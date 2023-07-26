First Bancorp Reports Second Quarter Results

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bancorp (the "Company") (NASDAQ - FBNC), the parent company of First Bank, announced today net income of $29.4 million, or $0.71 per diluted common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $15.2 million, or $0.37 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2023 ("linked quarter") and $36.6 million, or $1.03 per diluted common share, recorded in the second quarter of 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company recorded net income of $44.6 million, or $1.08 per diluted common share, compared to $70.6 million, or $1.98 per diluted common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

On January 1, 2023, the Company completed its acquisition of GrandSouth Bancorporation ("GrandSouth"). The results for the first quarter of 2023 include merger expenses totaling $12.2 million and an initial loan loss provision of $12.2 million for acquired loans. Comparisons for the financial periods presented are impacted by the GrandSouth acquisition which contributed $1.02 billion in loans and $1.05 billion in deposits.

Richard H. Moore, CEO and Chairman of the Company, stated, "Our team worked hard this quarter to enhance our strong balance sheet by growing loans selectively and conservatively and also attracting deposits in a competitive market. We maintained the same percentage of noninterest-bearing deposits as compared to the first quarter of 2023, and our overall deposit base remains granular, diversified and stable. Like all banks, our overall cost of deposits trended upward with the increase in market rates, but remains well below the cost of wholesale funding. We believe our credit quality, liquidity and capital will also help us to stay well-positioned for the remainder of this year."

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

Loans totaled $7.9 billion at June 30, 2023 , with growth for the quarter of $98.7 million , an annualized growth rate of 5.1%.

at , with growth for the quarter of , an annualized growth rate of 5.1%. Total market deposits (exclusive of brokered deposits) grew $67.1 million for the quarter, an annualized growth rate of 2.7%.

for the quarter, an annualized growth rate of 2.7%. Noninterest-bearing demand accounts remained strong at 36% of total deposits at quarter end.

Total loan yield increased to 5.26%, up 102 basis points from the second quarter of 2022, with accretion on purchased loans contributing 18 basis points to loan yield.

The liquidity ratio was 17.3% at June 30, 2023 . Available off-balance sheet sources increased during the quarter to total $1.6 billion , resulting in a total liquidity ratio of 29.0%.

. Available off-balance sheet sources increased during the quarter to total , resulting in a total liquidity ratio of 29.0%. Credit quality continued to be strong with a nonperforming assets ("NPA") to total assets ratio of 0.30% as of June 30, 2023 , down from 0.39% for the comparable period of 2022.

, down from 0.39% for the comparable period of 2022. Capital remained strong with a total common equity tier 1 ratio of 12.80% (estimated) and a total risk-based capital ratio of 15.15% (estimated) as of June 30, 2023 .

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 was $87.0 million, an 11.1% increase from the $78.3 million recorded in the second quarter of 2022. The increase in net interest income from the prior year period was driven by higher earning assets related to both organic growth and the GrandSouth acquisition. Average interest-earning assets for the second quarter of 2023 increased 14.8% from the comparable period of the prior year, with growth primarily in loans.

Somewhat offsetting the impact of the higher average earning assets was the reduction in net interest margin ("NIM") year-over-year. The Company's tax-equivalent NIM (calculated by dividing tax-equivalent net interest income by average earning assets) for the second quarter of 2023 was 3.08% compared to 3.18% for the second quarter of 2022. The lower NIM was due to rising market interest rates driving higher cost of funds which outpaced the increase in loan yields over the same period. While loan yields rose from 4.24% for the second quarter of 2022 to 5.26% for the current period, the total cost of funds increased from 0.09% for the second quarter of 2022 to 1.29% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. There has been some stabilization of the Company's cost of funds, but it is anticipated there may continue to be some compression in the NIM given the percentage of fixed rate loans in the Company's loan portfolio.





For the Three Months Ended YIELD INFORMATION

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2022













Yield on loans

5.26 %

5.22 %

4.24 % Yield on securities

1.77 %

1.78 %

1.69 % Yield on other earning assets

4.60 %

3.47 %

0.97 % Yield on all interest-earning assets

4.25 %

4.16 %

3.24 %













Rate on interest bearing deposits

1.68 %

1.19 %

0.11 % Rate on other interest-bearing liabilities

5.68 %

5.34 %

3.52 % Rate on all interest-bearing liabilities

1.96 %

1.46 %

0.15 % Total cost of funds

1.29 %

0.94 %

0.09 %













Net interest margin (1)

3.05 %

3.28 %

3.16 % Net interest margin - tax-equivalent (2)

3.08 %

3.31 %

3.18 % Average prime rate

8.16 %

7.69 %

3.94 %













(1) Calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average earning assets for the period.

(2) Calculated by dividing annualized tax-equivalent net interest income by average earning assets for the period. The tax-equivalent amount reflects the

tax benefit that the Company receives related to its tax-exempt loans and securities, which carry interest rates lower than similar taxable investments due to

their tax-exempt status. This amount has been computed assuming a 23% tax rate and is reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.

Included in interest income for the second quarter of 2023 was total loan discount accretion of $3.6 million compared to $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2022, with the increase being primarily related to the GrandSouth acquisition. Loan discount accretion had a 13 basis point positive impact on the Company's NIM in the second quarter of 2023 compared to accretion contributing 9 basis points to NIM for the prior year quarter.

The following table presents the impact to net interest income of the purchase accounting adjustments for each period.





For the Three Months Ended NET INTEREST INCOME PURCHASE ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS ($ in thousands)

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2022













Interest income - increased by accretion of loan discount on acquired loans

$ 3,159

3,118

1,545 Interest income - increased by accretion of loan discount on retained portions of SBA loans

426

448

730 Total interest income impact

3,585

3,566

2,275 Interest expense - (increased) reduced by (discount accretion) premium amortization of deposits

(878)

(1,019)

168 Interest expense - increased by discount accretion of borrowings

(84)

(82)

(53) Total net interest expense impact

(962)

(1,101)

115 Total impact on net interest income

$ 2,623

2,465

2,390

Provision for Credit Losses and Credit Quality

For the three months ended June 30, 2023, the Company recorded $3.7 million in provision for loan losses while no provision was recognized for the second quarter of 2022. The provision for the current quarter was driven in part by the loan growth experienced during the quarter, combined with updated economic forecasts projecting some deterioration in the key factors utilized in our CECL model calculation, primarily the commercial real estate index.

The Company recorded a $1.3 million reversal of the provision for unfunded commitments during the second quarter of 2023 related primarily to a reduction in the amount of available lines of credit. The reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $13.0 million at June 30, 2023 and is included in the line item "Other Liabilities".

Asset quality remained strong with annualized net loan charge-offs of 0.04% for the second quarter of 2023. Total NPAs amounted to $35.8 million at June 30, 2023, or 0.30% of total assets, up from $31.1 million at the end of the linked quarter, and down from $41.1 million, or 0.39% of total assets, at June 30, 2022. The decline from June 30, 2022 was due in part to the Company's adoption of ASU 2022-02 which eliminated the accounting methodology for troubled debt restructurings and replaced it with disclosures for loan modification to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty as presented in the following table.

ASSET QUALITY DATA ($ in thousands)

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2022













Nonperforming assets











Nonaccrual loans

$ 29,876

28,059

28,715 Troubled debt restructurings - accruing (1)

—

—

11,771 Modifications to borrowers in financial distress

4,862

2,224

— Total nonperforming loans

34,738

30,283

40,486 Foreclosed real estate

1,077

789

658 Total nonperforming assets

$ 35,815

31,072

41,144













Asset Quality Ratios











Quarterly net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans - annualized

0.04 %

0.09 %

(0.01) % Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.44 %

0.39 %

0.65 % Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.30 %

0.25 %

0.39 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.38 %

1.36 %

1.32 %













(1) The Company implemented ASU 2022-02 effective January 1, 2023 eliminating TDR accounting.



Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income for the second quarter of 2023 was $14.2 million, a 17.5% decrease from the $17.3 million recorded for the second quarter of 2022 and a 5.2% increase from the linked quarter. The primary factors driving fluctuations among the periods presented were as follows:

Increases in "Service charges on deposit accounts" between periods was primarily driven by the higher number of customer accounts related to the GrandSouth acquisition and organic growth.

The year-over-year decline in "Other service charges, commissions and fees" was related to the lower interchange fees beginning in July 2022 as a result of the Durbin Amendment limitations becoming applicable to the Company.

as a result of the Durbin Amendment limitations becoming applicable to the Company. Fees from presold mortgages continue to be lower in 2023 as compared to the prior year as mortgage loan refinancing and origination volumes were negatively impacted due to higher mortgage interest rates.

SBA loan sale gains were up from the linked quarter of 2023, but continued to lag the 2022 results due primarily to slower loan originations in the current year combined with lower premiums available on SBA loan sales given the current market conditions.

Other gains for the second quarter and year to date period of 2022 included death benefits realized on bank-owned life insurance policies. There were no large or unusual transactions in 2023 giving rise to gains or losses.

Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest expenses amounted to $61.6 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $74.2 million for the linked quarter and $49.4 million for the second quarter of 2022. The 17.0% decrease in noninterest expenses from the linked quarter was driven by merger and acquisition expenses of $12.2 million incurred in the first quarter of 2023 as compared to $1.3 million in the current quarter.

The 24.7% increase in total noninterest expenses from the prior year period was primarily driven by increased salary expense and other facilities-related costs associated with the acquisition of eight GrandSouth branch locations and related branch and support personnel. Other operating expenses increased $5.4 million from the second quarter of 2022 driven by: (1) increases for data processing and software expense for the additional processing volumes, integration of core processing systems, and investments in new software systems; (2) FDIC insurance increases related to the GrandSouth acquisition; and (3) higher check fraud and other non-credit losses experienced to date in 2023.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at June 30, 2023 amounted to $12.0 billion, down $330.2 million from the linked quarter and growing 13.9% from a year earlier. The decrease from the linked quarter was related to lower cash and borrowing balances as it was not necessary to renew maturing FHLB advances during the quarter. The growth from a year earlier was driven by the acquisition of GrandSouth, combined with organic loan and deposit growth during the period. Quarterly average balances for key balance sheet accounts are presented below.





For the Three Months Ended AVERAGE BALANCES ($ in thousands)

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

June 30, 2022

Change

2Q23 vs 2Q22

















Total assets

$ 12,058,336

10,579,187

10,516,748

14.7 % Investment securities, at amortized cost

3,221,807

3,325,652

3,437,365

(6.3) % Loans

7,850,522

6,576,415

6,149,174

27.7 % Earning assets

11,422,667

10,161,108

9,949,658

14.8 % Deposits

10,181,040

9,275,909

9,337,615

9.0 % Interest-bearing liabilities

7,001,838

5,779,958

5,740,269

22.0 % Shareholders' equity

1,314,620

1,003,031

1,091,077

20.5 %

Total investment securities were $2.8 billion at June 30, 2023, a decrease of $72.5 million from the linked quarter and $321.4 million from June 30, 2022. The investment securities portfolio continues to decline as cash flows from amortizing investments are utilized to fund loan growth and fluctuations in deposits. The unrealized loss on available for sale securities totaled $440.1 million, representing an increase of $31.4 million from the linked quarter but essentially flat from year end. The Company has the intent and ability to hold investments with unrealized losses until maturity or recovery of the amortized cost as market conditions change.

Total loans amounted to $7.9 billion at June 30, 2023, an increase of $98.7 million from the linked quarter and $1.7 billion, or 26.5%, from June 30, 2022. Excluding the GrandSouth acquisition, organic loan growth was $212.4 million for 2023 year to date, representing an annualized growth rate of 5.5%.

As presented below, our total loan portfolio mix has remained consistent. There are no notable concentrations in geographies or industries, including in office or hospitality categories. The Company's exposure to non-owner occupied office loans represents approximately 5.7% of the total portfolio and the average size of these loans is $1.3 million. Non-owner occupied office loans are generally in non-metro markets and the top 10 loans in this category represent less than 2% of the total loan portfolio.





June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2022 ($ in thousands)

Amount

Percentage

Amount

Percentage

Amount

Percentage Commercial and industrial

$ 888,391

11 %

885,032

11 %

596,874

10 % Construction, development & other land loans

1,109,769

14 %

1,092,026

14 %

824,723

13 % Commercial real estate - owner occupied

1,222,189

16 %

1,200,744

16 %

1,014,551

16 % Commercial real estate - non owner occupied

2,423,262

31 %

2,429,941

31 %

1,991,292

32 % Multi-family real estate

392,120

5 %

395,573

5 %

332,479

5 % Residential 1-4 family real estate

1,461,068

18 %

1,386,580

18 %

1,097,810

18 % Home equity loans/lines of credit

334,566

4 %

342,287

4 %

325,617

5 % Consumer loans

67,077

1 %

68,056

1 %

60,627

1 % Loans, gross

7,898,442

100 %

7,800,239

100 %

6,243,973

100 % Unamortized net deferred loan fees

(813)





(1,276)





(803)



Total loans

$ 7,897,629





7,798,963





6,243,170





Total deposits amounted to $10.2 billion at June 30, 2023, an increase of $808.8 million, or 8.6%, from June 30, 2022, primarily driven by the GrandSouth acquisition. Organic market deposit growth (excluding the acquired deposits and brokered deposits) was $67.1 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $154.0 million since year end. Quarterly organic market growth represents an annualized growth rate of 3.1%. During the second quarter of 2023, the Company had several blocks of higher-priced brokered deposits mature which were not replaced given the continued growth of core deposits.

The Company has a diversified and granular deposit base which has remained stable with continued growth in core deposits, primarily noninterest-bearing checking accounts and money market accounts. At quarter end, noninterest-bearing deposits accounted for 36% of total deposits, consistent with the linked quarter. As of June 30, 2023, the estimated total insured or collateralized deposits were approximately 71%.

Our deposit mix has remained consistent historically and has not significantly changed with the addition of GrandSouth as presented in the table below.





June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2022 ($ in thousands)

Amount

Percentage

Amount

Percentage

Amount

Percentage Noninterest-bearing checking accounts

$ 3,639,930

36 %

3,763,637

36 %

3,699,725

40 % Interest-bearing checking accounts

1,454,489

14 %

1,526,333

15 %

1,537,487

16 % Money market accounts

3,411,072

34 %

3,126,571

30 %

2,572,118

28 % Savings accounts

658,473

6 %

705,669

7 %

747,272

8 % Other time deposits

638,751

6 %

624,444

6 %

509,661

5 % Time deposits >$250,000

353,473

4 %

342,447

3 %

293,485

3 % Total market deposits

10,156,188

100 %

10,089,101

97 %

9,359,748

100 % Brokered deposits

12,381

— %

283,497

3 %

—

— % Total deposits

$ 10,168,569

100 %

10,372,598

100 %

9,359,748

100 %

Capital and Liquidity

The Company remains well-capitalized by all regulatory standards, with an estimated total risk-based capital ratio at June 30, 2023 of 15.15%, up from the linked quarter ratio of 14.88% and the 15.01% ratio reported at June 30, 2022.

The Company has elected to exclude accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") related primarily to available for sale securities from common equity tier 1 capital. AOCI is included in the Company's tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio ("TCE") which was 6.79% at June 30, 2023, an increase of 19 basis points from the linked quarter and nine basis points from the prior year period. The increase in TCE for the current quarter was driven by higher earnings, while fluctuation in AOCI also impacted this ratio.

CAPITAL RATIOS

June 30, 2023

(estimated)

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2022













Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)

6.79 %

6.60 %

6.70 % Common equity tier I capital ratio

12.76 %

12.53 %

12.90 % Tier I leverage ratio

10.47 %

10.28 %

9.95 % Tier I risk-based capital ratio

13.55 %

13.32 %

13.76 % Total risk-based capital ratio

15.10 %

14.88 %

15.01 %

Liquidity is evaluated as both on-balance sheet (primarily cash and cash-equivalents, unpledged securities, and other marketable assets) and off-balance sheet (readily available lines of credit or other funding sources). The Company continues to manage liquidity sources, including unused lines of credit, at levels believed to be adequate to meet its operating needs for the foreseeable future.

The Company's liquidity ratio (net liquid assets as a percent of net liabilities) at June 30, 2023 was 17.3%. In addition, the Company had approximately $1.6 billion in available lines of credit at that date resulting in a total liquidity ratio of 29.0%. The increase in available lines during the second quarter of 2023 was a result of additional loan and security collateral being transferred to the FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank to enhance the levels of off-balance sheet liquidity availability to meet demands, as necessary.

First Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of $12.0 billion. Its principal activity is the ownership and operation of First Bank, a state-chartered community bank that operates 118 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. First Bank also provides SBA loans to customers through its nationwide network of lenders - for more information on First Bank's SBA lending capabilities, please visit www.firstbanksba.com. First Bancorp's common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "FBNC."

Please visit our website at www.LocalFirstBank.com.

Caution about Forward-Looking Statements : This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations or beliefs about future events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualifying words (and their derivatives) such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "project," "anticipate," or other words or phrases concerning opinions or judgments of the Company and its management about future events. Factors that could influence the accuracy of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the financial success or changing strategies of the Company's customers, the Company's level of success in integrating acquisitions, actions of government regulators, the level of market interest rates, and general economic conditions. For additional information about the factors that could affect the matters discussed in this paragraph, see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements. The Company is also not responsible for changes made to this press release by wire services, internet services or other media.

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT ($ in thousands, except per share data)





For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended



June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022 Interest income



















Interest and fees on loans

$ 102,963

99,380

65,077

202,343

129,279 Interest on investment securities

14,183

14,546

14,489

28,729

28,747 Other interest income

4,015

3,248

881

7,263

1,530 Total interest income

121,161

117,174

80,447

238,335

159,556 Interest expense



















Interest on deposits

27,328

18,918

1,585

46,246

3,356 Interest on borrowings

6,848

5,770

592

12,618

1,052 Total interest expense

34,176

24,688

2,177

58,864

4,408 Net interest income

86,985

92,486

78,270

179,471

155,148 Provision for loan losses

3,700

11,451

—

15,151

3,500 (Reversal of) provision for unfunded commitments

(1,339)

1,051

—

(288)

(1,500) Total provision for credit losses

2,361

12,502

—

14,863

2,000 Net interest income after provision for credit losses

84,624

79,984

78,270

164,608

153,148 Noninterest income



















Service charges on deposit accounts

4,114

3,894

3,700

8,008

7,241 Other service charges, commissions, and fees

5,650

5,920

7,882

11,570

14,887 Fees from presold mortgage loans

557

406

454

963

1,575 Commissions from sales of financial products

1,413

1,306

1,151

2,719

2,096 SBA consulting fees

409

521

704

930

1,484 SBA loan sale gains

696

255

841

951

4,102 Bank-owned life insurance income

1,066

1,046

942

2,112

1,918 Other gains, net

330

188

1,590

518

3,212 Total noninterest income

14,235

13,536

17,264

27,771

36,515 Noninterest expenses



















Salaries expense

28,676

29,321

23,799

57,997

47,253 Employee benefit expense

6,165

6,393

6,310

12,558

11,888 Occupancy and equipment related expense

4,972

5,067

4,636

10,039

9,324 Merger and acquisition expenses

1,334

12,182

737

13,516

4,221 Intangibles amortization expense

2,049

2,145

953

4,194

1,970 Other operating expenses

18,397

19,067

12,963

37,464

26,207 Total noninterest expenses

61,593

74,175

49,398

135,768

100,863 Income before income taxes

37,266

19,345

46,136

56,611

88,800 Income tax expense

7,863

4,184

9,551

12,047

18,246 Net income

$ 29,403

15,161

36,585

44,564

70,554





















Earnings per common share - diluted

$ 0.71

0.37

1.03

1.08

1.98

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($ in thousands)





At June 30,

2023

At March 31,

2023

At December 31,

2022

At June 30,

2022 Assets















Cash and due from banks

$ 101,215

102,691

101,133

85,139 Interest-bearing deposits with banks

259,460

610,691

169,185

348,964 Total cash and cash equivalents

360,675

713,382

270,318

434,103

















Investment securities

2,757,607

2,830,060

2,856,193

3,079,034 Presold mortgages and SBA loans held for sale

4,953

5,884

1,282

5,293

















Loans

7,897,629

7,798,963

6,665,145

6,243,170 Allowance for credit losses on loans

(109,230)

(106,396)

(90,967)

(82,181) Net loans

7,788,399

7,692,567

6,574,178

6,160,989

















Premises and equipment

152,443

152,790

134,187

135,143 Operating right-of-use lease assets

18,375

18,898

18,733

19,707 Intangible assets

515,847

518,012

376,938

379,615 Bank-owned life insurance

181,659

180,730

164,592

163,831 Other assets

253,040

250,826

228,628

188,500 Total assets

$ 12,032,998

12,363,149

10,625,049

10,566,215

















Liabilities















Deposits:















Noninterest-bearing checking accounts

$ 3,639,930

3,763,637

3,566,003

3,699,725 Interest-bearing deposit accounts

6,528,639

6,608,961

5,661,526

5,660,023 Total deposits

10,168,569

10,372,598

9,227,529

9,359,748

















Borrowings

481,658

606,481

287,507

67,445 Operating lease liabilities

19,109

19,638

19,391

20,280 Other liabilities

66,020

64,471

59,026

56,399 Total liabilities

10,735,356

11,063,188

9,593,453

9,503,872

















Shareholders' equity















Common stock

960,851

959,422

725,153

723,956 Retained earnings

674,933

654,573

648,418

587,739 Stock in rabbi trust assumed in acquisition

(1,365)

(1,608)

(1,585)

(1,573) Rabbi trust obligation

1,365

1,608

1,585

1,573 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(338,142)

(314,034)

(341,975)

(249,352) Total shareholders' equity

1,297,642

1,299,961

1,031,596

1,062,343 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 12,032,998

12,363,149

10,625,049

10,566,215

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary

TREND INFORMATION





For the Three Months Ended



June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022





















PERFORMANCE RATIOS (annualized)



















Return on average assets (1)

0.98 %

0.51 %

1.44 %

1.42 %

1.40 % Return on average common equity (2)

8.97 %

4.83 %

15.20 %

13.84 %

13.45 % Return on average tangible common equity (3)

14.79 %

8.16 %

20.96 %

21.25 %

20.66 %





















COMMON SHARE DATA



















Cash dividends declared - common

$ 0.22

0.22

0.22

0.22

0.22 Stated book value - common

$ 31.59

31.72

28.89

27.57

29.77 Tangible book value - common (non-GAAP)

$ 19.03

19.08

18.34

16.98

19.13 Common shares outstanding at end of period

41,082,678

40,986,990

35,704,154

35,711,754

35,683,595 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

41,129,100

41,112,692

35,614,972

35,703,446

35,642,471





















CAPITAL INFORMATION (estimates for current quarter)



















Tangible common equity to tangible assets

6.79 %

6.60 %

6.39 %

5.98 %

6.70 % Common equity tier I capital ratio

12.80 %

12.53 %

13.02 %

12.76 %

12.90 % Total risk-based capital ratio

15.15 %

14.88 %

15.09 %

14.84 %

15.01 %





















(1) Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average assets. (2) Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average common equity. (3) Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average tangible common equity.





For the Three Months Ended INCOME STATEMENT ($ in thousands except per share data)

June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022 Net interest income - tax-equivalent (1)

$ 87,684

93,186

85,094

86,026

78,939 Taxable equivalent adjustment (1)

699

700

722

692

669 Net interest income

86,985

92,486

84,372

85,334

78,270 Provision for loan losses

3,700

11,451

4,000

5,100

— (Reversal of) provision for unfunded commitments

(1,339)

1,051

1,000

300

— Noninterest income

14,235

13,536

14,558

16,912

17,264 Merger and acquisition costs

1,334

12,182

303

548

737 Other noninterest expense

60,259

61,993

45,354

48,152

48,661 Income before income taxes

37,266

19,345

48,273

48,146

46,136 Income tax expense

7,863

4,184

9,840

10,197

9,551 Net income

29,403

15,161

38,433

37,949

36,585





















Earnings per common share - diluted

$ 0.71

0.37

1.08

1.06

1.03





















(1) This amount reflects the tax benefit that the Company receives related to its tax-exempt loans and securities, which carry interest rates lower than

similar taxable investments due to their tax-exempt status. This amount has been computed assuming a 23% tax rate and is reduced by the related

nondeductible portion of interest expense.

