterest expenses 38,901

40,084 (3.0)% Income before income taxes 20,618

30,267 (31.9)% Income tax expense 4,266

6,408 (33.4)% Net income $ 16,352

23,859 (31.5)%









Earnings per common share - diluted $ 0.56

0.80 (30.0)%









ADDITIONAL INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION







Net interest income, as reported $ 52,624

54,409

Tax-equivalent adjustment (1) 330

423

Net interest income, tax-equivalent $ 52,954

54,832 (3.4)%























(1) This amount reflects the tax benefit that the Company receives related to its tax-exempt loans and securities, which carry interest rates lower than

similar taxable investments due to their tax-exempt status. This amount has been computed assuming a 23% tax rate and is reduced by the related

nondeductible portion of interest expense.





n/m - not meaningful

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Financial Summary - Page 2







Six Months Ended

June 30, Percent ($ in thousands except per share data - unaudited) 2020

2019 Change INCOME STATEMENT







Interest income







Interest and fees on loans $ 107,261

109,612

Interest on investment securities 10,526

10,338

Other interest income 1,886

4,807

Total interest income 119,673

124,757 (4.1)% Interest expense







Interest on deposits 9,847

11,901

Interest on borrowings 2,443

5,086

Total interest expense 12,290

16,987 (27.7)% Net interest income 107,383

107,770 (0.4)% Total provision for loan losses 24,888

192 n/m Net interest income after provision for loan losses 82,495

107,578 (23.3)% Noninterest income







Service charges on deposit accounts 5,626

6,155

Other service charges, commissions, and fees 8,693

9,556

Fees from presold mortgage loans 4,861

1,402

Commissions from sales of insurance and financial products 4,158

4,233

SBA consulting fees 4,766

2,184

SBA loan sale gains 2,612

5,131

Bank-owned life insurance income 1,271

1,277

Securities gains (losses), net 8,024

—

Other gains (losses), net (113)

(226)

Total noninterest income 39,898

29,712 34.3% Noninterest expenses







Salaries expense 40,716

38,697

Employee benefit expense 8,394

9,006

Occupancy and equipment related expense 7,847

8,035

Merger and acquisition expenses —

213

Intangibles amortization expense 2,033

2,574

Foreclosed property losses (gains), net 194

626

Other operating expenses 19,793

19,707

Total noninterest expenses 78,977

78,858 0.2% Income before income taxes 43,416

58,432 (25.7)% Income tax expense 8,884

12,288 (27.7)% Net income $ 34,532

46,144 (25.2)%









Earnings per common share - diluted $ 1.18

1.55 (23.9)%









ADDITIONAL INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION







Net interest income, as reported $ 107,383

107,770

Tax-equivalent adjustment (1) 664

847

Net interest income, tax-equivalent $ 108,047

108,617 (0.5)%























(1) This amount reflects the tax benefit that the Company receives related to its tax-exempt loans and securities, which carry interest rates lower than

similar taxable investments due to their tax-exempt status. This amount has been computed assuming a 23% tax rate and is reduced by the related

nondeductible portion of interest expense.





n/m - not meaningful

____________________________________________________________________________________________

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary - Page 3







Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, PERFORMANCE RATIOS (annualized) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Return on average assets (1) 0.98 % 1.60 % 1.08 % 1.56 % Return on average common equity (2) 7.55 % 11.93 % 8.03 % 11.80 % Net interest margin - tax-equivalent (3) 3.49 % 4.06 % 3.71 % 4.06 % Net charge-offs to average loans 0.12 % 0.00 % 0.17 % 0.02 %









COMMON SHARE DATA







Cash dividends declared - common $ 0.18

0.12

0.36

0.24

Stated book value - common 29.95

27.43

29.95

27.43

Tangible book value - common 21.36

18.89

21.36

18.89

Common shares outstanding at end of period 28,976,681

29,717,223

28,976,681

29,717,223

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 28,969,728

29,796,941

29,184,421

29,808,859











CAPITAL RATIOS







Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.32 % 9.75 % 9.32 % 9.75 % Common equity tier I capital ratio - estimated 13.02 % 12.94 % 13.02 % 12.94 % Tier I leverage ratio - estimated 10.29 % 10.89 % 10.29 % 10.89 % Tier I risk-based capital ratio - estimated 14.13 % 14.12 % 14.13 % 14.12 % Total risk-based capital ratio - estimated 15.04 % 14.60 % 15.04 % 14.60 %









AVERAGE BALANCES ($ in thousands)







Total assets $ 6,727,762

5,994,595

6,455,591

5,969,822

Loans 4,738,702

4,329,866

4,625,798

4,305,069

Earning assets 6,102,012

5,417,284

5,848,974

5,395,025

Deposits 5,502,356

4,810,029

5,226,331

4,757,130

Interest-bearing liabilities 3,885,903

3,716,092

3,812,685

3,744,903

Shareholders' equity 871,495

802,131

865,124

788,595













(1) Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average assets. (2) Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average common equity. (3) See note 1 on the first page of the Financial Summary for discussion of tax-equivalent adjustments.



TREND INFORMATION



($ in thousands except per share data) For the Three Months Ended INCOME STATEMENT June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Sept. 30, 2019 June 30, 2019











Net interest income - tax-equivalent (1) $ 52,954 55,093 55,038 54,191 54,832 Taxable equivalent adjustment (1) 330 334 382 413 423 Net interest income 52,624 54,759 54,656 53,778 54,409 Provision (reversal) for loan losses 19,298 5,590 3,176 (1,105) (308) Noninterest income 26,193 13,705 14,662 15,156 15,634 Noninterest expense 38,901 40,076 39,891 38,446 40,084 Income before income taxes 20,618 22,798 26,251 31,593 30,267 Income tax expense 4,266 4,618 5,368 6,574 6,408 Net income 16,352 18,180 20,883 25,019 23,859











Earnings per common share - diluted 0.56 0.62 0.71 0.84 0.80











Cash dividends declared per share 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.12 0.12

(1) See note 1 on the first page of this Financial Summary for discussion of tax-equivalent adjustments.

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Financial Summary - Page 4



















CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($ in thousands - unaudited)



















At June 30,

2020

At Mar. 31,

2020

At Dec. 31,

2019

At June 30,

2019

One Year

Change Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 94,684

93,666

64,519

52,679

79.7% Interest-bearing deposits with banks 584,830

282,683

166,783

286,781

103.9% Total cash and cash equivalents 679,514

376,349

231,302

339,460

100.2%



















Investment securities 879,756

867,773

889,877

771,021

14.1% Presold mortgages 31,015

14,861

19,712

6,222

398.5% SBA loans held for sale 3,382

18,449

—

—

n/m



















Total loans 4,770,063

4,552,708

4,453,466

4,339,497

9.9% Allowance for loan losses (42,342)

(24,498)

(21,398)

(20,789)

103.7% Net loans 4,727,721

4,528,210

4,432,068

4,318,708

9.5%



















Premises and equipment 115,373

113,669

114,859

117,759

(2.0)% Operating right-of-use lease assets 18,833

19,347

19,669

19,142

(1.6)% Intangible assets 248,840

249,829

251,585

253,769

(1.9)% Foreclosed real estate 2,987

3,487

3,873

5,107

(41.5)% Bank-owned life insurance 105,712

105,083

104,441

103,154

2.5% Other assets 75,462

79,001

76,253

77,697

(2.9)% Total assets $ 6,888,595

6,376,058

6,143,639

6,012,039

14.6%



















Liabilities

















Deposits:

















Noninterest-bearing checking accounts $ 2,041,778

1,580,849

1,515,977

1,441,064

41.7% Interest-bearing checking accounts 1,112,625

922,985

912,784

931,945

19.4% Money market accounts 1,353,053

1,224,414

1,173,107

1,104,052

22.6% Savings accounts 474,455

431,377

424,415

413,065

14.9% Brokered deposits 64,069

85,642

86,141

150,888

(57.5)% Internet time deposits 698

698

698

1,445

(51.7)% Other time deposits > $100,000 545,370

553,422

563,108

538,401

1.3% Other time deposits 239,090

245,601

255,125

262,194

(8.8)% Total deposits 5,831,138

5,044,988

4,931,355

4,843,054

20.4%



















Borrowings 112,199

402,185

300,671

301,140

(62.7)% Operating lease liabilities 19,109

19,578

19,855

19,233

(0.6)% Other liabilities 58,258

47,109

39,357

33,443

74.2% Total liabilities 6,020,704

5,513,860

5,291,238

5,196,870

15.9%



















Shareholders' equity

















Common stock 408,699

410,236

429,514

432,533

(5.5)% Retained earnings 441,846

430,709

417,764

380,748

16.0% Stock in rabbi trust assumed in acquisition (2,217)

(2,602)

(2,587)

(3,625)

(38.8)% Rabbi trust obligation 2,217

2,602

2,587

3,625

(38.8)% Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 17,346

21,253

5,123

1,888

818.8% Total shareholders' equity 867,891

862,198

852,401

815,169

6.5% Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,888,595

6,376,058

6,143,639

6,012,039

14.6%

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Financial Summary - Page 5





For the Three Months Ended YIELD INFORMATION June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 Dec. 31,

2019 Sept. 30,

2019 June 30,

2019











Yield on loans 4.41% 4.93% 5.03% 5.02% 5.16% Yield on securities 2.49% 2.65% 2.64% 2.74% 2.81% Yield on other earning assets 0.55% 1.95% 1.91% 2.42% 2.51% Yield on all interest-earning assets 3.80% 4.46% 4.49% 4.55% 4.67%











Rate on interest bearing deposits 0.46% 0.68% 0.76% 0.77% 0.75% Rate on other interest-bearing liabilities 1.31% 1.91% 2.31% 2.65% 2.83% Rate on all interest-bearing liabilities 0.52% 0.78% 0.89% 0.93% 0.93% Total cost of funds 0.35% 0.56% 0.63% 0.66% 0.67%











Net interest margin (1) 3.47% 3.94% 3,90% 3.92% 4.03%











Net interest margin - tax-equivalent (2) 3.49% 3.96% 3.93% 3.95% 4.06%











Average prime rate 3.25% 4.42% 4.83% 5.27% 5.50%















(1) Calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average earning assets for the period. (2) Calculated by dividing annualized tax-equivalent net interest income by average earning assets for the period. See note 1 on the first page of this Financial Summary for discussion of tax-equivalent adjustments.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________



For the Three Months Ended NET INTEREST INCOME PURCHASE ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS ($ in thousands) June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019

Sept. 30, 2019

June 30, 2019



















Interest income - increased by accretion of loan discount on acquired loans $ 802

1,241

1,161

959

1,336 Interest income - increased by accretion of loan discount on retained portions of SBA loans 591

600

340

365

394 Interest expense - reduced by premium amortization of deposits 26

31

38

44

50 Interest expense - increased by discount accretion of borrowings (45)

(45)

(45)

(46)

(45) Impact on net interest income $ 1,374

1,827

1,494

1,322

1,735

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary - Page 6



















ASSET QUALITY DATA ($ in thousands) June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020

Dec. 31,

2019

Sept. 30,

2019

June 30,

2019



















Nonperforming assets

















Nonaccrual loans $ 34,922



25,066



24,866



19,720



17,375

Troubled debt restructurings - accruing 9,867



9,747



9,053



9,566



11,890

Accruing loans > 90 days past due —



—



—



—



—

Total nonperforming loans 44,789



34,813



33,919



29,286



29,265

Foreclosed real estate 2,987



3,487



3,873



4,589



5,107

Total nonperforming assets $ 47,776



38,300



37,792



33,875



34,372

Purchased credit impaired loans not included above (1) $ 9,742



9,839



12,664



13,798



14,175

Asset Quality Ratios

















Net quarterly charge-offs to average loans - annualized 0.12 %

0.22 %

0.09 %

0.04 %

0.00 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.94 %

0.76 %

0.76 %

0.67 %

0.67 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.69 %

0.60 %

0.62 %

0.56 %

0.57 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.89 %

0.54 %

0.48 %

0.44 %

0.48 %

(1) In the March 3, 2017 acquisition of Carolina Bank and the October 1, 2017 acquisition of Asheville Savings Bank, the Company acquired $19.3 million and $9.9 million, respectively, in purchased credit impaired loans in accordance with ASC 310-30 accounting guidance. These loans are excluded from the nonperforming loan amounts.

COVID-19 Loan Deferral Information at June 30, 2020 Deferrals

Total Loans

Percentage Deferred Construction Loans $ 38,658

648,590

6.0% Farmland and Agriculture 1,432

36,361

3.9% Home equity loans 2,511

318,618

0.8% Residential first lien loans 85,536

1,072,945

8.0% Multifamily loans 31,220

182,255

17.1% Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate 186,098

742,204

25.1% Non-Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate 369,112

999,679

36.9% Commercial & Industrial Loans 57,735

552,881

10.4% Loans to Municipalities —

147,187

—% Consumer Loans 1,241

51,161

2.4% Other Loans 678

18,182

3.7%

$ 774,221

4,770,063

16.2%

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Financial Summary - Page 7



For the Three Months Ended NET INTEREST MARGIN, EXCLUDING

LOAN DISCOUNT ACCRETION -

RECONCILIATION ($ in thousands) June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020

Dec. 31,

2019

Sept. 30,

2019

June 30,

2019



















Net interest income, as reported $ 52,624

54,759

54,656

53,778

54,409 Tax-equivalent adjustment 330

334

382

413

423 Net interest income, tax-equivalent (A) $ 52,954

55,093

55,038

54,191

54,832 Average earning assets (B) $ 6,102,012

5,595,734

5,560,099

5,440,014

5,417,284 Tax-equivalent net interest

margin, annualized - as reported - (A)/(B) 3.49%

3.96%

3.93%

3.95%

4.06%



















Net interest income, tax-equivalent $ 52,954

55,093

55,038

54,191

54,832 Loan discount accretion 1,393

1,841

1,501

1,324

1,730 Net interest income, tax-equivalent, excluding

loan discount accretion (A) $ 51,561

53,252

53,537

52,867

53,102 Average earnings assets (B) $ 6,102,012

5,595,734

5,560,099

5,440,014

5,417,284 Tax-equivalent net interest margin, excluding

impact of loan discount accretion, annualized -

(A) / (B) 3.40%

3.83%

3.82%

3.86%

3.93%





















Note: The measure "tax-equivalent net interest margin, excluding impact of loan discount accretion" is a non-GAAP performance measure.

Management of the Company believes that it is useful to calculate and present the Company's net interest margin without the impact of loan

discount accretion for the reasons explained in the remainder of this Note. Loan discount accretion is a non-cash interest income adjustment

that is related to 1) the Company's acquisition of loans and represents the portion of the fair value discount that was initially recorded on the

acquired loans, and 2) the Company's origination of SBA loans and the subsequent sale of the guaranteed portions of the loans that results in

a discount being recorded on the retained portion of the loans. These discounts are recognized into income over the lives of the loans. At

June 30, 2020, the Company had a remaining loan discount balance on acquired loans of $10.6 million compared to $14.8 million at June 30,

2019. At June 30, 2020, the Company had a remaining loan discount balance on SBA loans of $6.8 million compared to $6.9 million at June

30, 2019. For the related loans that perform and pay down over time, the loan discount will also be reduced, with a corresponding increase to

interest income. Therefore, management of the Company believes it is useful to also present this ratio to reflect the Company's net interest

margin excluding this non-cash, temporary loan discount accretion adjustment to aid investors in comparing financial results between periods.

The Company cautions that non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the Company's

reported GAAP results.

SOURCE First Bancorp

Related Links

http://www.LocalFirstBank.com

